All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Top-graded CFL players of Week 4: Highlighting the league’s best performers

By Bryson Vesnaver

The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 4. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Want to dig deeper into the data? Click here for full season-level PFF grades across the CFL.

Grading Highlight of the Week: ED Malik Carney, Saskatchewan 

If you looked only at the box score from Saskatchewan’s 37-18 win over the B.C. Lions, you might miss the impact Malik Carney had on the game. He recorded just two tackles, with no sacks or tackles for loss. But those numbers don’t reflect the disruption he caused in the passing game.

Carney posted three quarterback hits, two hurries and six additional pass-rush wins. His 44.0% pass-rush win rate led the league in Week 4 — nearly 20% higher than the next closest player — and he finished with a league-best 91.8 pass-rush grade.

So why did Carney’s overall grade come in at “just” 81.7? Run defense. He missed a tackle and earned a 45.8 run-defense grade, pulling down his overall mark. Still, Saskatchewan will take that trade-off every time if it means their edge rusher is wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Quarterback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Zach CollarosWinnipeg Blue Bombers5084.8
Jake MaierSaskatchewan Roughriders5172.0
Nick ArbuckleToronto Argonauts4269.3
Bo Levi MitchellHamilton Tiger-Cats5664.7
Tre FordEdmonton Elks5062.6
McLeod Bethel-ThompsonMontreal Alouettes5262.2
Dustin CrumOttawa Redblacks6659.7
Jeremiah MasoliB.C. Lions4654.0

Running Back

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Daniel AdeboboyeOttawa Redblacks3773.2
Javon LeakeEdmonton Elks2273.2
A.J. OuelletteSaskatchewan Roughriders5272.0
James ButlerB.C. Lions5469.4
Matthew PetersonWinnipeg Blue Bombers3666.5
Johnny AugustineHamilton Tiger-Cats5263.5
William StanbackOttawa Redblacks2959.9
Justin RankinEdmonton Elks2856.9
Kevin BrownToronto Argonauts3555.3
Sean Thomas ErlingtonMontreal Alouettes2855.1

Wide Receiver

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Tim WhiteHamilton Tiger-Cats5178.4
Dalton SchoenWinnipeg Blue Bombers5173.0
Nic DemskiWinnipeg Blue Bombers5369.5
Steven Dunbar Jr.Edmonton Elks5168.8
Kaion Julien-GrantEdmonton Elks4868.0
DaVaris DanielsToronto Argonauts4367.8
Ayden EberhardtB.C. Lions5065.2
Charleston RamboMontreal Alouettes5165.1
Bralon AddisonOttawa Redblacks5364.7
Kevin MitalToronto Argonauts3264.6

Tackle

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Brendan BordnerHamilton Tiger-Cats5675.4
Jermarcus HardrickSaskatchewan Roughriders6173.7
Jarell BroxtonB.C. Lions5466.4
Dino BoydOttawa Redblacks6664.8
Quinton BarrowHamilton Tiger-Cats5662.2
Stanley BryantWinnipeg Blue Bombers5361.5
Daniel JohnsonSaskatchewan Roughriders6160.8
Brett BoykoEdmonton Elks5159.8
Kendall RandolphWinnipeg Blue Bombers5457.4
Ryan HunterToronto Argonauts4356.4

Guard

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Patrick NeufeldWinnipeg Blue Bombers5370.2
Zack FrySaskatchewan Roughriders4570.1
Kory WoodruffB.C. Lions5468.3
Jacob BrammerSaskatchewan Roughriders6166.8
Liam DobsonHamilton Tiger-Cats5666.3
Trevon TateSaskatchewan Roughriders2364.9
George UnaB.C. Lions2764.8
Anthony VandalToronto Argonauts4362.4
Gabe WallaceWinnipeg Blue Bombers5361.7
Tyler PackerB.C. Lions3160.7

