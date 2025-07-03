CFL Week 4: PFF Team of the Week, Player Awards

Winnipeg’s offense returns to form with four selections: Led by QB Zach Collaros, who threw for three touchdowns and posted a league-best 90.0 grade on second downs.

Saskatchewan’s defense continues to shine: For the second straight week, two Saskatchewan defenders earned individual honors: edge rusher Malik Carney and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 4 of the CFL season saw veteran stars rise to the occasion, with British Columbia’s workhorse RB James Butler and a vintage performance from Zach Collaros leading the way. Collaros fueled the Blue Bombers to four offensive selections on this week’s Team of the Week.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their perfect start to 2025. Now 4-0 and sitting atop the CFL standings, the Roughriders placed seven players on this week’s Team, including a complete sweep of the special teams positions.

Want to know who topped the PFF grades in Week 4? Check out our full breakdown of the CFL's top performers by position. And if you want to dig even deeper, click here for full season-level PFF grades across the CFL.

OFFENSE

QB: Zach Collaros, Winnipeg

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg RB: James Butler, British Columbia

James Butler, British Columbia Receiver: Tim White, Hamilton

Tim White, Hamilton Receiver: Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg

Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg Receiver: Nic Demski, Winnipeg

Nic Demski, Winnipeg Receiver: DaVaris Daniels, Toronto

DaVaris Daniels, Toronto Receiver: Ayden Eberhardt, British Columbia

Ayden Eberhardt, British Columbia LT: Brendan Bordner, Hamilton

Brendan Bordner, Hamilton LG: Zack Fry, Saskatchewan

Zack Fry, Saskatchewan C: Coulter Woodmansey, Hamilton

Coulter Woodmansey, Hamilton RG: Patrick Neufeld, Winnipeg

Patrick Neufeld, Winnipeg RT: Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan

DEFENSE

DI: Devin Adams, Winnipeg

Devin Adams, Winnipeg DI: Mario Kendricks Jr., Hamilton

Mario Kendricks Jr., Hamilton Edge: Bryce Carter, Ottawa

Bryce Carter, Ottawa Edge: Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa

Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa LB: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Montreal

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Montreal LB: Isaac Darkangelo, Toronto

Isaac Darkangelo, Toronto Cover LB: Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg

Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg CB: Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan

Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan CB: Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan

Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan HB: Najee Murray, Montreal

Najee Murray, Montreal HB: Destin Talbert, Hamilton

Destin Talbert, Hamilton S: Royce Metchie, Edmonton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Brett Lauther, Saskatchewan

Brett Lauther, Saskatchewan P: Joe Couch, Saskatchewan

Joe Couch, Saskatchewan Returner: Mario Alford, Saskatchewan

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB ZACH COLLAROS, WINNIPEG

After an unremarkable start to 2025, Week 4 brought the return of vintage Zach Collaros. The Winnipeg quarterback let it rip all over the field, showing no hesitation to challenge defenses with aggressive downfield throws. While a few forced passes into coverage stood out, he more than compensated with an adjusted completion percentage of 80.7%.

Collaros was especially sharp on second down, completing 12 of his 14 attempts for 200 yards, 10 first downs and two touchdowns to earn a 90.0 passing grade in those situations. He even added a rushing touchdown, his first since Week 2 of 2023.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB JAMES BUTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA

After a challenging 2024 season, Butler looks rejuvenated in his return to B.C., and Week 4 was his breakout performance. The veteran back racked up 123 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, moving the chains seven times and forcing three missed tackles. He led the league with 81 yards after contact and remarkably didn’t record a single carry that went for zero or negative yards.

Butler also contributed in the passing game, hauling in four receptions for 26 yards and another first down. Through four weeks, he leads the CFL in rushing first downs (18) and ranks fifth with 3.7 yards after contact per carry.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Hamilton’s offensive line entered 2025 with plenty of hype, and in Week 4 they finally delivered on it. The TiCats front five paved the way for a 66.1 run-blocking grade (third-best of the week), but it was their pass protection that truly stood out.

On 34 dropbacks, the unit surrendered just three hurries and lost only six total pass-blocking reps — leading the CFL in both pass-blocking efficiency (95.6) and pass-blocking grade (88.0). LT Brendan Bordner and C Coulter Woodmansey were flawless, not losing a single pass-blocking snap all game.

PASS RUSHER OF THE WEEK: ED MALIK CARNEY, SASKATCHEWAN

Malik Carney didn’t notch a sack in Week 4, but his impact was undeniable. The Roughriders edge rusher racked up three quarterback hits, two hurries and six additional pass-rush wins. He posted a CFL-best 44.0% pass-rush win rate and earned a league-leading 91.8 pass-rush grade for his efforts.

Carney has been the CFL’s most dominant pass-rusher this season, leading the league in both total pressures (21) and pass-rush win rate (28.6%). The only knock? He’s converted just 5.4% of his pass-rush wins into sacks so far — well below his 13.0% sack conversion rate from the past three seasons. Expect that number to correct as the year progresses.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: LB JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX, OTTAWA

Despite falling to the Argonauts, Ottawa’s run defense completely shut down Toronto’s ground game. The Argos managed just 12 yards on 10 designed carries, with quarterback Nick Arbuckle leading the team in rushing thanks to a pair of scrambles for 18 yards.

As usual, Jovan Santos-Knox anchored the Redblacks’ defense. The veteran linebacker made two solo stops and earned a positive grade on nearly 40% of his run-defense snaps, without a single negatively graded play. Through four weeks, Santos-Knox ranks second in the CFL with 17 total run tackles and third with six solo run stops.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL, SASKATCHEWAN

After six years away from the CFL, Tevaughn Campbell has wasted no time reestablishing himself as a top-tier defensive back. The Canadian boundary corner ranks second among CFL defensive backs with an 83.3 coverage grade through four weeks, and his Week 4 showing was his best yet.

Campbell was targeted just twice, allowing a single 25-yard completion for a first down, but he more than made up for it with a game-changing play late in the first half. With B.C. threatening from Saskatchewan’s 29-yard line and 16 seconds left on the clock, Campbell jumped a route, secured the interception, and returned it for a touchdown. That swing turned what could’ve been a 10-9 B.C. halftime lead into a 16-7 advantage for the Roughriders — one they wouldn’t give back.