CFL Week 9 Preview: B.C. Lions return Keon Hatcher ahead of their clash with Winnipeg Blue Bombers



BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS VS. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

This has been a season to forget for the Blue Bombers, and it won’t get any easier. As a team struggling with injuries, they’ll now have their work cut out against the top offense in the CFL.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has put up a league-best 93.7 overall grade through eight weeks, the highest in the CFL, and he has been nearly unstoppable all year. The Blue Bombers defense, led by CB Tyrell Ford and his position-best 84.6 coverage grade, has been improving week after week.

But this isn’t your typical matchup. The Lions have multiple weapons across the offense, and it will only get better this week with the return of a certain No. 1 receiver.

Winnipeg will have to find a way to slow the Lions offense down if it wants to get its third win of the season.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: RT KENT PERKINS, BRITISH COLUMBIA VS. ED WILLIE JEFFERSON, WINNIPEG

With how good the offensive weapons are, the only way to slow the B.C. Lions offense down is to get pressure. But that’s been fairly easy so far, and the Lions currently have the lowest-graded offensive line in the league.

Perkins has allowed 18 pressures and has a pass block efficiency score of 96.6, ranking 15th among tackles in the league. Meanwhile, the ageless Jefferson ranks third in the league with 31 total pressures. His 11.2% pressure rate ranks eighth, and he once again leads the CFL with four batted passes.

If Jefferson can find a way to get pressure early and often, it could be enough to slow down the vaunted B.C. passing attack.

PLAYER TO WATCH: WR KEON HATCHER, BRITISH COLUMBIA

The rich get richer.

The Lions currently have the CFL's highest-graded wide receiver in Justin McInnis (86.5 receiving grade) and the third-highest-graded receiver in Alexander Hollins (74.8). This week, they'll be joined by none other than Keon Hatcher, the highest-graded receiver of the 2023 season.

Hatcher led the league last year in both contested catches (15) and explosive receptions (42) last season, while his 2.37 yards per route run ranked second. Hatcher is a bonafide No. 1 receiver, and his return essentially gives the Lions three top options.

If Hatcher returns to even three-quarters of his 2023 self, it will be downright impossible for teams to cover all three of these Lions receivers.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES VS. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Last week, the Alouettes pulled off a remarkable comeback. Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander earned a 90.5 PFF grade for his performance, leading them to victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and maintaining the team's top spot in the CFL at 6-1.

Their next challenge is a hot Hamilton team, which secured its second win of the season thanks to a five-touchdown performance from QB Bo Levi Mitchell, who earned a 75.3 passing grade. For Hamilton to overcome Montreal’s defense, which allows just 18.9 offensive points per game, they'll need another standout game from Mitchell. While Montreal might have starting quarterback Cody Fajardo back, last week demonstrated that Alexander is more than capable of stepping up if needed.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: C JUSTIN LAWRENCE, MONTREAL VS. DI CASEY SAYLES, HAMILTON

The best against the best — that’s exactly what this matchup will be. Lawrence has earned an 85.3 pass-blocking grade this year, the highest mark among offensive linemen. He’s allowed zero sacks and just four hurries across almost 300 dropbacks.

Meanwhile, Sayles has the second-highest pass-rush grade in the league at 89.2. His 26 pressures rank fourth in the league, and he has an additional 21 pass-rush wins.

Montreal has the best offensive line in the CFL, but if Sayles can find a way to get past the brick wall that is Lawrence, Hamilton just might have a shot at winning this game.

PLAYER TO WATCH: RB WALTER FLETCHER, MONTREAL

Although he may have just 306 rushing yards and a middle-of-the-pack 74.0 rushing grade, Fletcher is the third-highest-graded running back in the CFL. That’s because he boasts the highest receiving grade in the entire league (90.6), regardless of position.

Fletcher has forced 14 missed tackles, which trails only teammate Tyson Philpot for the most in the CFL. His 11.9 yards after catch per reception is the highest mark in the league, and his 1.55 yards per route run average ranks 13th. That’s incredibly impressive for a running back.

