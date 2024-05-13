2024 NFL Draft recap and rookie spotlight for all 32 teams

The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror. After a flurry of selections from April 25 to April 27, 257 players were selected to join the NFL.
With that, we give you our full recap of the draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at every team's top pick.
For more information on the players your favorite team drafted, it’s not too late to get the 2024 NFL Draft Guide, which includes expanded scouting reports, unique advanced data, PFF grades and much more.
Click here for more draft tools:
2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide
2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
- 1 (4): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- 1 (27): EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
- 2 (43): CB Max Melton, Rutgers
- 3 (66): RB Trey Benson, Florida State
- 3 (71): OT Isaiah Adams, Illinois
- 3 (82): TE Tip Reiman, Illinois
- 3 (90): CB Elijah Jones, Boston College
- 4 (104): S Taylor Dadrion-Demerson , Texas Tech
- 5 (138): EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson
- 5 (162): OT Christian Jones, Texas
- 5 (191): WR Tejhaun Palmer, UAB
- 7 (226): CB Jaden Davis, Miami
Click here for a full recap of the Cardinals' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Atlanta Falcons
- 1 (8): QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- 2 (35): DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- 3 (74): EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
- 4 (109): DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- 5 (143): LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
- 6 (186): RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
- 6 (187): WR Casey Washington, Illinois
- 6 (197): DI Zion Logue, Georgia
Click here for a full recap of the Falcons' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Baltimore Ravens
- 1 (30): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- 2 (62): T Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- 3 (93): EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- 4 (113): WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- 4 (130): CB TJ Tampa, Iowa State
- 5 (165): RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
- 6 (218): QB Devin Leary, Kentucky
- 7 (228): C Nick Samac, Michigan State
- 7 (250): S Sanoussi Kane, Purdue
Click here for a full recap of the Ravens' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Buffalo Bills
- 2 (33): WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
- 2 (60): S Cole Bishop, Utah
- 3 (95): DI DeWayne Carter, Duke
- 4 (128): RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
- 5 (141): C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
- 5 (160): LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
- 5 (168): ED Javon Solomon, Troy
- 6 (204): T Tylan Grable, UCF
- 6 (219): CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State
- 7 (221): G Travis Clayton, International Pathway Program
Click here for a full recap of the Bills' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Carolina Panthers
- 1 (32): WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- 2 (46): RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- 3 (72): LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
- 4 (101): TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
- 5 (157): CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
- 6 (200): DL Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
- 7 (240): LB Michael Barrett, Michigan
Click here for a full recap of the Panthers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Chicago Bears
- 1 (1): QB Caleb Williams, USC
- 1 (9): WR Rome Odunze, Washington
- 3 (75): OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
- 4 (121): P Tory Taylor, Iowa
- 5 (144): EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
Click here for a full recap of the Bears' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 1 (18): T Amarius Mims, Georgia
- 2 (49): DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- 3 (80): WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- 3 (96): DI McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- 4 (115): TE Erick All, Iowa
- 5 (149): CB Josh Newton, TCU
- 6 (194): TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
- 6 (214): EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
- 7 (224): S Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss
- 7 (237): C Matt Lee, Miami Fl.
