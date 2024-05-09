Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft picks, analysis and rookie spotlight

The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror. After a flurry of selections from April 25 to April 27, 257 players were selected to join the NFL.

With that, we give you our full recap of the Miami Dolphins‘ draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top pick.

2024 Draft Picks

Robinson — Robinson, ranked 40th on the PFF big board, could be considered a bit of a reach, but his potential is undeniable. He has dimensions of power and speed in his pass-rush arsenal. He also earned a 93.9 pass-rush grade over the past two seasons, which ranks second among FBS edge defenders — behind the Colts’ Laiatu Latu. Miami’s edge group could be a dominant unit if Robinson achieves his potential and Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from their injuries.

Paul — Miami selected a potential heir to Terron Armstead in Houston‘s Patrick Paul. Paul has terrific length and movement skills. He led all FBS tackles in 2023 with a 91.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. Pass protection is at a premium with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, so this is a significant move for the Dolphins’ offense.

Wright — Speed is the name of the game in Miami, and Wright supplies plenty of burst. His career-best 91.0 PFF grade in 2023 paced all backs in the SEC after racking up over 7.4 yards per carry, the second-highest rate among Power-Five backs.

Kamara — The Dolphins continue to add speed to their roster, regardless of position. Kamara is explosive — he recorded a 4.57-second 40 and a 10-foot-3 broad jump — but has a limited frame at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds. He’s been a productive pass-rusher for Colorado State over the last few seasons, though. Over the last three years, he ranks in the 94th percentile of qualifying edge rushers in pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Washington — The second-highest-graded receiver in 2023, behind only Malik Nabers, Washington led the FBS in receptions over the past two seasons. Despite his stature, he has some impressive movement skills and solid ability at the catch point to contribute in the receiving game while providing value on special teams in the meantime.

McMorris — McMorris wasn’t ranked on the PFF big board or the consensus board this year, though he did earn PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons. He earned a 73.3 PFF coverage grade last year and finished the campaign with 21 defensive stops.

Washington — Washington is small but was really productive at the college level. He averaged 3.06 yards per route run in his final year at USC, dropped just 1.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way and earned an 80.4 PFF grade against man coverage.

Scouting summary

Robinson is an alien-like athlete. He makes some jaw-dropping plays where he can fire off the line and get into the backfield with ease. However, outside of his first step and fast hands, he is an incomplete pass-rusher.

Most of his backfield production comes from him feasting off inferior tackles. He could also struggle with length against NFL-caliber tackles.

His pass-rush profile needs to expand, as he does not have a regular rotation of pass-rush moves or counters when he doesn’t win with athleticism off the jump. He is a strong run defender but has some reps where he gets out of his gap to try to make a play.

Wins above average

WAA represents the number of wins a player is worth over an average college football player and is a metric evaluators can utilize to assess performance.

It combines how well a player performed in each facet of play (using PFF grades) and how valuable each facet is to winning football games. The result is a first-of-its-kind metric that allows for cross-positional valuation and predicts future value at the player and team levels.

How Robinson ranks in the stable metrics

The bottom line

Regardless of his lack of polish, Robinson is a gifted athlete — likely on a level that is top of the class. A lot of what leaves you wanting more from Robinson is coachable. Unlocking that is the key for him to go from a boom-or-bust athlete to a dominant edge defender.