2022 Wild-Card Playoffs NFL Odds and Best Bets

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Jan 10, 2022

Odds for the wild-card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are live, and we’ve tried to identify early spreads to bet now before the slew of money comes in and beats the end-of-week spreads into place. Last week, we went 1-1 on our picks, getting closing line value on both. However, our pick of the week on the PFF Forecast lost (IND -15.5) and didn’t even get closing line value (it closed IND -14, and IND lost outright). We move on to the postseason.

Make sure you check PFF's betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live on Tuesdays, and of course, monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tools to find the very best betting value as college football bowl season and the NFL regular season wind down. Both the NFL and NCAA betting dashboards are plus-30 or more units on the season against early lines and are positive against closing lines as well.

Wild-Card Round NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Bye: Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers

Saturday

(5) Las Vegas Raiders @ (4) Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5, 49) | 4:35pm ET
(6) New England Patriots @ (3) Buffalo Bills (-4.5, 43.5) | 8:15pm ET

Sunday 

(7) Philadelphia Eagles @ (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9, 49) | 1:05pm ET
(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (3) Dallas Cowboys (-3, 49.5) | 4:40pm ET
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (2) Kansas City Chiefs (-13, 46.5) | 8:15pm ET

Monday

(5) Arizona Cardinals @ (4) Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 50.5) | 8:15pm ET

Wild-Card Round Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

None available right now. Watch for:

  • Buccaneers to get to -8.5 for a tease to -2.5
  • 49ers to get to +2.5 for a tease to +8.5