Centre

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Coulter WoodmanseyHamilton Tiger-Cats5675.9
Peter NicastroToronto Argonauts4372.0
Logan FerlandSaskatchewan Roughriders6170.2
Mark KorteEdmonton Elks5170.0
Chris KolankowskiWinnipeg Blue Bombers5364.1
Justin LawrenceMontreal Alouettes5961.9
Michael CoutureB.C. Lions5460.4
Jacob RubyOttawa Redblacks6651.3

Interior Defender

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Devin AdamsWinnipeg Blue Bombers2777.5
Mario Kendricks Jr.Hamilton Tiger-Cats3676.8
Miles FoxHamilton Tiger-Cats4274.6
Casey SaylesHamilton Tiger-Cats3974.5
Jake CeresnaEdmonton Elks4574.4
Michael WakefieldOttawa Redblacks3272.1
Shawn OakmanMontreal Alouettes5469.6
Anthony Lanier IIToronto Argonauts5167.0
Dewayne HendrixB.C. Lions3263.5
Mike RoseSaskatchewan Roughriders4263.1

Edge Defender

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Bryce CarterOttawa Redblacks3787.5
Lorenzo Mauldin IVOttawa Redblacks4084.7
Julian HowsareHamilton Tiger-Cats4883.9
Malik CarneySaskatchewan Roughriders4081.7
TyJuan GarbuttHamilton Tiger-Cats4480.4
Brandon BarlowEdmonton Elks4178.7
Celestin HabaToronto Argonauts3875.4
James VaughtersWinnipeg Blue Bombers4875.3
Mathieu BettsB.C. Lions2670.2
Andrew Chatfield Jr.Toronto Argonauts4970.2

Linebacker

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Geoffrey Cantin-ArkuMontreal Alouettes2590.2
Isaac DarkangeloToronto Argonauts6679.8
Aaron CaseyToronto Argonauts3076.6
Jovan Santos-KnoxOttawa Redblacks4374.4
Michael Griffin IIWinnipeg Blue Bombers2973.6
Rayshawn WilbornHamilton Tiger-Cats5971.4
Redha KramdiWinnipeg Blue Bombers5170.9
Kyrie WilsonWinnipeg Blue Bombers3769.9
Tony JonesWinnipeg Blue Bombers4969.3
Jameer ThurmanSaskatchewan Roughriders5468.4

Cornerback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Tevaughn CampbellSaskatchewan Roughriders3485.9
Marcus SaylesSaskatchewan Roughriders5474.9
Jamal PetersHamilton Tiger-Cats5572.1
Tyrell FordEdmonton Elks5170.4
Robert Carter Jr.B.C. Lions5869.1
Tarvarus McFaddenToronto Argonauts6668.7
Kabion EntoMontreal Alouettes5768.3
Lorenzo BurnsMontreal Alouettes5066.8
Devodric BynumEdmonton Elks5366.5
Jonathan MoxeyHamilton Tiger-Cats5663.9

Halfback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Najee MurrayMontreal Alouettes5671.9
Destin TalbertHamilton Tiger-Cats5670.7
Amari HendersonOttawa Redblacks4164.7
Kobe WilliamsEdmonton Elks5364.0
Rolan MilliganSaskatchewan Roughriders5461.9
Jalon Edwards-CooperB.C. Lions6161.1
Mark MiltonToronto Argonauts6659.6
DaMarcus FieldsSaskatchewan Roughriders5459.5
Deatrick NicholsWinnipeg Blue Bombers5159.1
DaShaun AmosHamilton Tiger-Cats5958.8

Safety

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Royce MetchieEdmonton Elks5377.6
Nelson LokomboSaskatchewan Roughriders5476.1
Cristophe BeaulieuB.C. Lions6174.8
Derek SlywkaToronto Argonauts5574.0
Charlie RinglandOttawa Redblacks4367.3
Marc-Antoine DequoyMontreal Alouettes5767.1
Stavros KatsantonisHamilton Tiger-Cats5963.5
Tyshon BlackburnToronto Argonauts4960.5
Jamal Parker Jr.Winnipeg Blue Bombers5056.7

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.