NFL Week 5: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• Jordan Mason to exceed his rushing total? Mason doesn’t offer the same receiving threat or explosiveness as Christian McCaffrey, but he’s stepped into a valuable role in one of the most efficient offenses in the league, playing 78% of San Francisco’s offensive snaps through four weeks (the third-highest among running backs).

• There is value in George Pickens: The Steelers aim to be a run-heavy offense, but that focus on the ground game has opened up some value for Pickens. He’s clearly the top target, earning a target on 25% of his routes — a top-20 mark among wide receivers. His 11 targets on passes 10-plus yards downfield are nearly equal to the rest of the team’s combined total (12).

This offseason, we worked on developing “Key Insights,” a new data-driven tool that should help provide betting guidance throughout the year. Those insights look for strength-on-weakness matchups that could be meaningful through a player prop lens and should begin populating on PFF player pages as the season progresses.

To give a peak behind the curtain at the kind of information those insights provide, here are four of my favorite Week 5 player prop bets stemming from the first run of our Key Insights tool.

2024 Key Insight Prop Bet Record: 8-8 (-0.52 units)