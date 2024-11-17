Top NFL matchups to target for Week 11 betting

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works continue to shape discussions and influence analysis, the focus here is on identifying how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the most suitable markets for a given thesis or angle.

Lamar Jackson may be able to mitigate the disruptive Steelers

As we frequently highlight in this column, not all matchups are created equal. Certain players, based on their unique traits, are better equipped to neutralize challenging matchups against opposing teams. One of the most impactful traits, as studied at PFF, is the ability to scramble and create when the play structure breaks down.