NFL Week 17 Betting Notebook: Sunday

I’ve been putting together notes for every game that Judah Fortgang and I touch on during the betting episode of the PFF NFL Show each week, and I’ve since extended that to game-by-game betting notes for the full slate of Sunday games.

The idea is to put my research and thoughts onto paper in a quick-hitting, bulleted format to help myself work through what bets I want to place each week. Hopefully, you’re able to get similar value from this article as you work through your decision-making process.

Each game will include data-driven and contextual notes for both sides of the ball with an “Angles I Like” summary at the end, which quickly summarizes how I’m most likely to bet the game from a spreads, totals and player props perspective.

This spread was at 9.5 earlier in the week, but it has since moved closer to Dallas with Jalen Hurts being ruled out after exiting last week’s game with a concussion. The Eagles cruised to a 34-6 win back in Week 10 — Cooper Rush’s first start of the season and Micah Parsons‘ first game back from injury — behind a dominant defensive outing where the Eagles allowed just 146 total yards of offense. Philadelphia’s offense didn’t have to do much, with Barkley logging just 66 rushing yards and Hurts adding 202 through the air.

That dominant outing by the Eagles' defense had become the norm, but the unit showed some cracks last week against the Commanders, primarily in the second half when Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the game early in the third quarter for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. I don’t want to overreact to one bad half of football from this unit, given the larger body of work we’ve seen for Philadelphia. The Eagles allowed just -0.401 EPA per play in the first half against the Commanders.

Cooper Rush looked sharp the past two weeks against the Panthers and Buccaneers (7.9 yards per attempt and 113.2 passer rating), but he struggled mightily in Dallas' first matchup against Philadelphia (45 passing yards on 23 attempts) and shouldn’t see as many open targets in this game. Philadelphia is allowing a league-low 3.1 yards per run play since Week 6. It will be another week where Dallas won’t be able to rely on the run game, and I don’t trust Rush to carry the offensive load in back-to-back weeks against a much better defense. Rush will also be without CeeDee Lamb for the rest of the season after the star was shut down with a shoulder injury. Lamb has 534 receiving yards since Week 10 with Rush at quarterback, and no other Cowboys receiver has more than 170.

Similarly, this is a difficult matchup for Kenny Pickett against a Cowboys defense that has played inspired football since getting Micah Parsons back from injury in Week 10. The pass rush is my biggest concern, even against a strong Eagles’ offensive line. Dallas ranks third in team pass-rush grade and fifth in quick-pressure rate since getting Parsons back from injury. Pickett was just 4-of-12 passing for 31 yards and four sacks against pressure last week against Washington, and this will be a tougher test against Dallas.

The Cowboys' coverage breakdown sets up similarly to the Commanders', and we just saw A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith completely dominate the Eagles' target share last week. Eagles targets in Week 16 (including plays nullified by penalty) A.J. Brown: 18 DeVonta Smith: 7 Saquon Barkley: 1 Kenneth Gainwell: 1

Obviously, Brown is the alpha of this group, but as such, he’ll likely see the better of Dallas’ cornerbacks in DaRon Bland for much of the game. (Mike Evans saw a lot of Bland last week.) The other outside cornerback (Andrew Booth Jr.) is a much better matchup, which will likely have me interested in DeVonta Smith props at lower lines than Brown’s. Brown can certainly still win that matchup against Bland, and we saw Pickett give him plenty of downfield opportunities once he entered the game. That will be especially enticing if the Cowboys sell out to stop the run.

I think Dallas making a concerted effort not to let Saquon Barkley beat them is likely, especially if Jalen Hurts isn’t playing. Barkley recorded 25 carries for 113 yards with Pickett in the game against Washington, with 69 of those yards coming on a first-quarter touchdown run (24 carries for 44 yards otherwise). He always has that home-run hitting ability, but if Hurts isn’t playing, I’m interested in Barkley’s rushing under, if anything, at 108.5 yards.



