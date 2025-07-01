Top-graded CFL players of Week 4: Highlighting the league’s best performers

The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 4. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Want to dig deeper into the data? Click here for full season-level PFF grades across the CFL.

Grading Highlight of the Week: ED Malik Carney, Saskatchewan

If you looked only at the box score from Saskatchewan’s 37-18 win over the B.C. Lions, you might miss the impact Malik Carney had on the game. He recorded just two tackles, with no sacks or tackles for loss. But those numbers don’t reflect the disruption he caused in the passing game.

Carney posted three quarterback hits, two hurries and six additional pass-rush wins. His 44.0% pass-rush win rate led the league in Week 4 — nearly 20% higher than the next closest player — and he finished with a league-best 91.8 pass-rush grade.

So why did Carney’s overall grade come in at “just” 81.7? Run defense. He missed a tackle and earned a 45.8 run-defense grade, pulling down his overall mark. Still, Saskatchewan will take that trade-off every time if it means their edge rusher is wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Quarterback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers 50 84.8 Jake Maier Saskatchewan Roughriders 51 72.0 Nick Arbuckle Toronto Argonauts 42 69.3 Bo Levi Mitchell Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 64.7 Tre Ford Edmonton Elks 50 62.6 McLeod Bethel-Thompson Montreal Alouettes 52 62.2 Dustin Crum Ottawa Redblacks 66 59.7 Jeremiah Masoli B.C. Lions 46 54.0

Running Back

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Daniel Adeboboye Ottawa Redblacks 37 73.2 Javon Leake Edmonton Elks 22 73.2 A.J. Ouellette Saskatchewan Roughriders 52 72.0 James Butler B.C. Lions 54 69.4 Matthew Peterson Winnipeg Blue Bombers 36 66.5 Johnny Augustine Hamilton Tiger-Cats 52 63.5 William Stanback Ottawa Redblacks 29 59.9 Justin Rankin Edmonton Elks 28 56.9 Kevin Brown Toronto Argonauts 35 55.3 Sean Thomas Erlington Montreal Alouettes 28 55.1

Wide Receiver

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Tim White Hamilton Tiger-Cats 51 78.4 Dalton Schoen Winnipeg Blue Bombers 51 73.0 Nic Demski Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 69.5 Steven Dunbar Jr. Edmonton Elks 51 68.8 Kaion Julien-Grant Edmonton Elks 48 68.0 DaVaris Daniels Toronto Argonauts 43 67.8 Ayden Eberhardt B.C. Lions 50 65.2 Charleston Rambo Montreal Alouettes 51 65.1 Bralon Addison Ottawa Redblacks 53 64.7 Kevin Mital Toronto Argonauts 32 64.6

Tackle

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Brendan Bordner Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 75.4 Jermarcus Hardrick Saskatchewan Roughriders 61 73.7 Jarell Broxton B.C. Lions 54 66.4 Dino Boyd Ottawa Redblacks 66 64.8 Quinton Barrow Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 62.2 Stanley Bryant Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 61.5 Daniel Johnson Saskatchewan Roughriders 61 60.8 Brett Boyko Edmonton Elks 51 59.8 Kendall Randolph Winnipeg Blue Bombers 54 57.4 Ryan Hunter Toronto Argonauts 43 56.4

Guard

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Patrick Neufeld Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 70.2 Zack Fry Saskatchewan Roughriders 45 70.1 Kory Woodruff B.C. Lions 54 68.3 Jacob Brammer Saskatchewan Roughriders 61 66.8 Liam Dobson Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 66.3 Trevon Tate Saskatchewan Roughriders 23 64.9 George Una B.C. Lions 27 64.8 Anthony Vandal Toronto Argonauts 43 62.4 Gabe Wallace Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 61.7 Tyler Packer B.C. Lions 31 60.7

Centre

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Coulter Woodmansey Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 75.9 Peter Nicastro Toronto Argonauts 43 72.0 Logan Ferland Saskatchewan Roughriders 61 70.2 Mark Korte Edmonton Elks 51 70.0 Chris Kolankowski Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 64.1 Justin Lawrence Montreal Alouettes 59 61.9 Michael Couture B.C. Lions 54 60.4 Jacob Ruby Ottawa Redblacks 66 51.3

Interior Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Devin Adams Winnipeg Blue Bombers 27 77.5 Mario Kendricks Jr. Hamilton Tiger-Cats 36 76.8 Miles Fox Hamilton Tiger-Cats 42 74.6 Casey Sayles Hamilton Tiger-Cats 39 74.5 Jake Ceresna Edmonton Elks 45 74.4 Michael Wakefield Ottawa Redblacks 32 72.1 Shawn Oakman Montreal Alouettes 54 69.6 Anthony Lanier II Toronto Argonauts 51 67.0 Dewayne Hendrix B.C. Lions 32 63.5 Mike Rose Saskatchewan Roughriders 42 63.1

Edge Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Bryce Carter Ottawa Redblacks 37 87.5 Lorenzo Mauldin IV Ottawa Redblacks 40 84.7 Julian Howsare Hamilton Tiger-Cats 48 83.9 Malik Carney Saskatchewan Roughriders 40 81.7 TyJuan Garbutt Hamilton Tiger-Cats 44 80.4 Brandon Barlow Edmonton Elks 41 78.7 Celestin Haba Toronto Argonauts 38 75.4 James Vaughters Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48 75.3 Mathieu Betts B.C. Lions 26 70.2 Andrew Chatfield Jr. Toronto Argonauts 49 70.2

Linebacker

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Geoffrey Cantin-Arku Montreal Alouettes 25 90.2 Isaac Darkangelo Toronto Argonauts 66 79.8 Aaron Casey Toronto Argonauts 30 76.6 Jovan Santos-Knox Ottawa Redblacks 43 74.4 Michael Griffin II Winnipeg Blue Bombers 29 73.6 Rayshawn Wilborn Hamilton Tiger-Cats 59 71.4 Redha Kramdi Winnipeg Blue Bombers 51 70.9 Kyrie Wilson Winnipeg Blue Bombers 37 69.9 Tony Jones Winnipeg Blue Bombers 49 69.3 Jameer Thurman Saskatchewan Roughriders 54 68.4

Cornerback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Tevaughn Campbell Saskatchewan Roughriders 34 85.9 Marcus Sayles Saskatchewan Roughriders 54 74.9 Jamal Peters Hamilton Tiger-Cats 55 72.1 Tyrell Ford Edmonton Elks 51 70.4 Robert Carter Jr. B.C. Lions 58 69.1 Tarvarus McFadden Toronto Argonauts 66 68.7 Kabion Ento Montreal Alouettes 57 68.3 Lorenzo Burns Montreal Alouettes 50 66.8 Devodric Bynum Edmonton Elks 53 66.5 Jonathan Moxey Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 63.9

Halfback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Najee Murray Montreal Alouettes 56 71.9 Destin Talbert Hamilton Tiger-Cats 56 70.7 Amari Henderson Ottawa Redblacks 41 64.7 Kobe Williams Edmonton Elks 53 64.0 Rolan Milligan Saskatchewan Roughriders 54 61.9 Jalon Edwards-Cooper B.C. Lions 61 61.1 Mark Milton Toronto Argonauts 66 59.6 DaMarcus Fields Saskatchewan Roughriders 54 59.5 Deatrick Nichols Winnipeg Blue Bombers 51 59.1 DaShaun Amos Hamilton Tiger-Cats 59 58.8

Safety