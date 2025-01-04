All
NFL Week 18 Betting Notebook: Saturday

2S083RF Pittsburgh, USA. 25th Dec, 2024. December 25, 2024: Jaylen Warren #30 during the Steelers vs Chiefs in Pittsburgh, PA. Jason Pohuski/CSM/Sipa USA(Credit Image: © Jason Pohuski/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Ben Linsey

I’ve been putting together notes for every game that Judah Fortgang and I touch on during the betting episode of the PFF NFL Show each week, and I’ve since extended that to game-by-game betting notes for the two Saturday games this week.

The idea is to put my research and thoughts onto paper in a quick-hitting, bulleted format to help myself work through what bets I want to place each week. Hopefully, you’re able to get similar value from this article as you work through your decision-making process. 

Each game will include data-driven and contextual notes for both sides of the ball with an “Angles I Like” summary at the end, which quickly summarizes how I’m most likely to bet the game from a spreads, totals and player props perspective.

CLEVELAND BROWNS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (RAVENS -19.5, 41.5 TOTAL)

  • This is as big a spread as you’ll see in the NFL, but there’s plenty of reason for it. The Ravens have a division title to play for and an offense that has shredded two quality defenses in back-to-back weeks in Houston and Pittsburgh.
    • The Browns’ offense has looked listless with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. Cleveland is averaging just 3.5 yards per play with a 35% success rate with him on the field in 2024 — both of which would be the worst marks in the NFL for the full season by a decent margin.

