All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

NFL Week 9 Anytime touchdown bets

2K4HJM1 Charlotte, NC, USA. 2nd Oct, 2022. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs on first down during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers in the NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media). Credit: csm/Alamy Live News

By Judah Fortgang

RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals: Conner has one of the most secure roles among running backs, handling the lion’s share of carries — especially near the goal line, where he has 50% of his team’s touches (third-most in the NFL) and 57% of touches inside the 5-yard line (sixth-most).

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

The Bears’ defense has been tough against the pass this season but vulnerable against the run, creating a funnel that encourages teams to attack them on the ground.

Conner, meanwhile, has one of the most secure roles among running backs, handling the lion’s share of carries—especially near the goal line, where he has 50% of his team’s touches (third-most in the NFL) and 57% of touches inside the 5-yard line (sixth-most).

Given the tendency for teams to favor the run against the Bears, expect Conner to receive plenty of touches as both a rusher and receiver, with a strong chance to find the end zone.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE BETS FOR THIS GAME

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

While his prices are rising, Kyren Williams finds himself in another favorable spot to score in this week’s divisional matchup against the Seahawks. Over the past month, Seattle’s defense has allowed a 52% success rate on runs (second-worst in the league) and the third-worst EPA per rush.

Williams is also the Rams' go-to player in the red zone, receiving 80% of the touches inside the 5-yard line and 75% of touches inside the red zone, which has helped him rack up 10 touchdowns this season. With the Rams projected to score 3-4 touchdowns, look for them to rely on Williams near the goal line against a vulnerable Seattle run defense.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE BETS FOR THIS GAME

Long shot: TE Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cade Otton has been a surprisingly dominant red-zone target for the Buccaneers, with 10 targets in the red zone and six inside the 10-yard line, ranking seventh and fourth in the league, respectively.

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin banged up, Otton has stepped into a larger role, seeing 10 targets in each of the last two weeks. He now faces a Chiefs defense that has allowed the most targets, receptions, and yards to opposing tight ends this season.

Although the Chiefs' defense has been generally solid, tough defenses haven’t stopped Baker Mayfield from accumulating yards and throwing touchdowns. Look for Mayfield to connect with Otton against a defense that has struggled to contain tight ends.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE BETS FOR THIS GAME
Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Player Props
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline
  • NCAA Greenline
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.