Angles I like: Under 38.5, Rico Dowdle under 60.5 rushing, DeVonta Smith receiving overs/alts … starting to get interested in Kenny Pickett-to-A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith SGPs because Pickett’s line is all the way down at 178.5 and I think there’s a real chance Dallas sells out to stop the run with holes on the back end

The Colts coming in as touchdown-plus favorites should mean a whole lot of rushing attempts for their offense. Jonathan Taylor is coming off a monstrous 29-carry, 218 rushing-yard performance last week against the Titans, with two long touchdown runs doing a lot of the heavy lifting (just two of his 29 carries went for 10-plus yards). This is a spot against the Giants' defense where I’ll have some interest in pairing Taylor’s rushing attempts over with his rushing yardage under. The Giants' run defense has quietly done a good job of limiting yards per carry in recent weeks (4.0 allowed since Week 12, ranking seventh). Bijan Robinson: 22 carries for 94 yards Alvin Kamara: 17 carries for 44 yards Derrick Henry: 14 carries for 67 yards Jonathan Taylor’s initial rushing yardage line is set at 101.5 yards, and he is one of three running backs this season to go over 20 carries and under 100 rushing yards three or more times this season.

With Anthony Richardson getting ruled out, you’re getting less value on Joe Flacco (passing yardage line set at 223.5), but there’s a reason for that: Flacco has thrown the ball at least 25 times in all five games he’s appeared in this season, with a completion rate nearly 20 percentage points higher than the second-year starter.

Josh Downs is averaging 2.6 receiving yards per route run against single-high coverage shells this season (highest among Colts’ top three wide receivers by more than a yard).

The Colts' pass rush has really struggled in recent weeks (15% quick-pressure rate over past five games, bottom-five mark), but I’m not sure if it matters against the Drew Lock-led Giants offense. Lock is the only quarterback in the NFL this season with 50-plus clean-pocket attempts who is averaging less than 5 yards per attempt (4.9) when not pressured.

The Colts are a middle-of-the-pack run defense by most efficiency metrics, but I don’t have faith the Giants’ offensive line will provide Tyrone Tracy Jr. much room to run. I’ll likely be staying away from player props completely on the Giants' offense.

Angles I like: Jonathan Taylor over rushing attempts (also have some interest in pairing this with his rushing yardage under), Joe Flacco-to-Josh Downs SGPs

Thi game has a sub-40 total. It's a matchup between two offenses that have struggled to move the ball consistently this season.

The Saints looked completely overmatched last week against the Green Bay Packers in one of the least competitive games of the season. It looks like the Saints could have an even thinner offensive roster in Week 17 against the Raiders, with Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara looking unlikely to return this week and two starters on the interior offensive line (Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick) likely to be ruled out due to injuries.

There’s slightly more reason to get excited about what Aidan O’Connell could do in this spot with two real offensive weapons (Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers) at his disposal. O’Connell has put up at least 227 passing yards in each of the three games where he’s dropped back to pass at least 25 times, including a 340-yard passing performance against the Chiefs in Week 13.

The Saints have deployed man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL this season. O’Connell versus man coverage: 26-of-39, 290 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 114.3 passer rating. The Saints sit among the 10 worst defenses in the NFL in deep targets, receptions and receiving yards allowed. Tre Tucker has been O’Connell’s primary target downfield, with a 16.1-yard average target depth and a much higher target rate versus man (18%) than zone (6%) with O’Connell at quarterback. While it makes sense to primarily target big plays from Tucker in this matchup, Bowers stands out as someone who should see high target volume. With O’Connell at quarterback, Bowers leads all receivers in target rate against man (22%) and Cover 2 (36%), which the Saints also use a lot of. The Saints have also allowed the fifth-most targets to slot receivers of any defense in the NFL (165), and Bowers spends a lot of time in the slot.

The Raiders’ inability to run the ball this season (last in EPA per run play) has led to them leaning a bit more into their passing game as the season has progressed. O’Connell should see solid volume here if the Saints are unable to string together many long drives.

