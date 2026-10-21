10 fairytale trades ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline

Potential star running backs on the move?: The Eagles‘ slide could spur a trade of Saquon Barkley, while the Colts may be inclined to deal Jonathan Taylor at the right price.

A firesale for the Chargers can't be totally ruled out: Players like Justin Herbert, Derwin James and Rashawn Slater aren't likely trade candidates but will be the subject of inquiries.

Garrett Wilson would make for a splash out west: The 49ers' injury riddled receiving corps would benefit immensely from the talented 26-year-old Jets stud.

The NFL trade carousel has hardly ever slowed down over the last two-plus seasons. Even though the 2026 campaign is only six weeks complete, big names have been on the move in the form of ex-Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and former Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

As the Nov. 10 trade deadline comes into focus, the pecking order of which teams become buyers and sellers starts to crystallize. However, the main question is to what extent lackluster teams want to part ways with assets, players performing at an All-Pro caliber and/or who have been with a franchise for nearly a decade.

The 2025 NFL trade deadline certainly led credence to the idea that almost any player can be available at the right price, as the Jets dealt away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams despite retaining them for several seasons. Factor in the Browns trading Myles Garrett, the Raiders nearly moving Maxx Crosby and more this past offseason, and it’s clear that almost nothing can be ruled out.

Below are 10 players who are generally very unlikely to be traded, but who will likely be the subject of rampant calls over the next few weeks. Potential destinations are also listed in the event of a transaction, playing matchmaker based on needs and long-term outlook.

As the Chargers have started the season winless, Herbert is in the throes of a career-worst season. While it’s impossible to ignore his hapless surroundings, Herbert himself has also been culpable. Indeed, his 42.1 PFF passing grade is the worst among qualified quarterbacks, and his 5.8% turnover-worthy play rate ties for second-highest in that group.

On the opposite end of the spectrum sit the Vikings, who are 5-0 on the heels of the NFL’s best defense. However, Minnesota’s offense ranks just 26th in EPA per play, and Kyler Murray has contributed to that. While Murray has largely avoided mistakes, his 72.7 overall PFF grade slots 16th among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, compiling only three big-time throws all season.

The Chargers are extremely unlikely to deal Herbert, committing to him in the long term by banking on his elite prior production. However, the Vikings are a team that could try to sway Los Angeles as a franchise needing a multi-year answer under center. After all, head coach Kevin O’Connell has had a knack for taking in seemingly broken quarterbacks and rectifying them.

While the Titans have floundered over the past two seasons — going a combined 4-19 in that span — that hasn’t deterred Simmons. His 90.0 overall PFF grade is the second-best among all defensive linemen since the start of 2025, and his 91.0 PFF pass-rush grade also leads the pack.

The Bears’ defense has punched above its weight in 2026, sitting 12th in EPA per play. However, the team owns the third-worst overall PFF grade among interior defender units, with Chicago’s 9.5% pressure rate at the position tied for 30th.

Given that the Titans just bestowed a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension upon Simmons not long ago, the odds are incredibly slim that he would get traded. However, a team like the Bears could be aggressive in trying to add a defensive centerpiece next to a young, cheaper nucleus on offense. The conversation would likely start with at least a first-round pick and more for Tennessee to consider any deal for the 29-year-old stud. Then again, the Jets traded Gardner shortly after an extension only a year ago, indicating that new deals may not be a harbinger of staying.

RB Saquon Barkley to the Minnesota Vikings

The Eagles are 2-4, but it sure does feel like the sky is falling on a season with a bleak outlook. Part of the team’s troubles include Barkley, who’s played 91 snaps due to various injuries. While Barkley enjoyed an Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2024, he’s regressed to a 77.6 PFF rushing grade since — the 26th-highest among running backs with 100-plus carries in that span.

In addition to quarterback, the Vikings’ offense has received minimal production from its run game. Minnesota places 23rd in rushing EPA per play and PFF rushing grade, with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason both sitting under a 67.5 PFF rushing mark. Vikings running backs have forced just nine missed tackles all season, the fewest of any team’s backs.

