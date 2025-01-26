All
NFL Conference Championship Games: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2YMEC4A Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) with the carry sticking his arm up at Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) at the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles game on November 15 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA (Alyssa Howell/Image of Sport/Sipa USA)

By Ben Linsey

PFF's “Key Insights” was developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football. We’ve debuted a Key Insights hub on PFF’s website for the NFL playoffs, where all key insights can be found by position, with the ability to search by player. 

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below. This product has been a work in progress throughout the 2024 season and will continue to evolve into 2025.

WEEKWINSLOSSESWIN %
181930%
2251957%
3192840%
4201361%
5161650%
6282751%
7312061%
8322160%
9443059%
10303546%
11293248%
12273941%
13373651%
14453656%
15414647%
16553363%
17363451%
18344543%
Wild Card232350%
Divisional Round101540%
TOTAL59056751%
  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 590-567 (51%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 538-501 (52%)

RB AUSTIN EKELER, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: 25+ RECEIVING YARDS (-105 on BetMGM)

Ekeler missed the Commanders‘ second matchup this season against Philadelphia, but in the first, he put up the third-most receiving yards of any running back in a game this season (89). Since returning from a concussion in Week 18, Ekeler has been a key part of the Commanders’ offensive attack, with at least 28 snaps played in each of the past three weeks and a team-high 92.0 PFF receiving grade over that stretch.

