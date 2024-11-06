2024 Midseason Team of the AFC West

– Chiefs dominate interior offensive line, Chargers at tackle: Kansas City fields three of the best interior offensive linemen in the league, and Los Angeles’ tackle duo has been premier.

– Khalil Mack and Chris Jones lead defense: Both veteran stalwarts have maintained their elite play with 90.0-plus overall grades.

We're at the halfway mark (or near enough) of the season, so PFF will dive into each division and present the best players at every position thus far. Up next is the AFC South, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers each boast eight selections.

This was a straight battle between Mahomes and Justin Herbert, and it’s really only the work Mahomes has been able to do with his legs that sets the two apart and gets him the nod. Mahomes’ 90.6 rushing grade is the second-best among all quarterbacks.

This hasn’t been a division where the running backs have really lit it up, but Dobbins’ workload (126 attempts) carries him to victory. The former Raven has posted just a 65.2 rushing grade in his first year out west.

McConkey and Meyers are having good seasons, with both recording receiving grades of 76.6 or better. But, there is an absence of greatness at the wide receiver position in the AFC West that may change with DeAndre Hopkins now here.

It’s pretty telling that this is the only division where we’ve opted for two tight ends. Bowers has hit the ground running as a rookie and already shown himself to be a threat in the passing game, ranking second among qualifiers with an 88.0 receiving grade. Kelce’s 70.8 overall grade is the lowest of his career, but he still knows how to get open and produce — racking up 52 catches for 435 receiving yards.

Slater and his career-best 86.4 overall grade just about survived Myles Garrett in Week 9, allowing three pressures and two sacks. He is the selection here ahead of Garret Bolles.

Thuney continues to be one of the best guards in the league, ranking third with an 86.1 overall grade. He didn’t really face any competition for this spot.

Is there a better center in the league than Humphrey? It’s hard to argue that there is, especially considering he’s recorded a career-high 93.6 overall grade this season.

In completing a Chiefs sweep of the interior positions, Smith (81.5 overall grade) did have to fend off the impressive Jordan Meredith, who really only lost out because of playing time. This is a battle to watch in the second half.

By the end of the year, this could easily read Mike McGlinchey or Jawaan Taylor, as there really isn’t much between the three. But Alt and his superior work in the run game (73.1 grade) get the nod.

Mack is comfortably the highest-graded defender in the division with his 91.9 overall grade. Usually, we wouldn’t have to think about Crosby getting in, but he hasn’t played his best football this year. Crosby just edges out Jonathan Cooper with his superior 72.5 pass-rushing grade.

As ever, it’s a case of Jones plus one, with the longtime Chiefs star once again grading in the elite blue with a 90.2 overall grade. Ford and Christian Wilkins were the two guys we looked at for the second spot, with Ford ultimately getting it because of how much time Wilkins has missed. The former Dolphin hasn’t played since Week 5, totaling just 246 snaps.

Playing time is the only real issue for the two we went with, with neither crossing the 300 snap-threshold. But, the grades they’ve earned speak for themselves, with Chenal (85.5 overall) particularly impressive.

This was a very competitive group, with seven cornerbacks playing at least 100 snaps and getting above a 70.0 coverage grade. McDuffie has excelled at preventing separation, while Fulton has allowed just four first downs all year. Surtain is at just seven on the year for that number and is yet to miss a tackle in coverage.

These are two of the better safeties in the league, with both players earning a coverage grade over 80.0. Jones is at a 85.1, and Molden is at an 81.2.

Mims leads AFC West returners with 13 forced missed tackles. On the kicking side, it was a toss-up between Wil Lutz and Carlson, although the latter’s 76.6 field goal grade is higher. J.K. Scott has graded out exceptionally well at punter with his 91.8 effort, but Cole has been phenomenal at a 97.0 mark.





