CFL Week 8 Offensive Line Rankings: Tiger-Cats climb into top three

• Hamilton Tiger-Cats jump two spots from last week: The unit earned a 69.7 overall grade, a 66.3 run-blocking grade and a 73.8 pass-blocking grade in Week 8.

• Top two remain unchanged: Montreal and Toronto stay as the clear best offensive lines in the CFL.

• Looking for NFL/college grades and data? Subscribe now to PFF premium stats for 25% off using code PFF25!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Week 8 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 8 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Oliver Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• Pier-Olivier Lestage dominated in the run game this past week. Lestage earned a 90.8 run-blocking grade and wasn't defeated on any blocks. In the PFF CFL era (since the 2022 season), Lestage owns four of the six highest single-week run-blocking grades.

• Montreal did struggle in pass protection, posting a 57.7 pass-blocking grade, but continues to rank first in unit pass-blocking grade on the season by a wide margin.

2. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor MacKellar

RT Dejon Allen

• Left tackle Isiah Cage had a stellar week against the Blue Bombers last week. His 84.4 run-blocking grade was the fourth-highest single-week mark of any offensive lineman in the CFL this season.

• The usually uber-reliable Dejon Allen had by far his worst pass-blocking game of the season. Coming into the week, he had not earned a pass-blocking game grade below 77.0. He finished with a 28.4 mark in Week 8.

• The left side of the offensive line played solidly in pass protection. Cage (75.5), Hunter (70.3) and Nicastro (78.2) earned 70.0-plus pass-blocking grades on 29 snaps.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Up 2)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

• The Tiger-Cats were the top-graded offensive line in Week 8. The unit earned a 69.7 overall grade, a 66.3 run-blocking grade and a 73.8 pass-blocking grade.

• Revenberg (76.5), Bordner (70.7) and Woodmansey (69.3) finished as top-10 offensive linemen in PFF grade this past week. They each earned 78.0-plus pass-blocking grades: Bordner, 85.9; Revenberg, 85.1; and Woodmansey, 78.4.

• Right tackle Jordan Murray was activated from the injury list and returned to his starting role. Unfortunately, Murray struggled in his first game action of the 2024 season, earning grades below 50.0 in all three categories: 45.0 overall, 40.9 pass blocking and 46.3 run blocking.

4. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Drake Centers

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Jacob Ruby

• Usual left tackle Dino Boyd was a late scratch and moved to the single-game injury list, forcing Drake Centers into action. Centers performed well in his second career CFL start, posting a 64.6 overall grade with 63.3 run-blocking and 63.8 pass-blocking marks.

• Once again, Dariusz Bladek was a top run-blocker. His 74.7 run-blocking grade this week ranked as the sixth-best mark among offensive linemen. On the season, he ranks as the third-best run-blocking offensive lineman (74.1).

• Cyrille Hogan-Saindon's season-long struggles continued this past week. He earned a 56.2 overall grade with 62.2 run-blocking and 37.3 pass-blocking marks. On the season, he ranks last in all categories for centers with at least 100 snaps played.

5. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Up 1)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Ryan Sceviour

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Jacob Brammer

• Trevor Reid, the rookie left tackle, earned an 83.0 PFF overall grade with a 78.1 run-blocking and a week-high 88.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Tackles Reid and Brammer had excellent weeks in pass protection, posting 88.7 and 76.4 pass-blocking grades, respectively, but the same cannot be said for the interior of the offensive line. Sceviour (53.6), Ferland (32.0) and Godber (26.9) all struggled in pass protection.

6. Calgary Stampeders (Down 3)

LT Eric Smith

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Trevon Tate

• The balloon finally popped for the Stampeders' pass-blocking unit — and it popped massively. Before this past week's contest against the Redblacks, the Stampeders' offensive line had yet to earn a sub-60.0 pass-blocking grade. The unit ended that streak with a dismal 43.3 figure.

• Playing two backups at both offensive tackle positions finally caught up to the Stampeders, as Smith (57.2 pass-blocking grade) and Tate (39.1) struggled.

• Calgary was forced to play three backup offensive linemen for most of the game and, as usual, right guard Zack Williams exited after four plays. Christy Nkanu struggled in the run game (52.8) but had a positive pass-blocking performance (63.0).

7. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• Shane Richards started at right guard for the injured Hunter Steward and struggled mightily in pass protection. Richards earned a 14.2 pass-blocking grade, the second-worst mark in the CFL this past week. The rest of the offensive line was solid in pass protection: Ivey, 76.9; Foucault, 76.8; Boyko 70.4; and Korte, 68.1.

• Along with his 76.9 pass-blocking grade, left tackle Martez Ivey earned a 70.5 run-blocking grade to finish with a 74.0 overall grade and rank among the top five offensive linemen in Week 8.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No Change)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Asotui Eli

RT Eric Lofton

• The Blue Bombers' pass-blocking struggles continued. This unit ranked as the worst pass-blocking group of Week 8, earning a 40.3 pass-blocking grade. The pair of right guards was the main culprit for the poor grade. Neufeld (5.5) started but was replaced in the third quarter by Eli (18.2), who did not perform much better.

• Right tackle Eric Lofton had his best game of the season. He finished with a 73.6 overall grade, a 60.1 pass-blocking grade and a 79.2 run-blocking grade, making him the third highest-graded run-blocking offensive lineman of the week.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Chris Schleuger

C Tyler Packer

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins