NFL Week 12 Betting: Best early bet before lines move

• The struggling 49ers are still one of the NFL's best teams: Despite sitting at an unimpressive 5-5 on the season, they rank in the top eight in both NET EPA+ and Net Success Rate.

• The Packers are stumbling themselves: Despite being profiled as one of the top teams in the NFC, the Packers rank in the bottom 10 on a per-play basis and were lucky to escape the Bears in Week 11.

NFL Week 11 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 12. Here is our favorite early bet for the slate.