With Philadelphia owning only a 31% chance to make the playoffs, general manager Howie Roseman could easily elect to retool by netting picks for players like Barkley — although his $35 million in dead cap if traded is a big hurdle. Given that Jones and Mason will be free agents after 2026, the Vikings would be a better landing spot for Barkley than a team like the Seahawks or Broncos considering Minnesota has no long-term options at the position.

At 2-4, the Colts have already begun sweeping changes by firing general manager Chris Ballard. The key question will be which players they decide to retain versus trade, and Nelson is right in the crosshairs. His 89.2 overall PFF grade is the best by any guard this season, marking his third straight campaign above an 80.0.

The Packers’ offensive line has been a sinking ship for the vast majority of the season, with guard a particular problem. Green Bay ranks dead last at the position by overall PFF grade, with four different players already taking 20-plus snaps at left guard. New starter Laken Tomlinson has yet to impress much either, compiling a 56.0 overall grade while permitting six pressures on 122 pass-blocking snaps.

A lifelong Colt, Indianapolis may be hesitant to deal the All-Pro Nelson — although he’s now 30 and in the last season of his contract. Those factors could drop the price for a desperate team like Green Bay, which could part with a Day 2 pick in order to gain a leg up on its fierce NFC North competition.

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The 2026 campaign marks another season in which the Jets have been largely uninspiring, but not due to Wilson’s performance. His 79.3 PFF receiving grade is the 14th-best among qualified receivers, averaging 2.18 yards per route run with a 120.0 passer rating when targeted.

San Francisco’s receivers have performed admirably, placing fifth in collective PFF receiving grade and first in positive EPA rate generated. However, injuries have continued to besiege the 49ers’ receiving corps, with star Mike Evans battling an Achilles and Deebo Samuel out due to a hamstring strain. The depth behind those aging veterans is also unproven at best.

The Jets don’t seem pressed to deal Wilson, but his low target share has continued propping up in recent weeks. On top of that, general manager Darren Mougey has swiftly established himself as a wheeler-dealer executive, making almost anyone on the team’s roster a plausible target. The 49ers already own one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in football, but a player like Wilson would take them over the top as Super Bowl favorites — even if the cost wouldn’t be cheap.

Slater’s inability to stay on the field has also factored into the Chargers’ offensive spiral. The former All-Pro played in only four games before suffering an ankle injury that required him to be placed on injured reserve, and he also was out all of 2025 with a biceps tear. However, Slater is one of the game’s best tackles when healthy, including permitting just eight pressures over 152 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Jaguars tackles have been fairly average in 2026, but the team is now in a bit of a bind after Anton Harrison endured what could be a season-ending knee injury. Fill-in left tackle Walker Little has impressed in early work with an 83.3 PFF pass-blocking grade, although his 57.5 PFF run-blocking mark is below-average. On the other side, Cole Van Lanen has underwhelmed, playing to a 61.3 overall PFF grade and letting up three sacks this year.

While still not overwhelmingly probable, it’s easier to see the argument for the Chargers dealing Slater given his lengthy injury history and massive contract. Jacksonville may have more of a need at guard than tackle, but adding a player like Slater would allow Little to slide over for 2026, thus replacing Van Lanen while better protecting Trevor Lawrence.

While the Chargers’ offense has sputtered in 2026, the team’s defense has actually been largely effective. Ironically, James — long one of the game’s foremost safeties — hasn’t contributed as much as usual. Playing in only three games due to a hamstring injury, James has mustered a 60.9 overall PFF grade, and his coverage mark sits at a 50.8. However, he’s only a year removed from a 78.8 overall grade, including 80.1 in coverage as well as 34 total stops.

