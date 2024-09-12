Thursday Night Football: Bills-Dolphins betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins — over 33.5 pass attempts: With questions surrounding the health and status of the Dolphins’ backfield, the offense may look to air it out even more than usual, which is already quite a bit.

• WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills — over 50 receiving yards: The last time these two teams matched up — in Miami in Week 18 last season — Shakir exploded for 105 yards on six grabs. Buffalo ran its slot threat in a variety of looks, including several scrapes and rub routes that freed him up for easy yardage.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Game Overview

AFC East action gets started early in Week 2, with the Bills and Dolphins both vying for an early lead in the race for the divisional crown after both coming away with victories to start their 2024 campaigns.