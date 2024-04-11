2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for all 32 NFL teams

• If the Bengals don't secure Brock Bowers, then Ja'Tavion Sanders is an excellent Day 2 option: Sanders would provide an excellent vertical option for Joe Burrow up the seam. He did not drop any of his 67 targets in 2023.

As the 2024 NFL Draft rolls on into Days 2 and 3, it will be more about finding diamonds in the rough rather than bona fide stars. Key contributors will be available, and here we’re taking a quick look at one potential fit for each team on Day 2 of the draft.

To read about Day 3 fits for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

The Cardinals have several needs on defense, including improving the league’s lowest-graded linebacker group. Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was arguably college football’s most consistent linebacker over the past two years. While he’s a tad undersized, he’s incredibly savvy and stands out with a 92.1 coverage grade in that span.

Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa would bring length and a physical presence on the perimeter of Raheem Morris’ zone-heavy defense. He’s a ballhawk who forced 21 incompletions over the past two years. Adding him to a secondary that already includes A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III would cause plenty of headaches for opposing quarterbacks.

Baltimore Ravens: G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

The Ravens lost starting left guard John Simpson in free agency, and they could replace him in the draft with a very similar player in Mason McCormick. McCormick is athletic, durable and nasty. He is arguably the premier pulling guard in this class, which is a plus when considering Baltimore’s gap-heavy scheme. If McCormick refines his footwork, he could start sooner than later.

Buffalo lost both of its starting safeties in free agency. While the team retained Taylor Rapp and signed Mike Edwards, they could still use some young talent to fill out the room. Georgia’s Javon Bullard offers versatility as a slot/safety hybrid in the same way Micah Hyde did throughout his career. His aggression and ability to play multiple coverage roles would be welcomed in Buffalo.

Carolina owned the lowest deep receiving grade in the NFL last season. Oregon’s Troy Franklin was one of college football’s premier deep threats over the past two years. He finished 2023 with a 99.1 deep receiving grade. The Panthers' acquisition of Diontae Johnson gave them a weapon in the short game, but Franklin’s long speed would be a constant threat to deep safeties for the long haul.

The Bears’ defense improved down the stretch in 2023, but they still need to improve an edge group that ranked last in overall grade. A major issue in Chicago for multiple years has been their run defense. Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland owns the best run-defense grade over the past two years among this year’s edge group. He also recorded a career-high 84.7 pass-rush grade in 2023.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is the best receiving option beyond Brock Bowers among this year’s tight end class. He would provide an excellent vertical option for Joe Burrow up the seam. His ability to catch balls outside of his frame is remarkable, and he did not drop any of his 67 targets in 2023.

Michigan’s Junior Colson would immediately improve a linebacker group that finished 27th in the NFL in run-defense grade last season. He isn’t flashy, but he is very fundamentally sound and missed only five tackles during his final season at Michigan. He would complement Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah very well until he is ready to prove himself as a starter.

The Cowboys lost Tony Pollard in free agency, leaving Rico Dowdle, who has fewer than 400 career rushing yards to his name, as the starter. Jonathon Brooks, the top running back on PFF’s big board, makes plenty of sense as Pollard’s replacement, provided he recovers from his ACL tear. Brooks was likely headed for a Doak Walker Award last season before his injury. His 91.9 rushing grade ranked seventh in the nation at the time of his injury.

Denver’s edge production has cratered since the team traded Bradley Chubb during the 2022 season. UCLA’s Gabriel Murphy was overshadowed a bit by Laiatu Latu, but he posted just one less pressure than Latu in 2023. That production earned him an 87.4 pass-rush grade, and his prowess as a stand-up rusher would garner immediate snaps in the Broncos’ rotation.

Detroit ranked 30th in the NFL in coverage grade last season. They also run man coverage at a top-10 rate. Florida State’s Renardo Green is arguably the premier man coverage cornerback in this class. He posted a 90.0 man coverage grade in 2023 and would add even more talent to a revamped cornerback room in Detroit.

Green Bay spent big in free agency to acquire Xavier McKinney as the deep safety in Jeff Hafley’s defense. Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would add versatility and aggression. Taylor-Demerson pinballs around the field, making huge hits and plays on the ball. He also has natural man coverage ability in the slot that would make him incredibly valuable in a single-high defense.

The Texans have a loaded pass-rush group after adding Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, but they could use another piece to round out the interior unit. Braden Fiske is an outstanding athlete who can play a variety of positions along the defensive line. He was at his best when Florida State needed him most, racking up at least one sack in his final three games in Tallahassee.

Indianapolis led the NFL in Cover-3 usage in 2023. Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was the best Cover-3 cornerback in this class over the past two seasons, posting an 83.4 coverage grade. His size and feel for zone coverages would be an asset. Rakestraw also recorded an outstanding 89.0 run-defense grade in 2023.

Jacksonville improved its interior pass rush by signing Arik Armstead. However, they still need a productive run defender at that spot. Michigan’s Kris Jenkins would help that cause. He posted at least a 79.0 run-defense grade in three consecutive seasons in Ann Arbor. His 12.6% run-stop percentage in 2023 ranked eighth in the nation, as well.

