Introducing Key Insights: PFF's new AI-powered matchup analysis tool

PFF is taking football analytics to the next level with the launch of Key Insights, a groundbreaking AI-powered tool designed to deliver smarter, actionable insights for fans, analysts, bettors and fantasy players.

Key Insights uses cutting-edge machine learning technology and PFF’s unmatched football data to break down advanced matchups and pinpoint key advantages. The tool creates concise, data-driven narratives that explain why a specific player or team has an edge in an upcoming game.

Click here to access Key Insights, available with a PFF+ subscription

Unlike traditional trends-based analysis, Key Insights focuses on football-specific contexts, offering a deeper understanding of the game in a way that's easy to digest. Whether you're building a fantasy lineup, placing a bet or prepping to watch the game with friends, Key Insights provides the information you need to make winning decisions.

This new tool will change how football fans access and use analytics, bringing technical game and player data to life in a way accessible to everyone.

How Key Insights Works

Key Insights is built on a foundation of three core components:

• Predictive modeling: PFF’s data scientists develop models identifying outlier metrics and predictive behaviors to highlight matchup advantages.

• Expert football analysis: Analysts pinpoint scenarios focused on player vs. unit matchups and betting props, ensuring relevant and actionable insights.

• AI-generated narratives: The large language model (LLM) synthesizes data and expert analysis into concise, natural-language writeups that are easy for fans at any level to understand.

PFF collects more than 200 data fields on each play, creating a wide range of data points that can inform any matchup.

This includes contextual data such as a quarterback’s performance in comparison to how often that week’s defense generates pressure and how a player’s production changes due to surrounding injuries or schematic advantages.

Each insight is validated through rigorous manual and automated checks, held to PFF’s highest accuracy standards. PFF’s database — built using the same charting data trusted by all 32 NFL teams and 134 FBS programs — forms the foundation of every Key Insight.

Key Insights produces approximately 80 actionable insights per week, covering more than 300 unique metrics, with more to follow.

A New Standard in Betting Tools

Unlike traditional betting tools that focus on trends or probabilities, Key Insights prioritizes matchup-specific analysis. It provides:

• League-wide context to illustrate where players and teams rank in critical metrics

• Actionable narratives that help bettors build a case or lead to a sharp bet

• Time-saving insights that eliminate the need for hours of independent research

Key Insights will also feed into PFF’s award-winning fantasy tools, giving members a decisive edge in their leagues. With more than 100 templates already in use and more in development, Key Insights continues to evolve, delivering unmatched value to the PFF community.

Key Insights is now available for PFF+ subscribers and is updated weekly. Fresh insights are published by Wednesday mornings to power winning decisions throughout the week.

To view Key Insights or for more information, visit www.pff.com/betting/key-insights