NFL Week 14 same-game parlays

Same-game parlays (SGPs) allow you to combine multiple bets from a single game into one wager, increasing the potential payout.

Our SGP picks are built around specific game narratives that the data suggests could unfold, with insight into how key players and matchups may impact the outcome.

Here are our top SGP picks for this week based on these data-driven narratives.

Kevin Austin Jr. breaks out vs. single-high coverage

With all of the Saints‘ injuries, Kevin Austin Jr. has emerged as the WR2, running the second-most routes for the team in recent weeks, behind only Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As highlighted in our tails article, the Saints now face a Giants pass defense that ranks at the bottom in most key metrics and is likely to struggle even more without Dexter Lawrence.