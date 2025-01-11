NFL Wild-Card Weekend: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

PFF's “Key Insights” were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. We’ve debuted a Key Insights hub on PFF’s website for the first time entering Wild-Card Weekend, where all key insights can be found by position with the ability to search by player.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. This product has been a work in progress throughout the 2024 season and will continue to evolve into the 2025 season.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN % 1 8 19 30% 2 25 19 57% 3 19 28 40% 4 20 13 61% 5 16 16 50% 6 28 27 51% 7 31 20 61% 8 32 21 60% 9 44 30 59% 10 30 35 46% 11 29 32 48% 12 27 39 41% 13 37 36 51% 14 45 36 56% 15 41 46 47% 16 55 33 63% 17 36 34 51% 18 34 45 43% TOTAL 557 529 51%

Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 557-529 (51%)

557-529 (51%) Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 505 -463 (52%)

RB BRIAN ROBINSON, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: UNDER 47.5 RUSH YARDS (-114 on FanDuel)

The Buccaneers are one of the biggest pass funnels in the NFL, and they’ve done an excellent job of limiting running back production over the back half of the season. Tampa Bay has allowed more than 150 fewer rushing yards than any other defense in the NFL since Week 10.