Angles I like: Raiders -1.5, Aidan O’Connell passing overs, Tre Tucker receiving yards/longest reception overs, Brock Bowers reception overs

After stringing together eight consecutive games with 30-plus points, the Bills' offense looked pedestrian in a 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots last week. It was the first time Josh Allen recorded multiple turnover-worthy plays in a game since Week 8, and it was just the second time all season Allen averaged less than 6.0 yards per pass attempt. Buffalo had a similar game against the Patriots in Week 6 (23-20 victory), helped by Ray Davis‘ big game (97 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards) with James Cook sidelined.

The Bills have a fairly similar run game to the Rams‘ in that both offenses want to get downhill with power. The Rams had success with that approach last week against the Jets, as did the Bills in their first meeting with New York. I’ll be looking at James Cook rushing overs and touchdown props. Allen is already dealing with a left hand injury and has been added to the injury report this week with a right shoulder/elbow injury. If Buffalo can successfully take pressure off him with the run game, I think they’re going to win this matchup.

The other component of that is Buffalo likely won’t want a beat-up defense that has struggled in recent weeks to be on the field for extended stretches. Since their Week 12 bye, the Bills rank dead last in EPA allowed per pass play. Starting safeties Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp have both missed the past two weeks (limited practices mid-week prior to Week 17), and Matt Milano also missed Week 16 after returning for three games.

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will be able to go this week, despite a knee injury, after getting in multiple full practices. Rodgers has recorded at least 250 passing yards in three consecutive weeks and gets a winnable matchup here against a Buffalo defense that has given up production through the air. Week 6 against Buffalo yielded Rodgers’ third-highest PFF passing grade of the season. Davante Adams was held out of practice early in the week with a hip injury, and he’s returned to being Rodgers’ go-to target (27% target rate over past five games). If Adams ends up playing, I’m going to have a lot of interest in the Jets against a defense that tends to funnel targets to the middle of the field (Adams is the team's primary slot receiver). Bills defense in 2024: 169 slot targets allowed (fourth most), 38.9 PFF coverage grade on slot targets (third lowest)

The Bills have also allowed more targets, receptions and receiving yards to running backs than any other defense in the NFL. Breece Hall hasn’t been as big a factor in the passing game in 2024 compared to last season, but this is a spot where you can look at his receiving overs.

This line has moved from 9.5 to 8.5, but I still have interest in Jets +8.5. Considering the Jets' passing offense clicking a bit, the Bills’ pass-defense struggles and Buffalo's likely run-heavy offensive game plan 8.5 still feels like too many points.

Angles I like: Jets +9.5, James Cook rushing overs + anytime TD, Aaron Rodgers passing overs, Davante Adams and Breece Hall receiving overs

I generally don’t have a ton of interest in betting on this game, with the best long-term outcome for both 3-12 teams being to lose.

The Titans' run defense has been one of the more vulnerable units in the NFL for much of the season after a strong start to the year. Titans' average yards allowed per run play Weeks 1-5 (pre-bye): 3.4 (7th) Weeks 7-16 (after bye): 4.5 (31st)

The Jaguars haven’t been a great rushing offense, but I expect we could see heavy rushing volume in this spot. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby have alternated leading the team in carries over the past four weeks, and the most likely outcome is a fairly even split in carries again. I prefer Etienne’s over at 39.5 yards to Bigsby’s at 47.5 but can see a scenario where both end up with about 50, given the matchup. Pairing them in a bet is one option, as well as backing Jacksonville to have more success in the run game than in recent weeks.

The Jaguars remain a heavy Cover-1 defense (third-highest Cover-1 rate over the past four weeks since their bye), and Calvin Ridley has been far and away Mason Rudolph’s top target against Cover 1. Calvin Ridley vs. Cover 1 with Rudolph at quarterback: 38 routes, 11 catches on 16 targets, 165 yards, 4.34 yards per route run Ridley’s yardage line is set at 61.5 yards, but this could be a ceiling game for him (100-plus yards and a touchdown), which is likely one of the few things I’ll be betting on in this game.

