Top-graded CFL players of Week 3: Highlighting the league’s best performers

The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.

Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.

From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 3. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.

Grading Highlight of the Week: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

No quarterback delivered a performance in Week 3 quite like Davis Alexander. The Alouettes signal-caller completed 20 of his 24 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the league with three big-time throws and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play. Two of his incompletions came on drops, and his 91.7% adjusted completion rate topped all quarterbacks.

He also added a 10-yard scramble for a first down. All told, Alexander finished with a league-leading 91.6 overall grade.

Quarterback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Davis Alexander Montreal Alouettes 39 91.6 Tre Ford Edmonton Elks 63 76.7 Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers 44 68.5 Nick Arbuckle Toronto Argonauts 55 67.0 McLeod Bethel-Thompson Montreal Alouettes 19 64.6 Trevor Harris Saskatchewan Roughriders 43 63.9 Dustin Crum Ottawa Redblacks 55 62.5 Vernon Adams Jr. Calgary Stampeders 55 59.1 Jeremiah Masoli B.C. Lions 57 53.3 Chris Streveler Winnipeg Blue Bombers 9 46.4

Running Back

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade A.J. Ouellette Saskatchewan Roughriders 37 79.2 Sean Thomas Erlington Montreal Alouettes 36 74.7 Daniel Adeboboye Ottawa Redblacks 23 71.5 Miyan Williams Toronto Argonauts 35 68.7 Javon Leake Edmonton Elks 30 68.1 William Stanback Ottawa Redblacks 32 64.5 James Butler B.C. Lions 57 63.3 Justin Rankin Edmonton Elks 33 63.1 Dedrick Mills Calgary 52 62.9 Matthew Peterson Winnipeg Blue Bombers 38 61.1

Wide Receiver

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Dohnte Meyers Saskatchewan Roughriders 44 81.4 Dejon Brissett Toronto Argonauts 55 74.9 Keric Wheatfall Winnipeg Blue Bombers 49 70.5 Cole Spieker Montreal Alouettes 20 70.4 Keon Hatcher B.C. Lions 57 69.9 Kevin Mital Toronto Argonauts 54 69.2 Charleston Rambo Montreal Alouettes 44 68.9 Justin McInnis B.C. Lions 57 68.8 Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Edmonton Elks 63 67.6 Tyson Philpot Montreal Alouettes 59 67.3

Tackle

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Jarrell Broxton B.C. Lions 57 75.8 Jermarcus Hardrick Saskatchewan Roughriders 49 75.4 Joshua Coker Calgary Stampeders 59 72.2 Dino Boyd Ottawa Redblacks 55 70.2 Jamar McGloster Montreal Alouettes 59 68.5 Des Holmes Montreal Alouettes 57 67.9 Dejon Allen B.C. Lions 43 66.1 Brett Boyko Edmonton Elks 64 65.0 Darta Lee Ottawa Redblacks 55 59.4 Kendall Randolph Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 55.4

Guard

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Mark Korte Edmonton Elks 43 73.0 Patrick Neufeld Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 68.6 Zack Williams Calgary Stampeders 59 67.4 Dariusz Bladek Ottawa Redblacks 55 66.8 Gregor Mackellar Edmonton Elks 64 63.4 Donald Ventrelli Montreal Alouettes 59 61.8 Mark Evans II Edmonton Elks 21 60.9 Kory Woodruff B.C. Lions 44 59.8 Drew Desjarlais Ottawa Redblacks 55 58.3 Gabe Wallace Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 57.9

Centre

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Christopher Fortin Calgary Stampeders 59 66.5 David Beard Edmonton Elks 43 65.3 Peter Nicastro Toronto Argonauts 56 58.9 Jacob Ruby Ottawa Redblacks 55 57.1 Logan Ferland Saskatchewan Roughriders 49 55.9 Michael Couture B.C. Lions 57 54.4 Chris Kolankowski Winnipeg Blue Bombers 53 50.1 Justin Lawrence Montreal Alouettes 59 44.6

Interior Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Caleb Sanders Saskatchewan Roughriders 26 90.5 Micah Johnson Saskatchewan Roughriders 36 89.7 Jaylon Hutchings Calgary Stampeders 38 84.3 Jared Brinkman Edmonton Elks 49 78.3 Tibo Debaillie B.C. Lions 24 78.2 Daniel Okpoko Ottawa Redblacks 32 78.0 Dewayne Hendrix B.C. Lions 44 69.8 Shawn Oakman Montreal Alouettes 64 69.2 Cameron Lawson Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34 67.9 Da’Marcus Johnson Toronto Argonauts 36 67.4

Edge Defender

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Malik Carney Saskatchewan Roughriders 42 90.3 Habakkuk Baldonado Saskatchewan Roughriders 21 89.9 Lorenzo Mauldin IV Ottawa Redblacks 44 83.1 Bryce Carter Ottawa Redblacks 46 74.9 Sione Teuhema B.C. Lions 48 65.1 Cedric Wilcots II Calgary Stampeders 31 65.0 Folarin Orimolade Calgary Stampeders 48 64.4 Mathieu Betts B.C. Lions 46 63.7 Brandon Barlow Edmonton Elks 36 63.5 James Vaughters Winnipeg Blue Bombers 52 62.1

Linebacker

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Ben Hladik B.C. Lions 53 77.0 Jameer Thurman Saskatchewan Roughriders 56 74.2 Jacob Roberts Calgary Stampeders 48 72.8 Kyrie Wilson Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33 72.8 Deontai Williams B.C. Lions 52 72.2 C.J. Reavis Saskatchewan Roughriders 56 71.8 Bennett Williams Ottawa Redblacks 23 70.4 Cameron Judge Toronto Argonauts 47 69.8 Tyrice Beverette Montreal Alouettes 63 68.6 Nick Anderson Edmonton Elks 58 66.9

Cornerback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Lorenzo Burns Montreal Alouettes 64 85.1 Adrian Frye Ottawa Redblacks 59 77.2 Terrell Bonds Winnipeg Blue Bombers 55 71.4 Tarvarus McFadden Toronto Argonauts 49 69.4 Tyler Richardson Calgary Stampeders 55 68.9 Tevaughn Campbell Saskatchewan Roughriders 54 68.5 Tyrell Ford Edmonton Elks 59 68.4 Robert Carter Jr. B.C. Lions 52 67.7 Adrian Greene Calgary Stampeders 55 63.7 Kabion Ento Montreal Alouettes 64 62.6

Halfback

Name Team Snaps Overall Grade Jalon Edwards-Cooper B.C. Lions 52 76.6 Deatrick Nichols Winnipeg Blue Bombers 57 75.5 Rolan Milligan Saskatchewan Roughriders 56 71.3 Mark Milton Toronto Argonauts 43 66.0 Darius Bratton Toronto Argonauts 49 65.5 Evan Holm Winnipeg Blue Bombers 57 65.1 DaMarcus Fields Saskatchewan Roughriders 56 63.2 Najee Murray Montreal Alouettes 64 62.9 Kobe Williams Edmonton Elks 59 61.7 Amari Henderson Ottawa Redblacks 59 61.7

Safety