Fletcher is capable of taking over a game through the air. Don’t be surprised if he has a big performance in this one.

EDMONTON ELKS VS. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Elks have descended to the basement of the CFL yet again, having failed to win any of their first seven games this season.

Last week, they finally turned to backup quarterback Tre Ford late in a blowout loss, and he showed enough that they’ll do so this week against a Saskatchewan team that lost a close one against the No. 1 Alouettes last week.

The Riders have a phenomenal defense, led by players like halfback Rolan Milligan (82.8 overall grade) and edge defender Malik Carney (80.6). Moving the ball against this team is incredibly hard, and it’s why they are right at the top of the West Division at 5-2.

Edmonton has its work cut out for it if it wants to finally get in that win column.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: RB FRANKIE HICKSON, SASKATCHEWAN VS. LB NICK ANDERSON, EDMONTON

With starter A.J. Ouellette looking like he’ll be out for at least another week, Hickson figures to get the call again after a dominant Week 8 performance. Hickson led the CFL with a 90.3 rushing grade last week, thanks to his six broken tackles and 117 yards on just 16 carries. But he’ll have to do it against the best run-defending linebacker in the league.

Anderson’s 90.5 run-defense grade ranks second across the CFL. He’s received a negative grade on just 1.3% of his run-defense snaps, the lowest mark among front-seven defenders.

Anderson can blow up any and every run play an opponent tries, and he may be the guy to bring Hickson back to earth this week.

PLAYER TO WATCH: QB TRE FORD, EDMONTON

Fans have been calling for Tre Ford to get more snaps for weeks as Edmonton continued to lose despite good play from starting QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

They got their wish last week, as Ford entered the game and threw three touchdown passes to finish with a 90.6 passing grade. The caveat is that Ford did all his damage against very obvious prevent defense.

How will he do for an entire game against a top-level defense? Ford finished last year with the 11th-highest passing grade (67.1), but his 83.1 rushing grade ranked first among starting QBs.

Ford is as dangerous as anyone as a runner, but he’ll need to show improvement as a passer if he wants to come out ahead in this game.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS VS. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Last week was disappointing for the Stamps, as they were dominated by the Ottawa Redblacks, losing 33-6. Quarterback Jake Maier had one of his lowest-graded games of the season (65.2 passing grade) and produced just a 4.7-yard average target depth. It’s hard to win in the CFL if you can’t push the ball downfield, so Maier must improve that mark in this one.

In contrast, Toronto secured a hard-fought win over Winnipeg in a defensive battle. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle played most of the game but ended with an unimpressive 58.8 passing grade.

The Argos are managing without last year's Most Outstanding Player, Chad Kelly, who is suspended until Week 12. Kelly's absence didn’t cost them last week, but it may in the future.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: RT JOSHUA COKER, CALGARY VS. ED ROBBIE SMITH, TORONTO

Coker has been having a very good season for Calgary so far at the right tackle spot. His 73.9 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth among offensive linemen this season, as he’s allowed just one sack and four total pressures. His 98.6 pass-blocking efficiency score is a top-10 mark in the league.

He’ll have his hands full blocking Smith off the edge, though. The Toronto pass rusher has 32 total pressures this season, the second-most in the CFL. His 13.6% pressure rate ranks second, and his pass-rushing productivity score of 7.4 ranks fourth.

Smith has been one of the best pass rushers in the league this season, and if he can keep that up against a top-level tackle like Coker, the Argos could have a lot of defensive success in this game.

PLAYER TO WATCH: CB TARVARUS MCFADDEN, TORONTO

Toronto cut McFadden at the start of this season, but he was brought back and inserted into the starting lineup last week as the Argos' field corner. He delivered an outstanding performance, earning the second-highest defensive grade of the week at 83.0 overall. He allowed just two catches for 14 yards with zero first downs while recording an interception and breaking up two passes.

If McFadden can keep up that level of play, he’ll help solidify an Argonauts secondary that has struggled at times. With the strength of their front seven, getting that consistency in the secondary will help turn this Argonauts team into the defensive juggernaut it was last year.