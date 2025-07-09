CFL Week 5: PFF Team of the Week, Player Awards

Hamilton dominates Week 5 with eight Team of the Week selections: The Tiger-Cats were powered by Bo Levi Mitchell’s five-touchdown performance and dominant play from both their offensive line and defensive front.

Calgary builds momentum with third win of the season: A huge performance from free safety Damon Webb has the Stampeders already more than halfway to last year’s win total (five) through just four games.

Week 5 of the CFL season kicked off with a pair of blowouts and wrapped up with some nail-biting finishes. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stood out as the most impressive team of the week, placing eight players on this week’s Team of the Week — the most of any team.

The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders also notched wins, and each landed four players on the team. Meanwhile, the losing sides in Toronto and Montreal had just one player apiece earn a spot.

OFFENSE

QB: Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton

Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton RB: Justin Rankin, Edmonton

Justin Rankin, Edmonton Receiver: Kenny Lawler, Hamilton

Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Receiver: Kevin Mital, Toronto

Kevin Mital, Toronto Receiver: Justin McInnis, British Columbia

Justin McInnis, British Columbia Receiver: Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg

Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg Receiver: Ayden Eberhardt, British Columbia

Ayden Eberhardt, British Columbia LT: Jarell Broxton, British Columbia

Jarell Broxton, British Columbia LG: Micah Vanterpool, Winnipeg

Micah Vanterpool, Winnipeg C: Coulter Woodmansey, Hamilton

Coulter Woodmansey, Hamilton RG: Liam Dobson, Hamilton

Liam Dobson, Hamilton RT: Joshua Coker, Calgary

DEFENSE

DI: Jake Ceresna, Edmonton

Jake Ceresna, Edmonton DI: Blessman Ta’ala, Ottawa

Blessman Ta’ala, Ottawa Edge: Julian Howsare, Hamilton

Julian Howsare, Hamilton Edge: TyJuan Garbutt, Hamilton

TyJuan Garbutt, Hamilton LB: Derrick Moncrief, Calgary

Derrick Moncrief, Calgary LB: Ben Hladik, British Columbia

Ben Hladik, British Columbia Cover LB: Adarius Pickett, Ottawa

Adarius Pickett, Ottawa CB: Kabion Ento, Montreal

Kabion Ento, Montreal CB: Devodric Bynum, Edmonton

Devodric Bynum, Edmonton HB: Evan Holm, Winnipeg

Evan Holm, Winnipeg HB: Sheldon Arnold II, Calgary

Sheldon Arnold II, Calgary S: Damon Webb, Calgary

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Lewis Ward, Ottawa

Lewis Ward, Ottawa P: Nik Constantinou, Hamilton

Nik Constantinou, Hamilton Returner: Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: QB BO LEVI MITCHELL, HAMILTON

The start of the season didn’t go as planned for Bo Levi Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats offense. Over his first three games, Mitchell managed just one big-time throw, six turnover-worthy plays and posted a 59.3 passing grade. But last week, he may have finally turned the corner.

Mitchell was nearly flawless, completing 19-of-24 passes for 332 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He delivered four big-time throws without a single turnover-worthy play. His 64.0% accuracy percentage ranked second leaguewide, as did his 10.2-yard average depth of target. Unsurprisingly, Mitchell topped all quarterbacks this week with an 83.3 passing grade.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR KENNY LAWLER, HAMILTON

If there’s one lesson teams should take from Hamilton’s win last week, it’s this: do not single-cover Kenny Lawler. The boundary receiver was unstoppable, hauling in six of seven targets for a staggering 207 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded four explosive receptions, led the league with 45 yards after contact and posted an absurd 8.28 yards per route run.

Lawler now leads the CFL with a 79.5 receiving grade and a 3.20 yards per route run average on the season.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

It was a clean sweep for the Hamilton offense in this week’s awards. The offensive line impressed yet again, paving the way for a rushing attack that totaled 100 yards. As a unit, they led the league with a 76.8 run-blocking grade, didn’t allow a sack and gave up just four quarterback hurries. Their 92.3 pass-blocking efficiency ranked third-best on the week.

The group was once again anchored by center Coulter Woodmansey, who didn’t allow a single pressure for the second straight game and posted an impressive 75.9 run-blocking grade.

PASS RUSHER OF THE WEEK: EDGE JULIAN HOWSARE, HAMILTON

Another award, another Hamilton Tiger-Cat. This time it’s Howsare, who had his way with Toronto’s offensive line. Howsare recorded a sack, four quarterback hurries and six additional pass-rush wins. He led the CFL with a 31.3% pass-rush win rate and topped all defensive linemen with an 88.1 pass-rush grade.

Howsare has been outstanding in his return to Hamilton and currently ranks seventh in the CFL with an 82.0 pass-rush grade on the season.

RUN DEFENDER OF THE WEEK: LB TONY JONES, WINNIPEG

Not much went right for Winnipeg in their loss to Calgary, but the run defense was a rare bright spot. Despite allowing over 100 rushing yards, the Bombers held Calgary to just 4.1 yards per carry on average. Linebacker Jones was the catalyst, flying all over the field to make a ridiculous 11 run-game tackles, including three solo stops.

Jones earned an impressive 82.6 run-defense grade, the highest among all linebackers this week. For context, he had just 10 run-game tackles on the season before this breakout performance. Winnipeg will be hoping this version of Jones sticks around for the rest of the year.

COVERAGE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: FS DAMON WEBB, CALGARY

Often, the top coverage player of the week goes to a defensive back who was so effective that he barely saw any targets. That wasn’t the case for Damon Webb. He faced a league-high 10 targets as the primary coverage defender and allowed a league-high eight receptions. But here’s the key: only one of those catches went for a first down or touchdown — and it came late in the fourth quarter with Calgary up 37-9. Even then, Webb nearly broke up the play.

Webb surrendered just 45 yards on those eight receptions, added eight coverage tackles, and, most notably, jumped a Zach Collaros pass in the first quarter and took it to the house. He finished with a league-best 88.7 coverage grade for the week.