The Bengals added Bryan Cook to their safety room this offseason, but the group still ranks 29th in overall PFF grade at the position. Jordan Battle has had particularly tough sledding, missing 19.4% of his tackles while allowing 181 yards into his coverage through five games. Even Cook has yet to live up to his contract with a 52.4 overall grade, including sub-55.5 marks in both run defense and coverage.

James signed a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension in May, although the Chargers would only have to mitigate roughly $19 million in dead cap if they traded the All-Pro this year. Given that James is nearing the back end of his career, moving him could be prudent, even if not a strong possibility. His ability to play in the box, slot or at traditional free safety would add a versatile, physical weapon to a Bengals defense that still has trouble at multiple positions, including linebacker and safety.

At 1-5, the Buccaneers are very much on the outside looking in of the 2026 postseason. Tampa Bay has several attractive assets, but none would be better and more realistic to move than Winfield. The 28-year-old has notched a 76.8 overall PFF grade this season, adding an elite 87.9 PFF run-defense grade while missing zero tackles over 234 total snaps.

Buffalo’s defense has yet to round into form under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and its safeties have been especially culpable. Veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson owns a 55.2 overall PFF grade and staggering 25.7% missed tackle rate, plus will now miss Week 8 due to spitting on Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Moreover, third-year safety Cole Bishop has failed to break out, earning a 51.3 grade while permitting a 109.5 passer rating into his coverage.

It seems improbable that the Buccaneers would legitimately trade a defensive anchor in Winfield, who’s under contract through next season and would incur a $27.8 million dead cap hit if dealt. However, his work operating as a true free safety would fit excellently in Buffalo on a Bills team that lacks reliable difference-makers in its secondary.

Of all the lucrative chips in Indianapolis, none would surpass Taylor. The Colts’ bell cow has produced a 75.0-plus PFF rushing grade in two of the last four seasons, ranking in the top 10 in first downs gained as well as missed tackles forced among his peers since the start of 2023. However, it is worth mentioning that Taylor has been less dynamic in 2026, with his 67.3 rushing grade sitting 16th out of 27 qualified backs and averaging just 2.79 yards after contact per attempt.

John Harbaugh’s offense has not found sustainable production on the ground through six games. Indeed, the Giants are 25th in rushing EPA per play, and their running backs rank 30th in PFF rushing grade. The team’s backfield committee has not only not worked, but also remains volatile given the release of Najee Harris and effective benching of second-year rusher Cameron Skattebo.

Still just 27 and under contract through 2028, the Colts probably won’t be inclined to trade Taylor. Then again, for a franchise operating without a 2027 first-round pick, moving Taylor could be worth it to recoup necessary capital for a rebuild. Whether or not the Giants would buy this deadline given their quarterback situation is another complicating factor, but a player of Taylor’s ilk may give them an advantage in a lowly but tight NFC East.

Lost in the shuffle of the Eagles’ offensive strife, it can be easy to ignore that the team’s defense has also taken a step back. DeJean has been at the center of that, accruing a career-low 52.1 overall PFF grade while permitting a 104.1 passer rating into his coverage. Further, DeJean’s 12 missed tackles are already a career high, not to mention the most in the NFL by three.

The Chiefs’ new-look secondary has seen bright spots, but play in the slot has not been one. Kansas City’s collective slot defenders place 25th in overall PFF grade, including 20th or worse in both PFF run-defense and coverage grade. Longtime Chief L’Jarius Sneed has been ineffective in his return, recording a 48.1 overall grade in the slot — the seventh-lowest among qualifiers — with a paltry 50.3 coverage mark.

DeJean was considered one of the NFL’s best defensive backs over his first two seasons, and Philadelphia presumably won’t give up on the 23-year-old anytime soon. But given his decline and looming new contract, he’s a player that Roseman might ostensibly try to move instead of paying this offseason — especially given the Eagles’ extensions this past offseason and next spring/summer. Could Kansas City pull the trigger, boosting its secondary via a player that hauled in a pick six against the franchise in Super Bowl 59 fewer than two years ago?