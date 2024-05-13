NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2024 NFL Draft recap and rookie spotlight for all 32 teams

2X3G0WM Arizona Cardinals first round draft picks Marvin Harrison Jr., left, and Darius Robinson hold their jerseys at an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the teams' facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Trevor Sikkema

The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror. After a flurry of selections from April 25 to April 27, 257 players were selected to join the NFL.

With that, we give you our full recap of the draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at every team's top pick.

For more information on the players your favorite team drafted, it’s not too late to get the 2024 NFL Draft Guide, which includes expanded scouting reports, unique advanced data, PFF grades and much more.

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide
2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Click here for a full recap of the Cardinals' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Atlanta Falcons

Click here for a full recap of the Falcons' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Baltimore Ravens

Click here for a full recap of the Ravens' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Buffalo Bills

Click here for a full recap of the Bills' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Carolina Panthers

Click here for a full recap of the Panthers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Chicago Bears

Click here for a full recap of the Bears' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Cincinnati Bengals

Click here for a full recap of the Bengals' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Cleveland Browns

Click here for a full recap of the Browns' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Dallas Cowboys

Click here for a full recap of the Cowboys' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Denver Broncos

Click here for a full recap of the Broncos' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Detroit Lions

Click here for a full recap of the Lions' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Green Bay Packers

Click here for a full recap of the Packers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Houston Texans

Click here for a full recap of the Texans' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Indianapolis Colts

Click here for a full recap of the Colts' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Click here for a full recap of the Jaguars' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Kansas City Chiefs

Click here for a full recap of the Chiefs' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Las Vegas Raiders

Click here for a full recap of the Raiders' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Los Angeles Chargers

Click here for a full recap of the Chargers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Los Angeles Rams

Click here for a full recap of the Rams' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Miami Dolphins

Click here for a full recap of the Dolphins' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Minnesota Vikings

Click here for a full recap of the Vikings' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

New England Patriots

Click here for a full recap of the Patriots' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

New Orleans Saints

Click here for a full recap of the Saints' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

New York Giants

Click here for a full recap of the Giants' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

New York Jets

Click here for a full recap of the Jets' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Philadelphia Eagles

Click here for a full recap of the Eagles' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Click here for a full recap of the Steelers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

San Francisco 49ers

Click here for a full recap of the 49ers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Seattle Seahawks

Click here for a full recap of the Seahawks' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Click here for a full recap of the Buccaneers' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Tennessee Titans

Click here for a full recap of the Titans' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

Washington Commanders

Click here for a full recap of the Commanders' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

 

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.