Tony Pollard will miss this contest due to an illness and the ankle injury that he’s been nursing, which puts Tyjae Spears into the lead-back role. Spears has been a productive receiver the past few seasons in Tennessee, and this is a spot against a vulnerable Jaguars defense where I’ll look to attack his receiving overs as he takes on a larger share of the backfield. Entering this week, the Jaguars have allowed the second-most receiving yards to running backs.



Angles I like: Jaguars RB rushing overs (slightly prefer Travis Etienne at a lower yardage line), Calvin Ridley receiving overs/alts, Tyjae Spears receiving overs

The past four rushing performances against the Panthers' defense: Buccaneers in Week 13: 39 carries for 236 yards (6.0 YPC) Eagles in Week 14: 31 carries for 209 yards (6.7 YPC) Cowboys in Week 15: 40 carries for 211 yards (5.3 YPC) Cardinals in Week 16: 29 carries for 206 yards (7.1 YPC)

This is a bad run defense, and we have a recent sample of both Bucky Irving (25 carries for 152 yards) and Rachaad White (11 carries for 76 yards) having a lot of success on the ground against Carolina. I don’t see any reason to expect a different outcome this week, given how well Tampa Bay has run the ball all season. I might look to build something around 100-plus rushing yards for Irving, 50-plus for White and touchdowns for both backs since they can both score through the air. Tampa Bay running backs have a 26% target rate in the red zone (highest in NFL).

Carolina’s pass defense hasn’t fared quite as poorly (19th in EPA allowed per pass play over past five weeks), but it’s still certainly a winnable matchup for Baker Mayfield and company. Mayfield went 21-of-33 passing for 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the first game against the Panthers. Evans was his primary target (118 receiving yards). The Panthers are one of the biggest single-high defenses in the NFL, a coverage that typically presents downfield opportunities for Evans, who is one of the best one-on-one vertical ball winners in the NFL. Carolina’s top cornerback, Jaycee Horn, also missed Wednesday's and Thursday’s practices with a hip injury, indicating he may not play.

Bryce Young had a productive outing against the Buccaneers the last time out, with 298 passing yards on 46 attempts. That passing volume is typically something we see against the Buccaneers with how well their run defense has been playing. Almost all of Dallas’ offensive success last week against Tampa Bay came through the air. With Young’s passing yardage line set under 220 yards, I’ll likely have interest in his overs in this game on volume alone.

The Buccaneers have allowed the third-most receiving yards (1,435) and the third-highest passer rating (116.5) on throws to slot receivers this season. That leaves me with the most interest in Adam Thielen when looking for a pass-game target to pair with Bryce Young. Thielen leads all Carolina in slot routes since returning to the lineup in Week 12.

While I think this is a great matchup for the Buccaneers' offense, I don’t have enough faith in their defense against a Carolina offense that has shown considerable improvement over the second half of the season to cover a spread at 8.5.

Angles I like: Panthers +8.5, SGPs around rushing success for Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, Mike Evans receiving overs, Chuba Hubbard rushing unders, Bryce Young passing overs, Adam Thielen receiving overs

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is dealing with a calf injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has already announced that if he’s healthy enough to play, he will be the starter again this week.

Thompson-Robinson has not shown anything to indicate he’s a capable NFL starter. With him on the field over the past two seasons, Cleveland has averaged -0.255 EPA per play. That’s worse than every team in the NFL this season and worse than the 2023 Jets (32nd last year).

This is a top-10 Dolphins defense in terms of EPA allowed per play. I don’t have any interest in overs for the Browns this week but will have interest in unders for players like Jerry Jeudy, depending on the line.

I had interest in the Dolphins at -6.5 based on Cleveland's offensive ineptitude when Tua Tagovailoa was still expected to start at quarterback. Since he was listed as doubtful on Saturday, the line has moved to Dolphins -3 and the total has dropped all the way to 33.5. It looks like there will be some weather factors in Cleveland (showers and wind gusts) that will also be working against the backup quarterback-led offenses.

