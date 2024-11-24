NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Back the Colts to keep it close against the Lions

• Colts could sneakily cover against high-flying Lions: Indianapolis’ defense should be able to slow down a Lions offense projected for 30 points while relying on quarterback Anthony Richardson to keep the game within a touchdown.
• Bryce Young can put numbers against Chiefs: The game script should cause the Panthers to be more pass-heavy. Back the Carolina quarterback to clear a low line of 177.5 passing yards.
The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 12.
In this article, we’ll identify a potentially undervalued team due to a schematic advantage and a recent promising performance. We’ll also back two players who have great matchups and should overperform based on projections. Let’s get into it.
Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts (+7.5, 50.5)
The Lions continue to be rated as the NFL's top team following a blowout win over the Jaguars. It was nothing short of a perfect matchup for Detroit’s offense, which has shredded man coverage all season long and faced a weak Jaguars defense that plays man at one of the highest rates in the NFL.