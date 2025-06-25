Top-graded CFL players of Week 3: Highlighting the league’s best performers
By
Bryson Vesnaver
Montreal QB Davis Alexander stands out: The Alouettes signal-caller completed 20 of his 24 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the league with three big-time throws and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play.
Saskatchewan's Caleb Sanders shines: The Roughriders interior defender earned a 90.5 PFF grade in Week 3, the highest mark among all defensive players.
Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!
The CFL season is heating up, and each week, we’re diving into the numbers to spotlight the league’s top performers.
Thanks to consistent demand from fans, we’re bringing you the top 10 highest-graded CFL players who played significant snaps, based on PFF’s grading system.
From quarterbacks dissecting defenses to defensive linemen wreaking havoc in the trenches, these are the athletes who stood out above the rest in Week 3. We'll be highlighting this group every single week of the season so that CFL fans can keep track of the top-tier talent making an impact across the league.
Grading Highlight of the Week: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes
No quarterback delivered a performance in Week 3 quite like Davis Alexander. The Alouettes signal-caller completed 20 of his 24 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the league with three big-time throws and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play. Two of his incompletions came on drops, and his 91.7% adjusted completion rate topped all quarterbacks.
He also added a 10-yard scramble for a first down. All told, Alexander finished with a league-leading 91.6 overall grade.
Quarterback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Davis Alexander
Montreal Alouettes
39
91.6
Tre Ford
Edmonton Elks
63
76.7
Zach Collaros
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
44
68.5
Nick Arbuckle
Toronto Argonauts
55
67.0
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Montreal Alouettes
19
64.6
Trevor Harris
Saskatchewan Roughriders
43
63.9
Dustin Crum
Ottawa Redblacks
55
62.5
Vernon Adams Jr.
Calgary Stampeders
55
59.1
Jeremiah Masoli
B.C. Lions
57
53.3
Chris Streveler
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
9
46.4
Running Back
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
A.J. Ouellette
Saskatchewan Roughriders
37
79.2
Sean Thomas Erlington
Montreal Alouettes
36
74.7
Daniel Adeboboye
Ottawa Redblacks
23
71.5
Miyan Williams
Toronto Argonauts
35
68.7
Javon Leake
Edmonton Elks
30
68.1
William Stanback
Ottawa Redblacks
32
64.5
James Butler
B.C. Lions
57
63.3
Justin Rankin
Edmonton Elks
33
63.1
Dedrick Mills
Calgary
52
62.9
Matthew Peterson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
38
61.1
Wide Receiver
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Dohnte Meyers
Saskatchewan Roughriders
44
81.4
Dejon Brissett
Toronto Argonauts
55
74.9
Keric Wheatfall
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
49
70.5
Cole Spieker
Montreal Alouettes
20
70.4
Keon Hatcher
B.C. Lions
57
69.9
Kevin Mital
Toronto Argonauts
54
69.2
Charleston Rambo
Montreal Alouettes
44
68.9
Justin McInnis
B.C. Lions
57
68.8
Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
Edmonton Elks
63
67.6
Tyson Philpot
Montreal Alouettes
59
67.3
Tackle
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Jarrell Broxton
B.C. Lions
57
75.8
Jermarcus Hardrick
Saskatchewan Roughriders
49
75.4
Joshua Coker
Calgary Stampeders
59
72.2
Dino Boyd
Ottawa Redblacks
55
70.2
Jamar McGloster
Montreal Alouettes
59
68.5
Des Holmes
Montreal Alouettes
57
67.9
Dejon Allen
B.C. Lions
43
66.1
Brett Boyko
Edmonton Elks
64
65.0
Darta Lee
Ottawa Redblacks
55
59.4
Kendall Randolph
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
55.4
Guard
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Mark Korte
Edmonton Elks
43
73.0
Patrick Neufeld
