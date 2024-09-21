All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

NFL Week 3 anytime touchdown bets

By Judah Fortgang

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: Henry has a favorable matchup against the Dallas rush defense, which ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA allowed per rush play and 30th in success rate allowed.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry has been a force in the red zone for years, and he’s started the season strong, scoring a rushing touchdown in each of his first two games.

Next up is a favorable matchup against the Dallas rush defense, which ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA allowed per rush play and 30th in success rate allowed.

Although the price is steep, the 48-point total and ideal matchup make it likely Henry will find the end zone again against Dallas.

Click here to see more bets for this game

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams offense has struggled to start this season, with injuries ravaging the offensive line and wide receiver corps.

Despite these setbacks, they’ve managed to put together some solid drives and now face a 49ers defense that ranks middle of the pack in most efficiency metrics.

Williams, who leads the team in red-zone touches, benefits from McVay’s long-standing reliance on running backs in close-range situations. At +115, his heavy involvement near the goal line offers too much value to overlook as a solid bet to score again for the Rams.

Click here to see more bets for this game

RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

The Cardinals defense has consistently struggled to stop the run, ranking second-to-last in rushing success rate allowed and near the bottom in EPA allowed per rush over the past few seasons.

While the Lions offense has had its difficulties this season, much of that stems from red-zone struggles, where they’ve posted the fourth-lowest touchdown rate. However, this offense is too talented to sustain such a low level of red-zone success, and regression is likely.

When the Lions get inside the 5-yard line, Montgomery has been their go-to back, receiving 67% of the touches so far this season. With plus-money odds and a game featuring a high point total, expect the Lions to exploit the Cardinals' run defense and find the end zone through Montgomery.

Click here to see more bets for this game

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.