CFL Week 4 Offensive Line Rankings: Calgary Stampeders take hold of the top spot

The Calgary Stampeders boast the league’s top-ranked offensive line: The Stamps have the only unit that has earned a pass-blocking grade above 60.0 in every game this season, posting marks of 62.0, 69.2 and 68.6 through three weeks.

It was a tough week for the Roughriders' offensive line: While Jermarcus Hardrick earned a 75.4 PFF grade in Week 3, all other Saskatchewan linemen finished below the 60.0 threshold.

Through three weeks of CFL action, offensive line play is already proving to be a critical factor in team success. Whether it’s creating lanes in the run game or keeping quarterbacks upright in the pocket, trench performance continues to shape outcomes across the league.

Using PFF’s grading and advanced metrics, we break down how every offensive line stacks up heading into Week 4, highlighting the units paving the way and those still trying to find their footing.

1. Calgary Stampeders (Up 1)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Zack Williams

C Christopher Fortin

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

At this early checkpoint of the 2025 CFL season, the Calgary Stampeders boast the league’s top-ranked offensive line. They are the only unit to have earned a pass-blocking grade above 60.0 in every game this season, posting marks of 62.0, 69.2 and 68.6 through three weeks.

Week 3 was especially impressive, with three starters — Joshua Coker (72.2), Bryce Williams (67.4) and Tyson Fortin (66.5) — each earning PFF grades above 66.0. Fortin led all centers across the CFL in Week 3 with his 66.5 overall grade.

Fortin (72.4) and Williams (66.0) have emerged as early front-runners for West Division All-Star recognition at their respective positions, having consistently graded among the league’s best through the first three weeks.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Down 1)

LT Daniel Johnson

LG Trevon Tate

C Logan Ferland

RG Jacob Brammer

RT Jermarcus Hardrick

It was a tough week for the Roughriders' offensive line, with the exception of Jermarcus Hardrick. While Hardrick earned a 75.4 PFF grade in Week 3, all other Saskatchewan linemen finished below the 60.0 threshold.

After back-to-back stellar performances to open the season — posting unit pass-blocking grades above 70.0 in both Week 1 and Week 2 — the Roughriders regressed in Week 3. The group posted a pass-blocking grade of just 45.5 and allowed a 22.2% pressure rate.

Hardrick, however, remains a bright spot. Not only is he tracking as a near lock for a CFL West All-Star nod, but he also leads all offensive linemen in overall grade through three weeks at 79.7. At this point, he’s the early favorite to win the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award.

3. Montreal Alouettes (Up 1)

LT Des Holmes

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Donald Ventrelli

RT Jamar McGloster

The Alouettes’ offensive line bounced back in a big way in Week 3, climbing back onto the podium in this week’s rankings. Montreal allowed a league-low 17.1% pressure rate on 35 pass-blocking snaps, leading all teams in pass protection efficiency.

Right tackle Jamar McGloster returned to form after two subpar outings to start the season. Looking more like his 2023 self, McGloster earned a 68.0 PFF overall grade and a 70.1 pass-blocking grade.

Rookie left tackle Des Holmes also impressed, posting a 70.9 grade in Week 3. Filling in for All-Star Nick Callender, Holmes has graded as a top-two tackle in the East Division through three weeks (67.6), making an early case for All-Star consideration. Left guard Pier-Olivier Lestage continues to anchor the line, grading as the CFL’s top guard with a 69.7 grade, positioning him for yet another East All-Star nod.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Gabe Wallace

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufekd

RT Kendall Randolph

Despite facing the same opponent in back-to-back weeks, the Blue Bombers couldn’t replicate their previous dominance up front. After posting a stellar 70.9 unit pass-blocking grade and allowing zero pressure in Week 2, Winnipeg’s offensive line regressed in Week 3, finishing with a 58.5 pass-blocking grade and surrendering pressure on 30.8% of dropbacks.

One bright spot, however, was left guard Gabe Wallace. Making his start in Week 3, Wallace delivered a standout performance as the team’s top pass protector, earning an 84.5 pass-blocking grade, the highest mark among all Blue Bombers linemen.

5. Edmonton Elks (Up 2)

LT Martez Ivey

LG Mark Korte

C David Beard

RG Gregor Mackellar

RT Brett Boyko

The Elks returned to form as a dominant run-blocking unit, posting a 75.2 unit grade — the second-highest single-game run-blocking grade of the season — but continued to struggle in pass protection, earning just a 48.9 grade in that phase.

The improved ground performance was a big step in the right direction and helped elevate the unit in this week’s rankings. Still, if Edmonton hopes to climb both the standings and these rankings, pass protection must improve.

One consistent performer has been left guard Mark Korte. Despite shifting positions this offseason — and possibly returning to center after David Beard exited in the fourth quarter — Korte has maintained his high-level play. His 70.7 overall grade puts him on pace for a CFL West All-Star nod through the season’s early stretch.

6. British Columbia Lions (Down 1)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Kory Woodruff

C Michael Couture

RG Tyler Packer

RT Dejon Allen

It was another underwhelming showing from the BC Lions’ offensive line in Week 3, as the unit posted a 58.1 overall grade, with a 61.7 mark in run blocking and a 56.9 in pass protection. A point of concern moving forward is the status of right tackle Dejon Allen, who exited early in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

One bright spot remains at left tackle, where Jarell Broxton continues to anchor the line. Broxton is off to a strong start in 2025, currently ranking as the second-highest graded tackle in the West Division with a 69.7 overall grade. If his play holds steady, he’s on track for his first CFL West All-Star nod.

7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 1)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C Coulter Woodmansey

RG Liam Dobson

RT Quinton Barrow

The Tiger-Cats slide down the rankings despite being on a Week 3 bye, a result of the Elks’ strong performance pushing them ahead.

8. Ottawa Redblacks (Up 1)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Jacob Ruby

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Darta Lee

The Redblacks’ offensive line moves up in the rankings after showing improvement for the second straight week. The unit posted its first game with an overall grade above 60.0, finishing Week 3 with a 63.2 overall grade, including a 62.2 run-blocking mark and a 59.3 pass-blocking grade.

While the line has seen mixed results around him, left tackle Dino Boyd is off to a strong start in 2025. Boyd leads all qualified tackles in the East with a 67.8 PFF grade and is building a compelling case for All-Star recognition if his performance holds.

9. Toronto Argonauts (Down 1)

LT George Moore

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Hampton Ergle

The defending Grey Cup champions are facing major issues up front to begin the 2025 season. Week 3 marked their worst pass-blocking performance yet, as the offensive line posted a dismal 12.1 unit grade while allowing pressure on 53.8% of dropbacks, both marks were season lows.

Toronto handed rookie right tackle Hampton Ergle his first CFL start in hopes of stabilizing the edge, but the results were concerning. Ergle earned a 27.8 overall grade with a 0.0 pass-blocking grade, surrendering 11 total pressures.

One bright spot for the Argonauts has been center Peter Nicastro. Despite the chaos around him, Nicastro has been consistent and effective, earning a 67.2 overall grade through three weeks — a performance that makes him a clear contender for an East Division All-Star nod.