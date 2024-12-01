NFL Week 13 Anytime touchdown bets

• WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Nico Collins is in a prime spot to dominate this week, holding the best individual matchup per PFF's WR/CB Matchup Chart. He’ll primarily face Jarrian Jones and Ronald Darby in coverage – two Jaguars corners with PFF grades below 65.0 – against a Jacksonville secondary that has struggled throughout the season.

• RB Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers: With J.K. Dobbins sidelined due to a knee injury, the Chargers are expected to lean heavily on Gus Edwards to carry the load against the Falcons. Edwards is positioned for a productive outing against a Falcons run defense that has struggled all season, ranking third-worst in rush success rate allowed, alongside bottom-tier marks in yards allowed per carry and EPA allowed per rush.

Collins remains C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in critical situations, commanding a massive 31% red-zone target share. Beyond his red-zone prowess, Collins is also one of the league’s elite deep threats, boasting an impressive 96.0 receiving grade on 20-plus-yard targets. This dual threat makes him a weapon both in tight spaces and on big-play opportunities.

With the Texans poised to exploit Jacksonville's vulnerable pass defense, expect Stroud to lean on Collins heavily in both scoring and explosive play situations. This matchup could easily lead to another standout performance for the Texans‘ top receiver.

Bucky Irving has been a revelation for the Buccaneers this season, averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry and earning the sixth-highest PFF rushing grade among running backs. His rise has coincided with increased opportunities, particularly in the red zone, where he has dominated touches, outpacing Rachaad White 27-11 since stepping into a larger role earlier in the season.

Irving draws a dream matchup this week against a Panthers run defense that ranks dead last in rush success rate allowed and second-to-last in EPA allowed per rush. With the Buccaneers boasting one of the highest team totals on the slate, Irving is well-positioned to continue his ascent as Tampa Bay’s primary red-zone back.

At plus money, Irving offers tremendous value as a bet to score, capitalizing on his expanded role and favorable matchup.

Adding to the opportunity, Atlanta has been highly susceptible to running backs in the passing game, allowing an average of 9 targets and 0.5 receiving touchdowns per game to the position over the last two months. This sets up Edwards with multiple paths to find the end zone, both on the ground and through the air, in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

In a game with plenty of offensive potential, Edwards is a strong candidate to score and capitalize on his expanded role in the Chargers offense.