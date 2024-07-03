CFL Week 4 Offensive Line Rankings: Toronto holds on to the top spot

• Toronto holds on to the top spot: Isaiah Cage and Dejon Allen are still the highest-graded offensive linemen in the CFL. Cage boasts a position-best 79.0 run-blocking grade, while Allen leads the way in pass-blocking grade at 87.0.

• Calgary moves into the top three: Calgary is the only team that boasts two tackles with pass-blocking grades above 70.0 on the season.

• Looking for NFL/college grades and data? To access PFF Premium Stats, subscribe now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 4 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 4 lineups include players who played the most at each position. Those highlighted in red have a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

Click below for previous rankings:

WK 1 | WK2 | WK3

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor Mackellar

RT Dejon Allen

• The right side of Toronto’s offensive line had a stellar week in pass protection against the Alouettes. Mackellar (81.3) and Allen (84.4) earned pass-blocking grades above 80.0. Across 40 snaps, neither player allowed a pressure.

• Isaiah Cage and Dejon Allen are still the highest-graded offensive linemen in the CFL. Cage boasts a position-best 79.0 run-blocking grade, while Allen leads the way in pass-blocking grade at 87.0.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• In Week 4, Montreal struggled for the first time this season. The Alouettes offensive line failed to positively impact the game, earning a team-level grade of 56.9.

• The Alouettes' pass protection suffered a significant drop this week, likely due partly to their opponent, the top-tier defensive line of the Argos. For the first time this season, the Alouettes' team pass-blocking grade fell below 79.0, falling all the way to 61.9.

• Philippe Gagnon had the worst performance of any Alouettes linemen, as he allowed three pressures and finished with a pass-blocking grade of 21.3. That is a major drop, considering he earned two single-game grades above 86.0 this season.

3. Calgary Stampeders (Up 1)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Zack Williams

RT Joshua Coker

• Joshua Coker and D’Antne Demery were the top pass-protecting tackles this week and could be the top duo in the CFL this season. Demery (85.8) earned the highest grade last week, and Cooker (79.9) ranked third.

• Calgary is the only team that boasts two tackles with pass-blocking grades above 70.0 on the season. Demery (78.2) ranks fourth, and Coker (73.4) ranks seventh.

4. Edmonton Elks (Up 2)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Foucault

C Mark Korte

RG Hunter Steward

RT Brett Boyko

• Coming into this week, I was concerned about the depth of this offensive line following the transfer of starting right guard Tomas Jack-Kurdyla to the six-game injury list. Thankfully for the Elks, right tackle Brett Boyko was activated from IR before this game and was their top-performing offensive lineman in his first game of the season.

• Boyko earned a pass-blocking grade of 79.6. Across 33 snaps, he allowed only one pressure.

• Former right tackle and new starting right guard Hunter Steward will need to find consistency in his game to help this unit. Through the first four weeks of the season, Steward has alternated each week from a 70.0-plus PFF grade to a sub-60.0 grade in the following game.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodsmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• Left tackle Brendan Bordner earned a 73.7 pass-blocking grade last week, allowing only one pressure across 47 snaps. He continues to improve each week overall, as his overall grade continues to tick up each week.

• This unit remains average. Not a single player has a PFF grade above 66.0 through four weeks.

6. Ottawa Redblacks (Down 3)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zach Pelehos

• Ottawa’s offensive line is a curious study, as they are a case of high highs and low lows. No other player better exemplifies the Redblacks' offensive line than right guard Dariusz Bladek. Among offensive linemen who have played at least 100 snaps, Bladek ranks third in run-blocking grade (72.0) and second-worst in pass-blocking grade (42.1).

• This past week, Ottawa had three players who put up pass-blocking grades above 72.0 in Pelehos (79.8), Desjarlais (75.4) and Boyd (72.9) and two starters who earned grades below 30.0 in Hogan-Saindon (29.1) and Bladek (10.2).

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Ryan Sceviour

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Jermarcus Hardrick

• No change for the Roughriders, who were on a bye.

8. British Columbia Lions (Up 1)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Chris Schleuger

C Tyler Packer

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions climbed out of the bottom spot of the rankings after an okay week, hoping this will lead to continued success. This group earned a 63.5 overall grade, a 59.9 run-blocking grade and a 65.9 pass-blocking grade this week.

• Despite struggles in the run game last week, Packer (80.8) and Broxton (77.9) graded well in pass protection.

• Despite struggling in pass protection last week, Chungh (69.5) and Schleuger (67.7) were the second- and third-highest-graded guards in the running game this week.

9. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• After a poor performance in pass protection (when he earned a 43.5 pass-blocking grade with three pressures allowed), Dobson becomes the fourth starter to earn a season-long pass-blocking grade below 60.0. Only Bryant (72.3) remains positive in pass protection on the season for this team.

• After his stellar week last week, sixth man Asotui Eli regressed mighty in the run game this week. He played 17 snaps, earning a 46.1 overall grade and a 47.2 run-blocking grade.