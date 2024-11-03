NFL Week 9: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• CHASE BROWN OVER 3.5 RECEPTIONS (+146 on FD): Brown has taken on a clear lead role in the Bengals’ backfield, getting 58 touches to Moss’ 37 over the last four weeks. With Moss listed as doubtful this week, Brown should have an even more secure share of the backfield, with another of the team’s top targets (Tee Higgins) also hitting the injury report as doubtful.

• DRAKE LONDON, ATLANTA FALCONS: ANYTIME TD (+120 on FD): London has been targeted on 12 of his 29 routes in the red zone this season (third-most among all players behind Garrett Wilson and George Kittle). That 41% target rate ranks first among wide receivers, and there’s little reason to think the Falcons won’t frequent the red zone in this matchup against a Cowboys defense that ranks 29th in EPA allowed per play this season, ahead of only the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

So, as we reach the midway point of the season, it’s a good time to provide an update on how Key Insights have been performing in their entirety.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN % 1 8 19 30% 2 25 19 57% 3 19 28 40% 4 20 13 61% 5 16 16 50% 6 28 27 51% 7 31 20 61% 8 32 21 60% TOTAL 179 163 52%

After a few tough weeks early in the season, the insights have performed nicely since switching to 2024 data. Since Week 4, they’ve hit 57% of the time, clearing 60% in each of the past two weeks.

For the first time, you can explore the full list of key insights at the end of this article. Key Insights are also now available on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight.

Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 179-163 (52%)

179-163 (52%) Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 127-97 (57%)