Click here for a full recap of the Bengals' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Cleveland Browns
- 2 (54): DI Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- 3 (85): G Zak Zinter, Michigan
- 5 (157): WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- 6 (206): LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
- 7 (227): CB Myles Harden, South Dakota
- 7 (243): DI Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati
Click here for a full recap of the Browns' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Dallas Cowboys
- 1 (29): T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- 2 (56): EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- 3 (73): Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- 3 (87): LB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
- 5 (174): CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
- 6 (216): WR Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
- 7 (233): T Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
- 7 (244): DI Justin Rogers, Auburn
Click here for a full recap of the Cowboys' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Denver Broncos
- 1 (12): QB Bo Nix, Oregon
- 3 (76): EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
- 4 (102): WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
- 5 (145): CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- 5 (147): RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
- 7 (235): WR Devaughn Vele, Utah
- 7 (256): IOL Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
Click here for a full recap of the Broncos' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Detroit Lions
- 1 (24): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
- 2 (61): CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- 4 (126): T Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia
- 4 (132): S Sione Vaki, Utah
- 6 (189): DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU
- 6 (210): G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Click here for a full recap of the Lions' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Green Bay Packers
- 1 (25): T Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- 2 (45): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- 2 (58): S Javon Bullard, Georgia
- 3 (88): RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- 3 (91): LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
- 4 (111): S Evan Williams, Oregon
- 5 (163): OT Jacob Monk, Duke
- 5 (169): S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
- 6 (202): OT Travis Glover, Georgia State
- 7 (245): QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
- 7 (255): CB Kalen King, Penn State
Click here for a full recap of the Packers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Houston Texans
- 2 (42): CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- 2 (59): T Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
- 3 (78): S Calen Bullock, USC
- 4 (123): TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
- 6 (188): LB Jamal Hill, Oregon
- 6 (205): RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
- 7 (238): ED Solomon Byrd, USC
- 7 (247): DI Marcus Harris, Auburn
- 7 (249): T LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
Click here for a full recap of the Texans' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Indianapolis Colts
- 1 (15): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- 2 (52): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- 3 (79): T Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
- 4 (117): C Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- 5 (142): WR Anthony Gould, Oregon State
- 5 (151): S Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
- 5 (164): S Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
- 6 (201): CB Micah Abraham, Marshall
- 7 (234): DI Jonah Laulu, Oklahoma
Click here for a full recap of the Colts' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- 1 (23): WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- 2 (48): DI Maason Smith, LSU
- 3 (96): CB Jarrian Jones, Florida State
- 4 (114): T Javon Foster, Missouri
- 4 (116): DI Jordan Jefferson, LSU
- 5 (153): CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
- 5 (167): RB Keilan Robinson, Texas
- 6 (212): K Cam Little, Arkansas
- 7 (236): ED Myles Cole, Texas Tech
Click here for a full recap of the Jaguars' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Kansas City Chiefs
- 1 (28): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
- 2 (63): T Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- 4 (131): TE Jared Wiley, TCU
- 4 (133): S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- 5 (159): C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
- 6 (211): CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
- 7 (248): G C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
Click here for a full recap of the Chiefs' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Las Vegas Raiders
- 1 (13): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
- 2 (44): C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- 3 (77): T Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- 4 (112): CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
- 5 (148): LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
- 6 (208): RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
- 7 (223): S Trey Taylor, Air Force
- 7 (229): CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh
Click here for a full recap of the Raiders' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Los Angeles Chargers
- 1 (5): T Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- 2 (34): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- 3 (69): LB Junior Colson, Michigan
- 4 (105): DL Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- 5 (137): CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland
- 5 (140): CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- 6 (181): RB Kimani Vidal, Troy
- 7 (225): WR Brenden Rice, USC
- 7 (253): WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
Click here for a full recap of the Chargers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Los Angeles Rams
- 1 (19): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
- 2 (39): DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
- 3 (83): RB Blake Corum, Michigan
- 3 (99): S Kamren Kinchens, Miami Fl.
