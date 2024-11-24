All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Back the Colts to keep it close against the Lions

2YM2DX8 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) huddles with teammates during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts won 28-27. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Daniel Galper

• Colts could sneakily cover against high-flying Lions: Indianapolis’ defense should be able to slow down a Lions offense projected for 30 points while relying on quarterback Anthony Richardson to keep the game within a touchdown.

• Bryce Young can put numbers against Chiefs: The game script should cause the Panthers to be more pass-heavy. Back the Carolina quarterback to clear a low line of 177.5 passing yards.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 12.

In this article, we’ll identify a potentially undervalued team due to a schematic advantage and a recent promising performance. We’ll also back two players who have great matchups and should overperform based on projections. Let’s get into it.

Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts (+7.5, 50.5)

The Lions continue to be rated as the NFL's top team following a blowout win over the Jaguars. It was nothing short of a perfect matchup for Detroit’s offense, which has shredded man coverage all season long and faced a weak Jaguars defense that plays man at one of the highest rates in the NFL.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.