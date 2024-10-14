NFL Week 7 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• The Rams are getting healthy, and the Raiders are flailing: Take the Rams, coming off a bye, at -4.5 to easily dispatch a struggling Las Vegas squad in Week 7.

• The Texans and Packers are poised to deliver offensive fireworks: Both teams have vulnerable pass defenses and offensive firepower, so the game's over is a good bet.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

NFL Week 6 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 7. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.