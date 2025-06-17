CFL Week 2: PFF Team of the Week, Player Awards

Montreal dominates Week 2 with seven selections: The Alouettes were led by standout performances from running back Travis Theis, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and a lockdown showing from halfback Wesley Sutton.

Chris Streveler shines in his return: The backup quarterback threw three touchdown passes and earned the highest grade at his position in his first regular-season game since last season.

Week 2 of the CFL season is in the books, and with Winnipeg kicking off its season, every team has now played at least once. The Blue Bombers opened in impressive fashion, with five of their players featuring on this week’s Team of the Week.

However, Winnipeg didn’t deliver the most dominant performance of the week. That honor goes to the Montreal Alouettes, who led all teams with seven selections. On the other end, the Ottawa Redblacks, who fell victim to Montreal’s strong showing, had just one player make the list — linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.

OFFENSE

QB: Chris Streveler, Winnipeg

Chris Streveler, Winnipeg RB: Travis Theis, Montreal

Travis Theis, Montreal Receiver: Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg

Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg Receiver: Miyan Williams, Toronto

Miyan Williams, Toronto Receiver: KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan

KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan Receiver: Jalen Philpot, Calgary

Jalen Philpot, Calgary Receiver: Kenny Lawler, Hamilton

Kenny Lawler, Hamilton LT: Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg

Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg LG: Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal

Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal C: Peter Nicastro, Toronto

Peter Nicastro, Toronto RG: Anthony Vandal, Toronto

Anthony Vandal, Toronto RT: Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan

DEFENSE

DI: Lwal Uguak, Montreal

Lwal Uguak, Montreal DI: Jonah Tavai, B.C.

Jonah Tavai, B.C. Edge: Folarin Orimolade, Calgary

Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Edge: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal LB: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Montreal

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Montreal LB: Jovan Santos-Knox, Ottawa

Jovan Santos-Knox, Ottawa Cover LB: Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg

Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg CB: Adrian Greene, Calgary

Adrian Greene, Calgary CB: Jonathan Moxey, Hamilton

Jonathan Moxey, Hamilton HB: Wesley Sutton, Montreal

Wesley Sutton, Montreal HB: Rolan Milligan, Saskatchewan

Rolan Milligan, Saskatchewan S: Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jose Maltos, Montreal

Jose Maltos, Montreal P: Carl Meyer, B.C.

Carl Meyer, B.C. Returner: Trey Vaval, Winnipeg

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB CHRIS STREVELER, WINNIPEG

It was a strong opening game for Chris Streveler as he stepped in for suspended starter Zach Collaros. Though he completed just 15 passes, Streveler racked up 246 yards and three touchdowns, tying for the league lead with three big-time throws. Nearly half of his attempts were targeted beyond the sticks, and his 75.0% adjusted completion rate ranked among the week’s best. He finished with a league-high 79.6 overall grade among quarterbacks.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB TRAVIS THEIS, MONTREAL

Earning an expanded role in just his second game, Theis made the most of his opportunity, rushing 12 times for 75 yards and three first downs. He led all running backs with five missed tackles forced and an outstanding 4.9 yards after contact per carry. He also contributed in the passing game, turning a screen pass into a second-and-14 conversion that put Montreal deep into Ottawa territory. Theis earned a 79.8 overall grade, the highest among running backs this week.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

For the second consecutive week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders earned top honors for offensive line play. The unit anchored a ground game that totaled 132 yards on 23 carries and averaged 2.4 yards before contact per attempt, the second-best mark of the week.

However, it was their pass protection that truly stood out. The Roughriders surrendered just five total pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps. Center Logan Ferland and right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick led the way, with neither allowing a single pressure through two games. Ferland has yet to lose a pass-blocking snap this season.

PASS RUSHER OF THE WEEK: ED FOLARIN ORIMOLADE, CALGARY

The Stampeders brought in Shawn Orimolade to bolster their pass rush, and he delivered in Week 2. Orimolade recorded a sack, two quarterback hits and five additional pass-rush wins. His 21.2% pass-rush win rate was the highest among qualified edge defenders this week, earning him an 80.9 pass-rushing grade. Through the first two weeks of the season, his 24.3% win rate leads all CFL pass rushers.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: LB JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX, OTTAWA

While Ottawa couldn’t completely contain Montreal’s rushing attack, they did hold starter Sean Thomas-Erlington to just 20 yards on six carries, thanks in large part to Jovan Santos-Knox. The veteran linebacker tallied five tackles against the run, including two key solo stops. He didn’t earn a single negatively graded snap in run defense and led the CFL with an 86.8 run-defense grade.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB ADRIAN GREENE, CALGARY

Just as the Stampeders added Folarin Orimolade to strengthen their pass rush, they brought in Adrian Greene to bolster the secondary, and he delivered in Week 2. Greene was targeted just three times, allowing two catches for only 18 yards and one first down. He also recorded two tackles in coverage and picked off two passes, returning the first 40 yards for a touchdown. His 87.6 coverage grade led all cornerbacks this week.