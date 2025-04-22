2025 NFL Mock Draft: Saints nab Jaxson Dart, Bengals add Jahdae Barron

Four quarterbacks in the top 21: The Titans, Browns, Saints and Steelers all attempt to find their franchise options under center.

A slide for Shemar Stewart: The Eagles come away with one of the better Combine performers in recent memory.

Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Unlike my previous mock draft, which blended what I think teams should do with what I believe they will do, this version is purely predictive.

With draft week upon us, the picture is becoming clearer, particularly at the top of the board, allowing for more confident projections.

The Titans and Ward are all but a done deal. Barring a major shift in the next 48 hours, Cam Ward will be calling Nashville home. Ward's 6.3% big-time throw rate ranked second in the class, and his 92.9 overall PFF grade led all draft-eligible quarterbacks. The Titans have multiple roster holes, but they land their potential franchise quarterback.

I’m fully aware of the firestorm surrounding the idea of Cleveland drafting Travis Hunter here, but I’m not convinced until it actually happens. Cleveland fielded the NFL’s worst offense in 2024 in terms of both expected points added (EPA) per play and success rate. The team needs a franchise quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders brings that potential, having posted the lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the class at just 1.3%.

The Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2022 and handed Brian Burns a major contract last offseason, but they can’t pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. His 23.7% pass-rush win rate led the class, and his combination of explosiveness and pass-rushing skill will be a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.

The Patriots had the NFL’s worst offensive line in 2024 and now look to protect quarterback Drake Maye in Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach. Will Campbell ranked in the 91st percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and has the tools to anchor New England’s line for years to come.

The Jaguars likely didn’t expect Travis Hunter to fall to them, but they’ll gladly stop his slide. Hunter addresses needs at both wide receiver and cornerback, giving Jacksonville flexibility to deploy him where he’ll be most impactful. In 2024, he caught 15 touchdown passes and averaged 2.51 yards per route run, while allowing just one touchdown and 0.55 yards per coverage snap on defense.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

The betting favorite to land in Las Vegas, Jeanty gives the Raiders an explosive playmaker in the backfield. While his rushing prowess is well known, his receiving ability is often overlooked. However, he posted a 91.6 PFF receiving grade in 2023. As a runner, Jeanty forced 158 missed tackles in 2024, setting a new PFF record.

With the Jets signing quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, the need to add athletic offensive linemen has only grown. Membou fits that mold perfectly, as he earned a 90.6 overall PFF grade in 2024 and stands out as arguably the best in the class when it comes to making blocks in space.

Walker has been climbing public draft boards in recent weeks, and there are strong rumors he could sneak into the top 10. While listed as a linebacker, most projections see him transitioning into a full-time edge defender. Walker earned an 80.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024 as a situational rusher, flashing the potential to grow into a larger role. The Panthers, who fielded one of the NFL’s weakest defensive lines last season, would welcome the help.

Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

The Saints have been tied to multiple quarterbacks throughout this draft cycle, and while opinions on Dart still vary significantly, he remains one of the top 15 prospects in this class. He led the class with a 7.1% big-time throw rate and posted a 91.9 PFF passing grade in 2024.

The Bears may have been hoping Ashton Jeanty would fall to them here, but they’re more than happy to end Graham’s slide and bolster an underrated defensive line group. Graham earned a 92.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 86.8 PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets in 2024. While his size might raise questions, his tape leaves little doubt.

Simmons brings versatility on both the left and right sides of the offensive line. With uncertainty surrounding Trent Williams’ future and no reliable backup currently on the roster, the 49ers address a key need. While Simmons missed most of 2024 due to injury, he allowed just one pressure in the six games he did play.

The Cowboys badly need weapons to complement CeeDee Lamb, and they find a big one in McMillan. He brings obvious size to the position along with excellent ball skills and top-end speed. McMillan forced 29 missed tackles in 2024, the third-most in the class.

The Dolphins have a wealth of weapons but need help on the offensive line. Banks boasts the requisite size and excellent tape. He brings power in the running game and good movement skills in pass protection, as he notably earned an 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade last season. With Terron Armstead retiring, Banks provides assurance for the Dolphins at the tackle position.

Warren brings a big, imposing frame and plenty of physicality to the position, making him a strong fit in Indianapolis, regardless of who’s under center moving forward. He earned a stellar 93.4 PFF receiving grade and forced 19 missed tackles in 2024.

The Falcons did little to address a thin pass rush this offseason, so they turn to the draft for help. Ezeiruaku posted a 90.0 overall PFF grade in 2024, racking up 14 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. His 18.2% pass-rush win rate ranked among the best in college football, so he'd bring much-needed disruption off the edge.

The Cardinals needed reinforcements along the defensive line after struggling to generate consistent pressure in 2024, and they’ve taken steps to address that. Nolen might be the most physically gifted defensive tackle in the draft, with raw power that allows him to overpower offensive linemen. His 91.6 PFF run-defense grade ranked among the best in the nation in 2024.

Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

There isn’t a position on the Bengals' defense they don't need to address in this draft. Barron is an excellent zone coverage cornerback with the athleticism to develop into a strong press man cornerback. His 91.5 PFF zone coverage grade leads the draft class.

Campbell has some developing to do, but his athleticism and raw talent are undeniable. He was excellent a year ago making tackles in space with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate and complimented that with 30 coverage stops that led the nation.

Green's 93.6 overall PFF grade over the past two seasons was the best among qualifying FBS edge defenders, as the Buccaneers look to reload their defensive line. His 20.2% pass-rush win rate was one of the best in the country, and he’ll look to improve a Bucs defense that was able to get pressure on the QB but lacked a true dominant individual.

Henderson has been heavily linked to the Broncos in recent weeks, as it’s unlikely that Jeanty will make it out of the top six picks. With his compact build, Henderson churned out 4.43 yards after contact per attempt in 2024.

The Steelers have been linked to every QB not named Cam Ward this draft season, and Milroe is going to land in the first round. With Sanders and Dart off the board, this was the most logical place. His athleticism is off the charts, and if he can hone in his class-worst accuracy (52.9% on-target rate), his ceiling is sky high.

Grant is a big, explosive nose tackle and fits the mold of a Jim Harbaugh defensive lineman. He has the power to dominate at the line of scrimmage, eating double-team blocks while having the quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt in the backfield. His 87.5 PFF run-defense grade and 9.4% pass-rush win rate is a lethal combination at the nose tackle position.

With rumors swirling around about a potential Jaire Alexander trade, the Packers find their replacement in Johnson. While he hasn’t replicated his ridiculous freshman campaign of an 88.2 overall PFF grade, Johnson’s talent shouldn't let him slip this far except for the fact he’s coming off an injury shortened 2024 season.

Starks isn’t going to “wow” you with elite athleticism, but he plays the game at a high level with his IQ, versatility, ball skills and instincts. This fits well for the Vikings' exotic and high-pressure defense, as he should be able to capitalize on forced QB mistakes. Don’t let his 78.3 overall PFF grade in 2024 fool you: He’s an elite player.

Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

The Texans are on a collision course to draft an offensive lineman in April, and they select the best one available here. Zabel’s grading profile is excellent, albeit against lesser FCS competition, but his 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade leads the class.

After releasing Cooper Kupp, the Rams need a reliable weapon to play in-line and as a big slot. Loveland is the perfect fit for that role, as his length would give quarterback Matthew Stafford a big target over the middle of the field. His 90.6 PFF receiving grade and 2.67 yards per route run were among the best in the country.

The Ravens seemingly draft a wide receiver at the back end of the first round almost every year as they look for weapons for Lamar Jackson’s arsenal. Burden is an explosive athlete with the ability to separate in man coverage and outrun pursuit angles with the ball in his hands. His lack of production is a concern in 2024, but he was elite in 2023 with an 88.8 overall PFF grade.

The Lions find their running mate to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Pearce was arguably the best pass rusher in college football the past two years. His 22.4% pressure rate and 22.4% pass-rush win rate over that span were top-10 marks.

The Commanders are set on offense and address the weakness on the defensive side of the ball. Amos missed just six tackles in 2024 and paired his 85.6 PFF coverage grade with an excellent 81.0 PFF run-defense grade.

A recent addition to the draft invite list, Hairston should see his name called sometime Thursday night, and the Bills need help opposite Christian Benford. Hairston’s 81.8 overall PFF grade in 2023 shows he has the good, even if he struggled a bit in 2024 in man coverage with a 55.1 PFF coverage grade.

The Chiefs snatch up the best offensive lineman on the board, as everyone saw they needed help to protect Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Conerly posted an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 and gave up just two sacks the past two seasons.

An athletic phenom to add to the Eagles‘ defensive line, the rich get richer. Stewart needs some development to maximize his raw tools, but he should immediately help as a run defender. His 88.2 PFF run-defense grade was one of the best in the country in 2024.