The Dolphins' offense sees more two-high than any other offense in the NFL, with defenses wanting to limit Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But Cleveland plays more single-high than any other defense in the NFL (69%). The Browns haven’t played single-high at less than a 57% rate in any matchup this season. The Dolphins destroyed single-high in 2023 but have struggled in 2024. Dolphins EPA per pass play rank vs. single-high 2023: 3rd 2024: 22nd Part of this is because Tagovailoa is taking fewer shots downfield and has been less efficient when he does go deep (58% completion rate on deep targets versus single-high in 2023, 26% in 2024) Accuracy numbers back this up. Tagovailoa's uncatchable pass rate is more than 20 percentage points higher on these throws in 2024. Tyreek Hill can certainly still win deep. He has a high target rate against single-high (29%) and gets a favorable matchup against a Browns secondary that has allowed 28 deep receptions (fifth most in NFL). Both Hill and Waddle are listed as questionable this week but should play. But Tyler Huntley at quarterback takes away just about any interest I had in explosives from this offense. Over the past three seasons, Huntley is just 4-of-23 on throws 20-plus yards downfield (including 0-for-8 this season with the Dolphins).

Malik Washington is an interesting, depending on the health of Hill and Waddle. Washington ran a team-high 32 routes last week. This is a two-wide receiver offense, and he is the receiving WR2. I will also have some interest in Jonnu Smith's overs, given that the receiving corps is banged up and the Dolphins could lean more on manufactured after-the-catch opportunities for a player like Smith with Huntley at quarterback. Smith led all Dolphins receivers with 118 receiving yards on 11 targets when Huntley was at quarterback earlier in the season.

The Browns have allowed fewer receiving yards to running backs (328) than any other defense in the NFL, so that could limit Achane’s production out of the backfield. Cleveland also ranks fifth in EPA allowed per run play against outside zone, which is the Dolphins' base run concept. This is partly why I was interested in a Dolphins pass-game SGP if Tagovailoa was healthy. Miami likely won’t have much success on the ground, and targets will be concentrated around Hill/Washington/Smith in a winnable pass-game matchup. I’m not interested in the Dolphins' offense with Huntley at the helm. His average time to throw of 2.7 seconds is 0.4 seconds longer than Tagovailoa’s, which puts more stress on a shaky offensive line against the NFL’s best defense by pressure rate.



Angles I like: De'Von Achane receiving unders, Jonnu Smith receiving overs

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (VIKINGS -1.5, 48.5 TOTAL)

These teams played in Week 4 in Love’s first game back from his early-season MCL sprain. Vikings got out to a 28-0 lead in the first half before Green Bay came storming back in a 31-29 loss.

The blitz gave Love a lot of trouble early on, but he’s been killing the blitz since the Packers' bye. Jordan Love vs. blitz by week Weeks 1-9 (pre-bye): 48-of-87, 510 yards, four touchdowns, six interceptions, 59.1 passer rating Weeks 11-16: 38-of-53, 523 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, 134.4 passer rating The Vikings have dialed back slightly on the blitz later in the season, but they still have a 56% blitz rate since Week 11 (second highest in NFL).

The biggest question for Green Bay's offense is whether the unit will establish a run game early against the Vikings. The Packers are one of the NFL's run-heaviest teams (particularly early in games), but Josh Jacobs carried the ball just nine times for 51 yards in Week 4 against Minnesota due to the game script. Minnesota ranks third in EPA allowed per run play on the season. Opposing offenses often find themselves playing catch-up against the Vikings, and it’s not an advantageous rushing matchup because of how many bodies they have around the line of scrimmage and how often they’re blitzing. Good rushing teams can punish Minnesota on the ground if they have success early and stay in positive game scripts because of the lighter bodies that the Vikings like to play with (highest dime rate in NFL, pass-rush packages on non-third downs, etc.) Week 17 last season is an example (Aaron Jones had 20 carries for 121 yards against the Vikings). Unlike last week, this is a game where you can build a betting story around a ceiling game for Josh Jacobs that assumes the Packers aren’t playing from behind. Jacobs' line has opened around 70 (about 20 yards lower than last week), and I have much more interest in building an SGP around Jacobs' alts plus a touchdown plus a Packers win than I did touching his full game over against the Saints in what projected to be a blowout.

