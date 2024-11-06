2024 Midseason Team of the AFC North

• The Ravens offense is well-represented: Baltimore fields the division’s best quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end and more.

• No division is blessed with the edge rusher riches of the AFC North: T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett leave little room for other talented pass-rushers.

We're at the halfway mark (or near enough) of the season, so PFF will dive into each division and present the best players at every position thus far. Up next is the AFC North, where the Baltimore Ravens lead with eight selections.

Such is life that our top two-ranked quarterbacks come from the AFC North: Jackson and Joe Burrow. Jackson just beats out the brilliant Burrow on the strength of his running ability — his 79.7 PFF rushing grade ranks eighth among quarterbacks — with the pair both passing the ball better than any other quarterbacks, ranking top-two in passing grade.

No surprises here. As well as Najee Harris has run the ball for the Steelers, Henry continues to amaze, averaging a ridiculous 6.3 yards per carry. Could Eric Dickerson’s 2,105-yard rushing record be in jeopardy?

Only the Browns aren’t represented here, as each team fields a top receiving threat. Tee Higgins might feel aggrieved to miss out, but playing time (only 236 snaps this year) is the differentiator here despite him having the top grade when on the field.

Early on in the season, Andrews wasn’t even in the top-two graded tight ends on his team. But he’s gotten more and more involved as the season has gone, and the former Oklahoma Sooner has rounded into form. Since Week 5, Andrews’ 78.7 overall grade ranks sixth among qualifying tight ends.

Stanley has been the dominant left tackle in this division for a while now. His 75.3 overall grade is the best of any AFC North offensive tackle and his best mark since 2020. Credit to the Steelers’ Dan Moore Jr. for improving, as his 74.1 overall grade is the best in his career.

Bitonio had a tough 2023 by his standards and is enduring a similar 2024, posting a 66.3 overall grade. Nevertheless, a tough year for him is still above average and means he gets the nod here.

This is a division with two excellent centers in Linderbaum and Zach Frazier, with both grading above 80.0 overall. Frazier will hope to get back on the field soon, and if he can play as well as he did previously, he will push Linderbaum all the way.

Daniels was one of the standout guards in the entire league, posting a 92.9 overall grade before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4. He’s still the highest-graded guard in football.

This battle at right tackle wasn’t particularly strong, especially with Conklin looking like a player working back from injury and not reaching the level we’d come to expect from him. Still, he’s recorded a 70.3 overall grade, permitting only nine pressures this season.

You’re kind of spoiled for choice in this division when it comes to edge rushers, especially when you consider the fact that the excellent Trey Hendrickson and his 90.5 pass-rushing grade can’t break into it. His problem is Garrett wins too much (26.3% of all pass rushes), and that Watt has both graded out better rushing the passer (90.9 grade) and been exceptional against the run (93.2 mark). All three are elite players.

Heyward is having as good a year as any interior lineman with his 91.0 overall grade, making this a simple selection at the top. It was harder picking a partner for him with Hill (74.2 overall grade) just edging out Travis Jones and Dalvin Tomlinson.

In a bad year for the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah continues to shine with some elite work in the run game; his 91.7 run-defense grade ranks fourth among all defenders with 100-plus run defense snaps. Like Owusu-Koramoah, Wilson has been superb against the run, posting a 90.1 run defense grade.

As good as this division is, it does have issues at cornerback. At an 80.4 overall grade, Humphrey is the highest-graded. Ultimately, we went for DJ Turner II over Denzel Ward in a tight race, as his 67.3 coverage grade exceeds Ward’s 65.2 mark.

Hamilton and his screen-killing self have the highest grade of any safety in the division excelling at pretty much everything, culminating in an 83.9 overall grade. Fitzpatrick hasn’t had quite the same impact in terms of splash plays, but his play has been impressive nonetheless — posting grades of 69.9 or better in coverage, run defense and tackling.

It does feel weird to not have Justin Tucker in here, but he’s not the player he once was — making just 15-of-19 kicks — and Chris Boswell has the third-highest grade of all kickers to go along with one miss on the year. Reid gets the nod with his 86.4 special teams grade on his 186 special teams snaps.