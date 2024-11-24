NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Back the Colts to keep it close against the Lions

• Colts could sneakily cover against high-flying Lions: Indianapolis’ defense should be able to slow down a Lions offense projected for 30 points while relying on quarterback Anthony Richardson to keep the game within a touchdown.

• Bryce Young can put numbers against Chiefs: The game script should cause the Panthers to be more pass-heavy. Back the Carolina quarterback to clear a low line of 177.5 passing yards.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 12.

In this article, we’ll identify a potentially undervalued team due to a schematic advantage and a recent promising performance. We’ll also back two players who have great matchups and should overperform based on projections. Let’s get into it.

The Lions continue to be rated as the NFL's top team following a blowout win over the Jaguars. It was nothing short of a perfect matchup for Detroit’s offense, which has shredded man coverage all season long and faced a weak Jaguars defense that plays man at one of the highest rates in the NFL.