It’s viable to build the other way through the passing game, too, in a script that follows more closely to what we saw back in Week 4 (54 attempts and 389 passing yards for Love in that game). The Vikings have allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL through 16 weeks. They produce big plays (sacks andturnovers) but also give up passing production in a high-risk high-reward defensive scheme.

Christian Watson is out, and Dontayvion Wicks will be the primary beneficiary. Wicks’ 25% target rate versus two-high coverages (something the Vikings use at one of the highest rates in the NFL) is the highest on Green Bay's offense He saw 13 targets against the Vikings in Week 4 (most on offense) but caught only five with 2 drops. It’s been an adventure with him at the catch point all season, but this is a spot I’ll likely be looking at his overs.

Jayden Reed also fits the mold of a wide receiver who has had success against Brian Flores’ defense. Reed has cleared 80 receiving yards in three consecutive games against Minnesota, with over 3.0 yards per route run in those outings.

In summary, I like Green Bay's pass and run games. I’ll likely build two SGPs telling two different stories (Packers lean on Jacobs and run game for offensive success or go pass heavy with Wicks and Reed being primary beneficiaries). In either case, I expect Green Bay to put up points.

The Vikings have passed over expected at one of the league's highest rates over their past five games, and this has been a difficult Packers team to run against (second in yards allowed per run play since Week 11). If Green Bay is putting up points like I expect, the Vikings should lean pass heavy.

Minnesota has been efficient against two-high coverages (second in success rate passing this year). I think I will have the most interest in Aaron Jones' and T.J. Hockenson's receiving prop overs. Green Bay is a top-10 team in receiving yards allowed to players lined up in the backfield and inline this season.



Angles I like: Packers ML, over 48.5, SGPs around big day on the ground for Josh Jacobs, SGPs around Jordan Love passing to Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson receiving overs, Aaron Jones rushing under

The box score doesn’t necessarily do it justice, but Penix was sharp in his first start last week against the Giants … 3 of his 10 incompletions were dropped (including one that led to his only INT of the game down in the red zone) The grain of salt is that it came against a Giants defense that has really struggled, but I can get on board with the idea that he raises the ceiling of the Falcons’ passing game

The Commanders have allowed the 4th most rushing yards in the NFL this season (2,061), and this sets up as another good matchup for the Falcons run game on an offense that wants to run the ball more than just about any offense in the NFL Given where the player prop lines are likely to come out and the fact that Atlanta comes in as 4+ point underdogs, I’ll likely have more interest in the Falcons' pass game though

Marshon Lattimore injured his hamstring in the game vs. Philadelphia and was listed as a DNP on the estimated injury report Wednesday A Lattimore injury would force Benjamin St-Juste back into the starting lineup (117th at CB in PFF’s advanced coverage grade this season)

Over the last five weeks, the Commanders are top five in pass blitz rate and are also getting quick pressure at a top-five rate I’m of the belief that a lot of the Falcons’ offensive issues have fallen on Kirk Cousins’ shoulders … Atlanta has graded in the top half of the NFL in pass protection grade on the season and has been a top-10 pass-protecting unit over their last five games I think Penix will have enough time (and more mobility than Cousins) to attack some of the weak points on the back end for Washington

Jayden Daniels just put up one of the more impressive games of the season (258 passing yards + 5 TD and 81 rushing yards) against an elite Eagles defense … the Falcons defense has been playing well in recent weeks, but this is certainly a winnable matchup Brian Robinson is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry over Washington’s last five games, and this is a Falcons defense that is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry (3rd lowest) over that same stretch since Week 11 The Commanders should put the ball in Daniels’ hands in this matchup

Atlanta is one of the biggest Cover-3 defenses in the NFL (44% – 5th highest), and McLaurin has been one of the most productive WR in the NFL against Cover 3 in 2024 Most yards per route run vs. Cover 3 (min. 100 routes) Ja’Marr Chase: 3.80 Jayden Reed: 3.62 Terry McLaurin: 3.06

