NFL Week 18 Betting Notebook: Sunday

I’ve been putting together notes for every game that Judah Fortgang and I touch on during the betting episode of the PFF NFL Show each week, and I’ve since extended that to game-by-game betting notes for the full slate each week.

But the mixed narratives in Week 18 — with several teams resting starters and motivations being unclear — lends itself more to a week where you need to scour beat reports and sift through different kinds of information rather than break down matchups like normal. So, I won't invest the time to break down every angle of every game like I have the past few weeks. Instead, I will highlight five betting angles that stand out in a unique slate of games.

I’ve included a single-game parlay around each of these five angles at the bottom of the section that I’ll be betting in Week 18.

FALCONS DOMINATE PANTHERS ON THE GROUND IN MUST-WIN GAME

One of the matchups where we have clear, playoff-driven motivation is in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons need a win paired with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to win the NFC South. So, we should expect a full complement of offensive starters and production from Atlanta against one of the league’s worst defensive units.