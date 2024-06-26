CFL Week 3 Offensive Line Rankings: Argonauts move into the top spot

• Toronto takes over for Montreal at No. 1: Through three weeks of the season, the highest-graded offensive linemen in the CFL are the Argonauts' Dejon Allen (79.6) and Isiah Cage (79.3).

• Calgary soars to No. 4 despite a bye week: The Stampeders climbed the rankings due to some dreadful performances from other teams.

Week 3 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 3 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (Up 1)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor MacKellar

RT Dejon Allen

• The Argonauts were stellar in Week 3, moving them into the No. 1 spot.

• Right tackle Dejon Allen is the first offensive lineman this season to earn a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in a week. He earned 91.4 overall, 90.4 run-blocking and 83.5 pass-blocking grades.

• Through three weeks of the season, the highest-graded offensive linemen in the CFL are right tackle Dejon Allen (79.6) and left tackle Isiah Cage (79.3).

2. Montreal Alouettes (Down 1)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• Once again, the Alouettes' offensive line was stellar in pass protection. The unit earned an 83.4 pass-blocking grade across 41 snaps, moving their season unit grade to 87.1. Montreal is 24.1 grade points clear of the second-best pass-blocking group.

• While they did drop in the rankings, Montreal is still clearly above the teams below them and part of the top tier of CFL offensive lines. They fell this week due to their lack of dominance in the run game. The group earned a 57.6 run-blocking grade in Week 3, and Gagnon (48.1) and Donovan (55.2) earned poor individual run-blocking grades.

3. Ottawa Redblacks (Up 1)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

• Dino Boyd was the CFL's top pass-protecting tackle in Week 3. He earned an 86.4 pass-blocking grade across 39 snaps and gave up one pressure.

• Ottawa was one of only two teams to earn a 60.0-plus pass-blocking grade this week (61.0).

• The Redblacks gave Pelehos the start at right tackle this week, but unfortunately, the problems at the position continued. Pelehos struggled to 52.2 overall, 58.8 run-blocking and 40.9 pass-blocking grades.

4. Calgary Stampeders (Up 3)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Zack Williams

RT Joshua Coker

• Despite being on a bye, the Stampeders improve to No. 4 due to some dreadful performances from other teams.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• The Tiger-Cats' offensive line struggled in the run game but did improve on a terrible Week 2 performance. The unit earned a 41.9 run-blocking grade last week and a 57.6 run-blocking grade in Week 3.

• This group had its worst pass-blocking performance of the season in Week 3, recording a 50.9 grade. Bordner (50.8), Revenberg (49.7) and Barrow (43.8) all earned poor pass-blocking marks.

6. Edmonton Elks (Down 3)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Foucault

C Mark Korte

RG Tomas Jack-Kurdyla

RT Hunter Steward

• Edmonton put together its worst pass-blocking performance of the young season, earning a 32.6 unit grade.

• The Elks had five players play 20-plus snaps this week and earn a sub-58.0 pass-blocking grade: Korte (57.5), Ivey (40.3), Jack-Kurdyla (29.8), Foucault (21.2) and Richards (16.3).

• The depth of this unit will be tested, as starting right guard Tomas Jack-Kurdyla went down with a leg injury early in the third quarter. Early returns on the depth of this offensive line are concerning, as sixth man Shane Richards has earned 31.7 offensive, 11.2 pass-blocking and 38.7 run-blocking grades so far this season.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Down 1)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Ryan Sceviour

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Jermarcus Hardrick

• Four out of the five starters on the Saskatchewan offensive line failed to make a positive impact last week. Reid (59.4), Ferland (56.5), Sceviour (54.0) and Godber (53.9) all graded below 60.0.

• Reid earned a 33.1 pass-blocking grade with three pressures allowed in Week 3, and Ferland earned a 34.2 pass-blocking grade with three total pressures allowed.

• Despite the struggles of everyone around him, Jermarcus Hardrick had an excellent Week 3. He earned 74.8 offensive, 71.5 run-blocking and 76.2 pass-blocking grades.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No Change)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• Despite teams' struggles above them, the Blue Bombers failed to climb the rankings. Four of their five starters failed to make a positive impact last week, with Bryant (58.5), Dobson (57.5), Kolankowski (55.0) and Neufeld (53.8) posting sub-59.0 PFF overall grades.

• The Bombers' top-performing offensive lineman was sixth man Asotui Eli. He played 19 snaps last week, earning an 88.1 overall grade and an 81.7 run-blocking grade.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Chris Schleuger

C Tyler Packer

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions' offensive line put together its best performance of the early season. The group earned 66.8 overall, 64.8 run-blocking and 57.9 pass-blocking grades. They have improved each week this season but are still paying for their very poor start.

• Left tackle Jarell Broxton earned a 74.6 run-blocking grade, ranking as a top-seven run-blocker in the CFL in Week 3.