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
68.6
Zack Williams
Calgary Stampeders
59
67.4
Dariusz Bladek
Ottawa Redblacks
55
66.8
Gregor Mackellar
Edmonton Elks
64
63.4
Donald Ventrelli
Montreal Alouettes
59
61.8
Mark Evans II
Edmonton Elks
21
60.9
Kory Woodruff
B.C. Lions
44
59.8
Drew Desjarlais
Ottawa Redblacks
55
58.3
Gabe Wallace
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
57.9
Centre
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Christopher Fortin
Calgary Stampeders
59
66.5
David Beard
Edmonton Elks
43
65.3
Peter Nicastro
Toronto Argonauts
56
58.9
Jacob Ruby
Ottawa Redblacks
55
57.1
Logan Ferland
Saskatchewan Roughriders
49
55.9
Michael Couture
B.C. Lions
57
54.4
Chris Kolankowski
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
53
50.1
Justin Lawrence
Montreal Alouettes
59
44.6
Interior Defender
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Caleb Sanders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
26
90.5
Micah Johnson
Saskatchewan Roughriders
36
89.7
Jaylon Hutchings
Calgary Stampeders
38
84.3
Jared Brinkman
Edmonton Elks
49
78.3
Tibo Debaillie
B.C. Lions
24
78.2
Daniel Okpoko
Ottawa Redblacks
32
78.0
Dewayne Hendrix
B.C. Lions
44
69.8
Shawn Oakman
Montreal Alouettes
64
69.2
Cameron Lawson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
34
67.9
Da’Marcus Johnson
Toronto Argonauts
36
67.4
Edge Defender
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Malik Carney
Saskatchewan Roughriders
42
90.3
Habakkuk Baldonado
Saskatchewan Roughriders
21
89.9
Lorenzo Mauldin IV
Ottawa Redblacks
44
83.1
Bryce Carter
Ottawa Redblacks
46
74.9
Sione Teuhema
B.C. Lions
48
65.1
Cedric Wilcots II
Calgary Stampeders
31
65.0
Folarin Orimolade
Calgary Stampeders
48
64.4
Mathieu Betts
B.C. Lions
46
63.7
Brandon Barlow
Edmonton Elks
36
63.5
James Vaughters
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
52
62.1
Linebacker
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Ben Hladik
B.C. Lions
53
77.0
Jameer Thurman
Saskatchewan Roughriders
56
74.2
Jacob Roberts
Calgary Stampeders
48
72.8
Kyrie Wilson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
33
72.8
Deontai Williams
B.C. Lions
52
72.2
C.J. Reavis
Saskatchewan Roughriders
56
71.8
Bennett Williams
Ottawa Redblacks
23
70.4
Cameron Judge
Toronto Argonauts
47
69.8
Tyrice Beverette
Montreal Alouettes
63
68.6
Nick Anderson
Edmonton Elks
58
66.9
Cornerback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Lorenzo Burns
Montreal Alouettes
64
85.1
Adrian Frye
Ottawa Redblacks
59
77.2
Terrell Bonds
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
55
71.4
Tarvarus McFadden
Toronto Argonauts
49
69.4
Tyler Richardson
Calgary Stampeders
55
68.9
Tevaughn Campbell
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
68.5
Tyrell Ford
Edmonton Elks
59
68.4
Robert Carter Jr.
B.C. Lions
52
67.7
Adrian Greene
Calgary Stampeders
55
63.7
Kabion Ento
Montreal Alouettes
64
62.6
Halfback
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Jalon Edwards-Cooper
B.C. Lions
52
76.6
Deatrick Nichols
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
57
75.5
Rolan Milligan
Saskatchewan Roughriders
56
71.3
Mark Milton
Toronto Argonauts
43
66.0
Darius Bratton
Toronto Argonauts
49
65.5
Evan Holm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
57
65.1
DaMarcus Fields
Saskatchewan Roughriders
56
63.2
Najee Murray
Montreal Alouettes
64
62.9
Kobe Williams
Edmonton Elks
59
61.7
Amari Henderson
Ottawa Redblacks
59
61.7
Safety
Name
Team
Snaps
Overall Grade
Jamal Parker Jr.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
55
82.1
Tyshon Blackburn
Toronto Argonauts
38
76.0
Christophe Beaulieu
B.C. Lions
52
75.4
Charlie Ringland
Ottawa Redblacks
59
75.3
Chelen Garnes
Edmonton Elks
30
67.1
Damon Webb
Calgary Stampeders
55
65.6
Derek Slywka
Toronto Argonauts
49
64.4
Nelson Lokombo
Saskatchewan Roughriders
54
58.5
Marc-Antoine Dequoy
Montreal Alouettes
64
52.8
Royce Metchie
Edmonton Elks
59
38.4
Subscriptions
Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades