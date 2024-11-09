NFL Week 10 Anytime touchdown bets

• RB Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: Since rejoining the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt has taken over the lead goal-line role, recording the third-most touches inside the 5-yard line this season despite missing the first few weeks.

This week, he faces a Broncos defense that has been generally solid against the run but has allowed a rushing touchdown per game on average. With his role in the Chiefs' high-powered offense, Hunt should see enough opportunities to punch one in, building on his effectiveness as a workhorse near the goal line. Expect Hunt to find the end zone in this matchup.

Coach Zac Robinson has made it clear that the Falcons plan to get Bijan Robinson more involved, stating, “As much as he can touch the ball, we’re definitely gonna try to do that.”

Whether it’s coachspeak or not, the Falcons have indeed started giving Robinson a larger workload, and he now has a prime matchup against a Saints defense that ranks last in EPA allowed per rush and rush success rate allowed over the past month.

With his expanded role, Robinson has also seen plenty of targets, hauling in six and seven receptions in his last two games. Given his versatility and the Falcons' high projected team total, Robinson has multiple paths to the end zone and should have a strong chance to score this week.

Davante Adams is set up for a big game against a Cardinals defense that ranks in the bottom five across most pass-defense metrics, including EPA allowed, success rate allowed, pressure rate and separation allowed.

This week, Adams faces cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who has posted the third-worst PFF coverage grade among cornerbacks this season. Adams also has a nearly 30% target share in the red zone, and his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers is well-established, especially in scoring range.

In what’s expected to be a high-scoring game, look for Rodgers to rely on his trusted target to find the end zone.

