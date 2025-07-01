Top-graded CFL players of Week 4: Highlighting the league’s best performers
Bryson Vesnaver
The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.
Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.
From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 4. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.
Grading Highlight of the Week: ED Malik Carney, Saskatchewan
If you looked only at the box score from Saskatchewan’s 37-18 win over the B.C. Lions, you might miss the impact Malik Carney had on the game. He recorded just two tackles, with no sacks or tackles for loss. But those numbers don’t reflect the disruption he caused in the passing game.
Carney posted three quarterback hits, two hurries and six additional pass-rush wins. His 44.0% pass-rush win rate led the league in Week 4 — nearly 20% higher than the next closest player — and he finished with a league-best 91.8 pass-rush grade.
So why did Carney’s overall grade come in at “just” 81.7? Run defense. He missed a tackle and earned a 45.8 run-defense grade, pulling down his overall mark. Still, Saskatchewan will take that trade-off every time if it means their edge rusher is wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.
Quarterback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Zach Collaros
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
50
84.8
Jake Maier
Saskatchewan Roughriders
51
72.0
Nick Arbuckle
Toronto Argonauts
42
69.3
Bo Levi Mitchell
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
64.7
Tre Ford
Edmonton Elks
50
62.6
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Montreal Alouettes
52
62.2
Dustin Crum
Ottawa Redblacks
66
59.7
Jeremiah Masoli
B.C. Lions
46
54.0
Running Back
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Daniel Adeboboye
Ottawa Redblacks
37
73.2
Javon Leake
Edmonton Elks
22
73.2
A.J. Ouellette
Saskatchewan Roughriders
52
72.0
James Butler
B.C. Lions
54
69.4
Matthew Peterson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
36
66.5
Johnny Augustine
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
52
63.5
William Stanback
Ottawa Redblacks
29
59.9
Justin Rankin
Edmonton Elks
28
56.9
Kevin Brown
Toronto Argonauts
35
55.3
Sean Thomas Erlington
Montreal Alouettes
28
55.1
Wide Receiver
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Tim White
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
51
78.4
Dalton Schoen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
51
73.0
Nic Demski
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
69.5
Steven Dunbar Jr.
Edmonton Elks
51
68.8
Kaion Julien-Grant
Edmonton Elks
48
68.0
DaVaris Daniels
Toronto Argonauts
43
67.8
Ayden Eberhardt
B.C. Lions
50
65.2
Charleston Rambo
Montreal Alouettes
51
65.1
Bralon Addison
Ottawa Redblacks
53
64.7
Kevin Mital
Toronto Argonauts
32
64.6
Tackle
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Brendan Bordner
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
75.4
Jermarcus Hardrick
Saskatchewan Roughriders
61
73.7
Jarell Broxton
B.C. Lions
54
66.4
Dino Boyd
Ottawa Redblacks
66
64.8
Quinton Barrow
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
62.2
Stanley Bryant
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
61.5
Daniel Johnson
Saskatchewan Roughriders
61
60.8
Brett Boyko
Edmonton Elks
51
59.8
Kendall Randolph
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
54
57.4
Ryan Hunter
Toronto Argonauts
43
56.4
Guard
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Patrick Neufeld
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
70.2
Zack Fry
Saskatchewan Roughriders
45
70.1
Kory Woodruff
B.C. Lions
54
68.3
Jacob Brammer
Saskatchewan Roughriders
61
66.8
Liam Dobson
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
66.3
Trevon Tate
Saskatchewan Roughriders
23
64.9
George Una
B.C. Lions
27
64.8
Anthony Vandal
Toronto Argonauts
43
62.4
Gabe Wallace
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
61.7
Tyler Packer
B.C. Lions
31
60.7
Centre
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Coulter Woodmansey
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
75.9
Peter Nicastro
Toronto Argonauts
43
72.0
Logan Ferland
Saskatchewan Roughriders
61
70.2
Mark Korte
Edmonton Elks
51
70.0
Chris Kolankowski
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
64.1
Justin Lawrence
Montreal Alouettes
59
61.9
Michael Couture
B.C. Lions
54
60.4
Jacob Ruby
Ottawa Redblacks
66
51.3
Interior Defender
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Devin Adams
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
27
77.5
Mario Kendricks Jr.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
36
76.8
Miles Fox
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
42
74.6
Casey Sayles
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
39
74.5
Jake Ceresna
Edmonton Elks
45
74.4
Michael Wakefield
Ottawa Redblacks
32
72.1
Shawn Oakman
Montreal Alouettes
54
69.6
Anthony Lanier II
Toronto Argonauts
51
67.0
Dewayne Hendrix
B.C. Lions
32
63.5
Mike Rose
Saskatchewan Roughriders
42
63.1
Edge Defender
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Bryce Carter
Ottawa Redblacks
37
87.5
Lorenzo Mauldin IV
Ottawa Redblacks
40
84.7
Julian Howsare
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
48
83.9
Malik Carney
Saskatchewan Roughriders
40
81.7
TyJuan Garbutt
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
44
80.4
Brandon Barlow
Edmonton Elks
41
78.7
Celestin Haba
Toronto Argonauts
38
75.4
James Vaughters
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
48
75.3
Mathieu Betts
B.C. Lions
26
70.2
Andrew Chatfield Jr.
Toronto Argonauts
49
70.2
Linebacker
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Geoffrey Cantin-Arku
Montreal Alouettes
25
90.2
Isaac Darkangelo
Toronto Argonauts
66
79.8
Aaron Casey
Toronto Argonauts
30
76.6
Jovan Santos-Knox
Ottawa Redblacks
43
74.4
Michael Griffin II
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
29
73.6
Rayshawn Wilborn
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
59
71.4
Redha Kramdi
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
51
70.9
Kyrie Wilson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
37
69.9
Tony Jones
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
49
69.3
Jameer Thurman
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
68.4
Cornerback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Tevaughn Campbell
Saskatchewan Roughriders
34
85.9
Marcus Sayles
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
74.9
Jamal Peters
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
55
72.1
Tyrell Ford
Edmonton Elks
51
70.4
Robert Carter Jr.
B.C. Lions
58
69.1
Tarvarus McFadden
Toronto Argonauts
66
68.7
Kabion Ento
Montreal Alouettes
57
68.3
Lorenzo Burns
Montreal Alouettes
50
66.8
Devodric Bynum
Edmonton Elks
53
66.5
Jonathan Moxey
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
63.9
Halfback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Najee Murray
Montreal Alouettes
56
71.9
Destin Talbert
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
56
70.7
Amari Henderson
Ottawa Redblacks
41
64.7
Kobe Williams
Edmonton Elks
53
64.0
Rolan Milligan
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
61.9
Jalon Edwards-Cooper
B.C. Lions
61
61.1
Mark Milton
Toronto Argonauts
66
59.6
DaMarcus Fields
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
59.5
Deatrick Nichols
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
51
59.1
DaShaun Amos
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
59
58.8
Safety
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Royce Metchie
Edmonton Elks
53
77.6
Nelson Lokombo
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
76.1
Cristophe Beaulieu
B.C. Lions
61
74.8
Derek Slywka
Toronto Argonauts
55
74.0
Charlie Ringland
Ottawa Redblacks
43
67.3
Marc-Antoine Dequoy
Montreal Alouettes
57
67.1
Stavros Katsantonis
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
59
63.5
Tyshon Blackburn
Toronto Argonauts
49
60.5
Jamal Parker Jr.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
50
56.7
