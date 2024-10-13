NFL Week 6 Anytime touchdown bets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This season, no team has allowed more rushing touchdowns to running backs than the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed 1.8 rushing scores per game to opposing backs. This is mainly due to a defense that ranks in the bottom four in EPA allowed per play allowed and frequently allows opponents to reach the red zone.

The Panthers' run defense has really struggled, ranking in the bottom 10 in both rush success rate allowed and EPA allowed per rush.

Robinson has taken 100% of his team's carries inside the 5-yard line, and his team looks primed to score frequently. He should have ample opportunity to reach the end zone in this matchup.

Hall has shared some of the early-down red zone work, but he remains the Jets’ primary option near the goal line, holding the eighth-highest percentage of touches inside the 5-yard line.

Hall is also a factor in the passing game, especially in the red zone, where the Bills have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to running backs and the highest rate of targets to opposing backs.

Given his dual-threat potential to score both on the ground and through the air, it’s only a matter of time before Hall starts piling up touchdowns—making him a value play at his current price.

According to our PFF matchup tool, nobody has a better matchup this week than Marvin Harrison Jr., who is set to face off against Eric Stokes, the 90th-ranked cornerback this season.

Harrison has dominated targets in the red zone, commanding 57% of his team’s looks inside the 10-yard line and 30% of Arizona's targets inside the 20.

The rookie has already shown he's a scoring threat from anywhere on the field, as evidenced by several key plays against the Rams. In this upcoming matchup, he should have plenty of chances to find the end zone.

