Top-graded CFL players of Week 3: Highlighting the league’s best performers

By Bryson Vesnaver
  • Montreal QB Davis Alexander stands out: The Alouettes signal-caller completed 20 of his 24 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the league with three big-time throws and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play.
  • Saskatchewan's Caleb Sanders shines: The Roughriders interior defender earned a 90.5 PFF grade in Week 3, the highest mark among all defensive players.
The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 3. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Grading Highlight of the Week: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

No quarterback delivered a performance in Week 3 quite like Davis Alexander. The Alouettes signal-caller completed 20 of his 24 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the league with three big-time throws and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play. Two of his incompletions came on drops, and his 91.7% adjusted completion rate topped all quarterbacks.

He also added a 10-yard scramble for a first down. All told, Alexander finished with a league-leading 91.6 overall grade.

Quarterback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Davis AlexanderMontreal Alouettes3991.6
Tre FordEdmonton Elks6376.7
Zach CollarosWinnipeg Blue Bombers4468.5
Nick ArbuckleToronto Argonauts5567.0
McLeod Bethel-ThompsonMontreal Alouettes1964.6
Trevor HarrisSaskatchewan Roughriders4363.9
Dustin CrumOttawa Redblacks5562.5
Vernon Adams Jr.Calgary Stampeders5559.1
Jeremiah MasoliB.C. Lions5753.3
Chris StrevelerWinnipeg Blue Bombers946.4

Running Back

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
A.J. OuelletteSaskatchewan Roughriders3779.2
Sean Thomas ErlingtonMontreal Alouettes3674.7
Daniel AdeboboyeOttawa Redblacks2371.5
Miyan WilliamsToronto Argonauts3568.7
Javon LeakeEdmonton Elks3068.1
William StanbackOttawa Redblacks3264.5
James ButlerB.C. Lions5763.3
Justin RankinEdmonton Elks3363.1
Dedrick MillsCalgary5262.9
Matthew PetersonWinnipeg Blue Bombers3861.1

Wide Receiver

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Dohnte MeyersSaskatchewan Roughriders4481.4
Dejon BrissettToronto Argonauts5574.9
Keric WheatfallWinnipeg Blue Bombers4970.5
Cole SpiekerMontreal Alouettes2070.4
Keon HatcherB.C. Lions5769.9
Kevin MitalToronto Argonauts5469.2
Charleston RamboMontreal Alouettes4468.9
Justin McInnisB.C. Lions5768.8
Kurleigh Gittens Jr.Edmonton Elks6367.6
Tyson PhilpotMontreal Alouettes5967.3

Tackle

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Jarrell BroxtonB.C. Lions5775.8
Jermarcus HardrickSaskatchewan Roughriders4975.4
Joshua CokerCalgary Stampeders5972.2
Dino BoydOttawa Redblacks5570.2
Jamar McGlosterMontreal Alouettes5968.5
Des HolmesMontreal Alouettes5767.9
Dejon AllenB.C. Lions4366.1
Brett BoykoEdmonton Elks6465.0
Darta LeeOttawa Redblacks5559.4
Kendall RandolphWinnipeg Blue Bombers5355.4

Guard

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Mark KorteEdmonton Elks4373.0
Patrick NeufeldWinnipeg Blue Bombers5368.6
Zack WilliamsCalgary Stampeders5967.4
Dariusz BladekOttawa Redblacks5566.8
Gregor MackellarEdmonton Elks6463.4
Donald VentrelliMontreal Alouettes5961.8
Mark Evans IIEdmonton Elks2160.9
Kory WoodruffB.C. Lions4459.8
Drew DesjarlaisOttawa Redblacks5558.3
Gabe WallaceWinnipeg Blue Bombers5357.9

