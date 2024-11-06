2024 Midseason Team of the NFC South

• Falcons skill position players represent: Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts all make the list.

• Issues for all teams up front on defense: Only two players recorded pass-rushing grades above 72.0 at both edge rusher and defensive line.

We're at the halfway mark (or near enough) of the season, so PFF will dive into each division and present the best players at every position thus far. After diving into the AFC, we'll head into the NFC South, where the Atlanta Falcons record 11 picks.

Derek Carr has the highest grade of all NFC South quarterbacks (81.4 overall) but his missed time means this is a straight shootout between Cousins and Baker Mayfield. Cousins wins in large part thanks to two excellent efforts against the Buccaneers. His 75.5 passing grade is only a notch better than Mayfield at 75.4.

This is a division loaded with talent at running back, but Robinson is just on another level at the moment. Only Derrick Henry has a higher grade than him through nine weeks with a 91.2 overall grade.

Godwin was having an All-Pro type year before going down with a dislocated ankle, but more than deserves his spot here. Mike Evans and Darnell Mooney have made strong cases, but Olave and London have both put forth stellar efforts. Each has recorded a receiving grade of 79.8 or better.

Cade Otton is trending as competition but it’s Pitts’ spot for his superior work across his 271 receiving snaps, including a 70.6 receiving grade.

The NFC South is one of the more solid divisions for tackles, with one particularly outstanding pass-blocker in Wirfs. His 91.5 pass pro grade is elite.

After a strong game against the Panthers, Patrick has locked up this position despite a decent year from Damien Lewis and an improved sophomore season from Matthew Bergeron. Patrick’s 71.1 overall grade is the best in his eight-year career.

Barton’s slot here is largely due to injury. Both Erik McCoy and Drew Dalman were playing better than the rookie before injury, but staying on the field matters. The 62.9 overall grade of Barton is enough to get the job done.

Lindstrom is still grading out extremely well (85.2 overall) after a poor start to the year in pass protection. He remains a monster run blocker, with only one game grading below 70.0.

The interesting thing for Goedeke is that his biggest competition came from the man who replaced him when he was unavailable: Justin Skule. His 97.7 pass-blocking efficiency is the best he’s recorded as a pro, yielding only nine pressures.

This isn’t a division blessed with a lot of dynamic edge rushers. Diaby is the only NFC South player to rush the passer more than 100 times and receive a pass-rushing grade above 70.0 (79.1).

The interior of the NFC South might be even less impactful than at edge. There’s just not a whole lot of production from any of the teams here, but Vea has at least earned the highest pass-rushing grade among his counterparts at 72.8.

Nate Landman and Shaq Thompson have graded out well but simply have not played enough. So David and Ellis, every-down and every-week starters, get the selection despite both not reaching the heights we know they’re capable of. David’s 66.0 overall grade is his lowest since 2016.

Corner wound up as no spot for some of the bigger-name (and paid) corners in the division, as McCollum is the standout through nine weeks with a stellar 86.9 overall grade. Now injury-free, Horn has started to show his first-round pedigree, while Hughes has been better than expected for Atlanta with a 74.4 coverage grade.

Bates has been the best safety in the division with his playmaking ability still something else: he’s recorded 13 stops to go along with two interceptions and three pass breakups. Simmons gets the selection over Jordan Howden, but with more playing time recently, the Saint is making a case.

Pinion is the only punter in the division to earn a grade above 63.0 with his 80.4 effort. Despite teammate Younghoe Koo recording some pivotal late-game kicks, he loses out to the consistency of McLaughlin, who’s made 14-of-15 attempts this season.