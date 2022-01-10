2022 Wild-Card Playoffs NFL Odds and Best Bets

Odds for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are live, and we’ve tried to identify early spreads to bet now before the slew of money comes in and beats the end-of-week spreads into place. Last week, we went 1-1 on our picks, getting closing line value on both. However, our pick of the week on the PFF Forecast lost (IND -15.5) and didn’t even get closing line value (it closed IND -14, and IND lost outright). We move on to the postseason.

Wild-Card Round NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Bye: Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers

Saturday

(5) Las Vegas Raiders @ (4) Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5, 49) | 4:35pm ET

(6) New England Patriots @ (3) Buffalo Bills (-4.5, 43.5) | 8:15pm ET

Sunday

(7) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9, 49) | 1:05pm ET

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (3) Dallas Cowboys (-3, 49.5) | 4:40pm ET

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (2) Kansas City Chiefs (-13, 46.5) | 8:15pm ET

Monday

(5) Arizona Cardinals @ (4) Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 50.5) | 8:15pm ET

Wild-Card Round Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

None available right now. Watch for:

Buccaneers to get to -8.5 for a tease to -2.5

49ers to get to +2.5 for a tease to +8.5