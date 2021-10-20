 PrizePicks Week 7 Preview | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

PrizePicks Week 7 Preview

Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) attempts a pass against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF Fantasy staff
Oct 20, 2021

PrizePicks describes itself as DFS made easy: Choose two or more players from the board and whether they will go OVER or UNDER their projected fantasy score or single stat. The payout increases with each leg added, similar to a parlay bet.

PFF has partnered with PrizePicks!
Use code PFF and deposit $20 for a FREE PFF EDGE subscription.

For the 2021 season, PFF has tasked two of its analysts to go toe-to-toe each week on PrizePicks by making their favorite player prop parlay bets. The loser goes home empty-handed and will donate to the winner’s charity of choice.

It has been a choppy start to the 2021 season for our analysts. Andrew Erickson has gone 4-6-2 on his current picks, with one winning week and five losing weeks. Ben Brown has gone 5-5-2, with one winning week, two pushed weeks and three losing weeks. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PFF TOOLS:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

ANDREW ERICKSON

Jameis Winston: OVER 215.5 PASSING YARDS

The New Orleans Saints quarterback has surpassed 225 passing yards in his last two starts as the team has started to open up the deep passing game. The Saints rank third in deep-ball pass rate since Week 4, and their early-down pass rate increased to 61% in Week 5 — a far cry from their previous four-game average of 40%. 

Every quarterback the Seattle Seahawks have faced has surpassed 225 passing yards (including the 49ers' quarterbacks combined line). With a poor pass defense and lack of a pass rush, they have allowed the fourth-most yards to opposing quarterbacks this season.

The matchup sets up nicely for Winston to finish over this passing yards prop.

PFF's Player Props Tool leverages PFF's Fantasy Football Projections to reveal betting opportunities within player prop markets.
Jaylen Waddle: UNDER 61.5 RECEIVING YARDS

Jaylen Waddle put on a terrific performance in the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, commanding a season-high 13 targets and hauling in two touchdown grabs. He even saw three deep targets.

Waddle’s downfield usage was non-existent with Jacoby Brissett — he saw just one target of 20-plus air yards from Weeks 3 to Week 5. It was good to see the rookie utilized in a higher-aDOT role. 

Related content for you: College Football Betting 2021: Best Week 8 spread picks via Darin Gardner

However, Waddle’s increase in routes downfield could be a result of the lack of receiver depth available to Miami in last week's game. DeVante Parker will likely be making his return this week, which could move Waddle back into the short-to-intermediate level of the field, making it tougher for him to hit his yardage prop. The Dolphins were without Parker or Preston Williams in Week 6 — the only time Waddle has surpassed 61.5 receiving yards.

Not to mention, his matchup from the slot isn't nearly as great as it was last week. Through the first five weeks of the season, Atlanta allowed just 57 receiving yards per game to opposing slot WRs. Before Waddle posted 70 yards on his 10 receptions, Jacksonville allowed an average of 87 receiving yards to opposing slot WRs.

With Parker back in the fold, the PFF fantasy projections have Waddle slated for just 54.0 receiving yards in Week 7. 

Sign up to be the first to beta test PFF’s new prototype mobile app!

BEN BROWN

Michael Carter: OVER 42.5 RUSHING YARDS

Carter continues to play an increased role in the New York Jets offense and has now played over 50% of offensive snaps over the past two games. Not only does his snap percentage continue to grow, but he has also handled over 50% of the team’s rushing attempts in the past three games.

The easy expectation is that Carter comes out of the bye and continues to establish himself as the RB1 in the Jets' offense. 

Related content for you: NFL Week 7 Odds and Best Bets via Eric Eager and George Chahrouri

The New England Patriots offer a top-10 defensive matchup for opposing running backs and have posted the 12th-best rush defense grade so far. The rest of their defense has been exploitable, so even if the Patriots have early success stopping the run, they could be forced to play lighter boxes if Zach Wilson is efficient through the air.

PFF’s fantasy projections have Carter rushing for 10 more yards than this total, making it one of the best early-week prop targets for Week 7. 

Jakobi Meyers: OVER 56.5 RECEIVING YARDS

There's nothing like a little game stack on a matchup with a 42.5-point total.

Both of these plays could easily go over their number, even if the game finishes under. Jakobi Meyers is the Patriots' receiving offense in 2021. He has run a route on 94.7% of dropbacks, has seen 23.9% of the targets and has recorded 28.8% of the Pats' air yards. New England's low-volume passing attack has at least condensed its target share to focus mainly on Meyers. 

Game script is a concern in this matchup, but PFF’s betting tools are all pointing toward this being a more competitive matchup than the one-touchdown spread indicates.

PFF’s fantasy projections have Meyers with a median receiving yardage projection of 69.0 yards, giving plenty of wiggle room for him to go over this soft number. Lock in both of these plays on prize picks and enjoy sweating out the best matchup of Week 7.

PFF’s WR/CB Matchup Chart is a fantasy football tool that you can use to help you set the best lineups. You can toggle between showing the Matchup Advantage column against all projected coverage or the individual defenders.

Betting Featured Tools

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

    Elite CFB Prem Stats+
  • NCAA Scores
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 7 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.