The Chiefs will very likely select a wide receiver early in this year’s draft. Xavier Legette broke out in 2023 after four quiet years at South Carolina. He finished 2023 with the eighth-most receiving yards in the nation and a terrific 86.9 receiving grade. Legette also had an incredible NFL scouting combine. His route tree is a bit limited, but he has as much potential as any receiver in this draft.

The Raiders have a major need at right tackle after losing Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency. BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia has proven himself as an excellent pass protector on either side of the offensive line. His presence on the right side paired with Kolton Miller on the left could potentially be an elite pass-protecting duo.

Jim Harbaugh is trying to change the culture in Los Angeles, so who better to start with on defense than Mike Sainristil, whom he coached at Michigan? Sainristil brings extreme competitiveness and excellent ball skills to the slot cornerback position. He would be a major improvement for a team that was among the worst at defending the slot last season.

The Rams’ edge players ranked 30th in the NFL in overall grade and 25th in pass-rush grade last season. The team will need to bolster its defensive line, especially after losing Aaron Donald to retirement. Bralen Trice led the nation with 80 pressures in 2023 and carried a 90.8 pass-rush grade that tied for 11th best.

Connecticut’s Christian Haynes is the perfect replacement for Robert Hunt in Miami. Haynes is very athletic and excels in the zone run game. He also excels in pass protection, having allowed just one sack over the past two seasons. Haynes’ performance seldom wavered, even against Power Five competition, and he could start immediately at right guard for the Dolphins.

Minnesota doesn’t currently have a Day 2 pick but could maneuver up to take an interior pass rusher like Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. The athletic Hall ranked 11th in the nation with an 84.8 pass-rush grade in 2023. He also trailed only Byron Murphy II in pass-rush win rate. He would be at least a rotational pass rusher at the outset of his career.

The Patriots have flaws at several crucial spots on offense. They seem likely to select a quarterback first, but they desperately need a left tackle, as well. Arizona’s Jordan Morgan would fit the bill after finishing 2023 with an 87.3 pass-blocking grade. Morgan would be an instant upgrade in New England.

The Saints need defensive line help, and Missouri’s Darius Robinson could be a versatile target for the team. Robinson played on the edge in 2023 but has plenty of experience inside and could be better suited there. Either way, his strength in the run game and improved pass-rush ability would strengthen New Orleans’ defensive line.

The Giants lost their outstanding free safety Xavier McKinney in free agency, so they could replace him with USC safety Calen Bullock. Bullock doesn’t provide much help in the run game, but he is the best single-high safety in the draft. His play style very much resembles McKinney, and he would have a chance to start immediately in the Giants’ secondary.

The Jets produced the lowest slot receiving grade in the NFL last season. Part of that was because of poor quarterback play, but they could use a legitimate option in the slot. Washington’s Jalen McMillan battled injuries in 2023 but was still productive when he did play and had more than 1,000 yards in 2022. He would give Aaron Rodgers another reliable route runner to work with.

The Eagles’ production after the catch substantially dropped in 2023. Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley is dynamic with the ball in his hands and proved it by forcing 73 missed tackles over the past three seasons. Corley would provide a spark to Philadelphia’s RPO and screen games while he further develops his route running.

New Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson would likely have flashbacks of Tyler Lockett if he were to throw passes to Roman Wilson. The former Wolverine is an ultra-competitive downfield threat who posted a perfect 99.9 deep receiving grade last season. He also dropped only one pass among his 67 targets.

The 49ers need help at defensive tackle, and Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus fits the bill as an athletic penetrator who can line up at nearly any spot. He racked up at least 40 pressures in three straight college seasons. He also posted nearly identical run-defense grades in the mid-70s in those three years.

Seattle doesn’t have a second-round pick. They desperately need help on the offensive line. Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran is an ultra-reliable, if unspectacular, center who finished eighth in the nation in overall grade in 2023. He allowed just one sack and one hit as a pass protector during his college career, so he would at least partially stabilize the team’s interior protection.

Rachaad White has played reasonably well during his first two years in Tampa Bay, but he profiles as more of a committee option. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen could lobby for the team to draft Kentucky’s Ray Davis, whom Coen coached during his time there. Davis was one of the best backs in the country despite running behind a subpar offensive line. The contrast between White and Davis would be a nice pairing in the Buccaneers’ backfield.

Tennessee‘s edge unit ranked 22nd in overall grade last season and lost its leader in pressures, Denico Autry. Alabama’s Chris Braswell would be a solid addition who would rotate with Harold Landry III and Arden Key at outside linebacker. Braswell’s teammate Dallas Turner has rightfully gotten first-round hype, but Braswell actually finished 2023 with one more pressure and two more sacks than Turner.

Dan Quinn utilized a versatile and dynamic pass rusher during his previous stop in Dallas. He could opt to select a similar player from the same school for his new team. Penn State’s Adisa Isaac is a bit light, but holds up well in the run game and displays excellent use of his hands when rushing the passer. He’s an intriguing option for a team that needs to find premier talent for their defensive line.