Centre

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Christopher FortinCalgary Stampeders5966.5
David BeardEdmonton Elks4365.3
Peter NicastroToronto Argonauts5658.9
Jacob RubyOttawa Redblacks5557.1
Logan FerlandSaskatchewan Roughriders4955.9
Michael CoutureB.C. Lions5754.4
Chris KolankowskiWinnipeg Blue Bombers5350.1
Justin LawrenceMontreal Alouettes5944.6

Interior Defender

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Caleb SandersSaskatchewan Roughriders2690.5
Micah JohnsonSaskatchewan Roughriders3689.7
Jaylon HutchingsCalgary Stampeders3884.3
Jared BrinkmanEdmonton Elks4978.3
Tibo DebaillieB.C. Lions2478.2
Daniel OkpokoOttawa Redblacks3278.0
Dewayne HendrixB.C. Lions4469.8
Shawn OakmanMontreal Alouettes6469.2
Cameron LawsonWinnipeg Blue Bombers3467.9
Da’Marcus JohnsonToronto Argonauts3667.4

Edge Defender

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Malik CarneySaskatchewan Roughriders4290.3
Habakkuk BaldonadoSaskatchewan Roughriders2189.9
Lorenzo Mauldin IVOttawa Redblacks4483.1
Bryce CarterOttawa Redblacks4674.9
Sione TeuhemaB.C. Lions4865.1
Cedric Wilcots IICalgary Stampeders3165.0
Folarin OrimoladeCalgary Stampeders4864.4
Mathieu BettsB.C. Lions4663.7
Brandon BarlowEdmonton Elks3663.5
James VaughtersWinnipeg Blue Bombers5262.1

Linebacker

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Ben HladikB.C. Lions5377.0
Jameer ThurmanSaskatchewan Roughriders5674.2
Jacob RobertsCalgary Stampeders4872.8
Kyrie WilsonWinnipeg Blue Bombers3372.8
Deontai WilliamsB.C. Lions5272.2
C.J. ReavisSaskatchewan Roughriders5671.8
Bennett WilliamsOttawa Redblacks2370.4
Cameron JudgeToronto Argonauts4769.8
Tyrice BeveretteMontreal Alouettes6368.6
Nick AndersonEdmonton Elks5866.9

Cornerback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Lorenzo BurnsMontreal Alouettes6485.1
Adrian FryeOttawa Redblacks5977.2
Terrell BondsWinnipeg Blue Bombers5571.4
Tarvarus McFaddenToronto Argonauts4969.4
Tyler RichardsonCalgary Stampeders5568.9
Tevaughn CampbellSaskatchewan Roughriders5468.5
Tyrell FordEdmonton Elks5968.4
Robert Carter Jr.B.C. Lions5267.7
Adrian GreeneCalgary Stampeders5563.7
Kabion EntoMontreal Alouettes6462.6

Halfback

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Jalon Edwards-CooperB.C. Lions5276.6
Deatrick NicholsWinnipeg Blue Bombers5775.5
Rolan MilliganSaskatchewan Roughriders5671.3
Mark MiltonToronto Argonauts4366.0
Darius BrattonToronto Argonauts4965.5
Evan HolmWinnipeg Blue Bombers5765.1
DaMarcus FieldsSaskatchewan Roughriders5663.2
Najee MurrayMontreal Alouettes6462.9
Kobe WilliamsEdmonton Elks5961.7
Amari HendersonOttawa Redblacks5961.7

Safety

NameTeamSnapsOverall Grade
Jamal Parker Jr.Winnipeg Blue Bombers5582.1
Tyshon BlackburnToronto Argonauts3876.0
Christophe BeaulieuB.C. Lions5275.4
Charlie RinglandOttawa Redblacks5975.3
Chelen GarnesEdmonton Elks3067.1
Damon WebbCalgary Stampeders5565.6
Derek SlywkaToronto Argonauts4964.4
Nelson LokomboSaskatchewan Roughriders5458.5
Marc-Antoine DequoyMontreal Alouettes6452.8
Royce MetchieEdmonton Elks5938.4