- 5 (154): EDGE Brennan Jackson, Washington State
- 6 (196): DI Tyler Davis, Clemson
- 6 (209): K Joshua Karty, Stanford
- 6 (213): WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
- 6 (217): C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- 7 (254): IOL KT Leveston, Kansas State
Click here for a full recap of the Rams' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Miami Dolphins
- 1 (21): EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
- 2 (55): T Patrick Paul, Houston
- 4 (120): RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
- 5 (158): EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
- 6 (184): WR Malik Washington, Virginia
- 6 (198): S Patrick McMorris, California
- 7 (241): WR Tahj Washington, USC
Click here for a full recap of the Dolphins' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Minnesota Vikings
- 1 (10): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- 1 (17): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
- 4 (108): CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- 6 (177): T Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
- 6 (203): K Will Reichard, Alabama
- 7 (230): C Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
- 7 (232): DI Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M–Commerce
Click here for a full recap of the Vikings' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
New England Patriots
- 1 (3): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
- 2 (37): WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
- 3 (68): OT Caedan Wallace, Penn State
- 4 (103): G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- 4 (110): WR Javon Baker, UCF
- 6 (180): CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
- 6 (193): QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- 7 (231): TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Click here for a full recap of the Patriots' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
New Orleans Saints
- 1 (14): T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- 2 (41): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- 5 (150): QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- 5 (170): WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh
- 5 (175): LB Jaylan Ford, Texas
- 6 (199): DI Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
- 7 (239): T Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
Click here for a full recap of the Saints' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
New York Giants
- 1 (6): WR Malik Nabers, LSU
- 2 (47): S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- 3 (70): CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- 4 (107): TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
- 5 (166): RB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue
- 6 (183): LB Darius Muasau, UCLA
Click here for a full recap of the Giants' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
New York Jets
- 1 (11): T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- 3 (65): WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- 4 (134): RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- 5 (171): QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
- 5 (173): RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
- 5 (176): CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, CFL
- 7 (257): S Jaylen Key, Alabama
Click here for a full recap of the Jets' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Philadelphia Eagles
- 1 (22): CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- 2 (40): CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- 3 (94): EDGE Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
- 4 (127): RB Will Shipley, Clemson
- 5 (152): WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- 5 (155): LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- 5 (172): G Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- 6 (185): WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- 6 (190): C Dylan McMahon, NC State
Click here for a full recap of the Eagles' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1 (20): T Troy Fautanu, Washington
- 2 (51): C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- 3 (84): WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
- 3 (97): LB Payton Wilson, NC State
- 4 (119): G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
- 6 (178): DI Logan Lee, Iowa
- 6 (195): CB Ryan Watts, Texas
Click here for a full recap of the Steelers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
San Francisco 49ers
- 1 (31): WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- 2 (64): CB Renardo Green, Florida State
- 3 (86): T Dominick Puni, Kansas
- 4 (124): S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
- 4 (129): RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
- 4 (135): WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- 6 (215): G Jarrett Kingston, USC
- 7 (251): LB Tatum Bethune, Florida State
Click here for a full recap of the 49ers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Seattle Seahawks
- 1 (16): DI Byron Murphy II, Texas
- 3 (81): G Christian Haynes, UConn
- 4 (118): LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP
- 4 (121): TE AJ Barner, Michigan
- 5 (136): CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- 6 (179): T Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- 6 (192): CB D.J. James, Auburn
- 6 (207): T Mike Jerrell, Findlay
Click here for a full recap of the Seahawks' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 1 (26): T Graham Barton, Duke
- 2 (57): EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
- 3 (89): S Tykee Smith, Georgia
- 3 (92): WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
- 4 (125): RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
- 6 (220): G Elijah Klein, UTEP
- 7 (246): TE Devin Culp, Washington
Click here for a full recap of the Buccaneers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Tennessee Titans
- 1 (7): T JC Latham, Alabama
- 2 (38): DI T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
- 4 (106): LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- 5 (146): CB Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville
- 6 (182): WR Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane
- 7 (242): S James Williams, Miami Fl.
- 7 (252): EDGE Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
Click here for a full recap of the Titans' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.
Washington Commanders
- 1 (2): QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
- 2 (36): DI Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
- 2 (50): CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- 2 (53): TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- 3 (67): OT Brandon Coleman, TCU
- 3 (100): WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- 5 (139): LB Jordan Magee, Temple
- 5 (161): S Dominique Hampton, Washington
- 7 (222): EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
Click here for a full recap of the Commanders' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.