The Falcons have also given up some big rushing performances to opposing QBs this year Jalen Hurts: 13 carries for 85 yards Justin Fields: 14 carries for 57 yards Baker Mayfield: 9 carries for 53 yards Daniels' rushing overs are in play after coming off 3 consecutive games with 9+ carries for the first time since Weeks 1-3



Angles I like: Over 47.5, Michael Penix Jr. passing overs, Terry McLaurin receiving overs, Jayden Daniels rushing overs

Though this is a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game, this game has lost some of its luster with SF already eliminated from the playoffs and both teams entering this game beat up

The Lions defense was a strength early in the season, but it looks like they’re going to need to rely on their offense to outscore teams given all the key injuries they’ve suffered on defense The primary concern is how their pass game holds up with pass rush deterioration (Hutchinson/McNeill out along with earlier/preseason injuries to Davenport/Cominsky) and their top outside CB (Carlton Davis) also out now Lions remain a heavy man coverage team (42% man coverage rate in 2024 is highest in NFL) but are only getting quick pressure at the 26th highest rate since Week 10 Lions pass defense efficiency by EPA / play Weeks 1-12: 1st Weeks 13-16: 30th

The SF passing offense has not been as efficiency vs. man coverage in 2024 as we’ve come to expect, but Purdy is still pushing the ball downfield (10.0 ADOT vs. man) and should have downfield opportunities against a banged-up secondary Kittle has been the one constant for the SF pass game and has been the most efficient player in the NFL on a per-target basis over the last 5 weeks (14.0 yards per target … highest in NFL) But the Lions have allowed fewer receiving yards to tight ends than any other defense this season (527) and held Kittle to a quiet day in the NFC Championship game last year (2 catches for 27 yards) Jauan Jennings leads all SF players in yards per route run and target rate vs. man coverage this year … he’s the primary player I have interest in for the 49ers in this matchup

This is also a good spot to look at Purdy’s rushing over … Purdy has scrambled at a much higher rate in 2024 than last year when he’s gotten outside the pocket and the Lions have allowed the 3rd most rushing yards in the NFL to opposing QBs This has been pretty consistent under Aaron Glenn and checks out with how much man coverage they play (eyes not on QB) SF is also extremely thin on the left side of their OL with Jaylon Moore and Aaron Banks both suffering season-ending injuries, and Spencer Burford (replaced Moore at LT) is also dealing with a calf injury … Extra pressure could mean Purdy is forced to scramble more

Dre Greenlaw’s injury status is important to monitor for this game … Greenlaw played just 4 snaps last week vs. the Dolphins before exiting the game with calf tightness … it sounds like that injury might shut him down for the season SF was the best defense in the NFL defending throws between the numbers in 2023 with Greenlaw and Warner both healthy … they rank just 26th in passer rating allowed on those throws in 2024 Jared Goff was tied with Patrick Mahomes for the most pass attempts between the numbers entering Week 17 and has been top-3 in almost every efficiency metric on those throws

Lions offensive onslaughts are in play and become more intriguing if we think SF is able to keep this game somewhat competitive Jahmyr Gibbs had a season-high 27 touches last week in the first game without David Montgomery … this is a SF defense that has given up 100+ rushing yards to a running back in 4 of the last 5 weeks and it’s a reasonable spot to expect Gibbs to clear that threshold if he gets similar volume to what he saw last week vs. CHI SF has been an extremely heavy single-high defense in recent weeks (71% since Week 12 – 2nd highest in NFL) DET has the highest EPA / play passing against single high this year Jameson Williams is averaging nearly 20 YPR against single-high with 2.67 yards per route run … it’s another good spot to bet on Williams' explosives like last week vs. the Bears If betting on DET controlling the game handily, prefer to bet Gibbs rushing + Williams receiving, but if betting on SF keeping it competitive can add in ARSB receiving and go for more of a true DET onslaught with Goff passing



Angles I like: Lions -3.5, Brock Purdy rushing overs, George Kittle receiving unders, Jahmyr Gibbs 100+ rushing, Jameson Williams receiving overs