Why your team won, lost: NFL Week 18

• The Minnesota Vikings struggle to convert: Third down, fourth down or in the red zone, the Vikings couldn’t get it done.

• Bryce Young has another strong performance: The former first overall pick was critical in the Panthers season-finale.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

Click here to jump to a game:

CLE@BAL | CIN@PIT | CAR@ATL | HOU@TEN | NYG@PHI | JAX@IND | WAS@DAL | CHI@GB | NO@TB | BUF@NE | LAC@LVR | SF@ARZ | KC@DEN | SEA@LAR | MIA@NYJ | MIN@DET

Why the Ravens won: The Ravens' ground game was the driving force on the road to victory once again. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined for 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, averaging 6.95 yards per rushing attempt. They also combined for 16 missed tackles forced and added seven runs of over 10 yards while earning 88.4 and 87.4 rushing grades, respectively. They can beat you in every which way.

Why the Browns lost: The Browns were squashed by their division rivals, and their inability to stop explosive plays played a big role in that loss. Cleveland allowed 14 total explosive plays (nine runs, five passes) for 260 yards, allowing the Ravens to gain yards in chunks and move down the field at will.

Why the Bengals won: Joe Burrow has been playing the best football of his career and came up big for the Bengals in their biggest game of the season, especially against the blitz. Burrow was blitzed on 28% of his dropbacks, but was a perfect 13 of 13 for 114 yards and a touchdown, while also taking one sack. His 8.8 yards per attempt when blitzed was just under four yards higher than when he wasn’t, and Burrow made those moments count, tossing a decisive touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase and earning a 91.3 grade against the blitz.

Why the Steelers lost: Russell Wilson was pressured on 29.7% of his dropbacks, and his play deteriorated in those moments. His completion percentage dropped from 66.7% in a clean pocket to just 14.3% when pressured, completing just one of seven passes on 11 dropbacks, and Wilson was sacked four times. The passing game was virtually dead in the water every time there was pressure, and Wilson earned a 33.0 grade.

Why the Panthers won: Bryce Young was excellent in the season finale, and even better when kept clean. The Panthers kept Young clean on 84.2% of his dropbacks, and the second-year quarterback responded by completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 236 yards and three touchdowns and earning a 91.6 grade. Young has taken a huge step forward in the back half of 2024, and he registered another three big-time throws against the Falcons in the win.

Why the Falcons lost: The Falcons' defense was carved up on deep attempts downfield. Young completed four of seven pass attempts of 20 yards or more for 98 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 93.1 deep passing grade. The defense couldn’t stop the Panthers from stretching the field, allowing four deep completions, and fell privy to Young’s ability to create big plays and gain chunk yards.

Why the Commanders won: The Commanders' offense stepped up a gear when Marcus Mariota checked into the game, and he handled the Cowboys' consistent blitz often. The Cowboys blitzed Mariota on 45.5% of his dropbacks, and though he was sacked twice, Mariota got the better of the blitz, completing seven of seven pass attempts for 56 yards and two touchdowns, earning an 85.9 passing grade. The big moment came in the final moments with Mariota reading a blitz and getting the ball to Terry McLaurin one-on-one in the corner of the endzone for the game-winner.

Why the Cowboys lost: The Cowboys gave up just six rushing first downs, but five of those came with the ball in the hands of Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota. The two quarterbacks were the only constant source of rushing threat for the Commanders, combining for 83 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging nine yards per attempt. Mariota broke off a big 33-yard run, and the Cowboys just couldn’t defend the quarterback run game, with the two quarterbacks adding five missed tackles forced.

Why the Bears won: The Bears offensive line, particularly the right side of it, did a solid job of protecting Caleb Williams against the Packers, which allowed him to efficiently get the ball out of his hands, even if it didn’t lead to many passing yards. The line gave up seven total pressures, with all seven attributed to Larry Broom and Jake Curhan, while Matt Pryor, Darnell Wright, and Coleman Shelton allowed zero pressures between them. An excellent outing.

Why the Packers lost: The Packers' conversion rate on third down, fourth down, and in the red zone was below subpar in the game. In total, they finished four of 14 on those downs and in the red zone, and their 33% conversion rate in the red zone proved especially crucial in the loss. As did two costly fumbles. Execution was not the Packers' friend.

Why the Colts won: Jonathan Taylor continued his late-season surge with another big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor carried the entire rushing game on his back, carrying the ball 34 times for 177 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. His 99 yards after contact tied a season-high too, and Taylor was consistently able to churn out yards and keep the Colts moving the chains.

Why the Jaguars lost: The Jaguars passing game had just two settings, short and deep, against the Colts. Mac Jones completed three of five passes of 20 yards or more, and 16-for-19 on short and behind the line of scrimmage passes. Aside from that, there was no real threat in the intermediate area of the field. Jones completed just one of six passes in the 10-19 yards region, and that lack of threat in the middle of the field and at the second level meant the Colts could hone in on defending the short passing game.

Why the Patriots won: Joe Milton stepped in for Drake Maye early in the game and was electric in his first NFL appearance. Milton completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown, earning a 95.8 grade in his rookie debut, and adding three big-time throws and a rushing touchdown. He showed an ability to roll out of the pocket and create out of structure and showed off his cannon arm on a touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte.

Why the Bills lost: The Bills passing game was much of a non-factor throughout the game. Mike White and Mitchell Trubisky combined for 129 passing yards and a touchdown, averaging four yards per attempt. It was a low-volume passing game for the Bills, who mostly relied on the rushing game to create yards, but the lack of explosiveness and effectiveness in the passing game made the Bills one-dimensional.

Why the Eagles won: The play-action game was a good source of fortune and points for the Eagles against the Giants. Tanner McKee completed nine of 15 play-action pass attempts for 110 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt and earning a 72.6 grade. Almost half of McKee’s passing yards came in play-action, stretching the Giants defense and taking advantage of the space, and hitting Ainias Smith and E.J. Jenkins on two touchdown passes.

Why the Giants lost: Drew Lock and the Giants passing game had zero juice against the Eagles. Lock completed just one pass of over 10 yards, a 45-yard bomb to Malik Nabers, and attempted zero passes between 10-19 passes throughout the game. Lock threw another interception on a deep attempt, and was generally restricted to, and attempted, short pass attempts and anything behind the line of scrimmage.

Why the Buccaneers won: The Buccaneers' offensive line was excellent in pass protection, just when it needed to be. The line allowed just seven total pressures and allowed zero sacks, giving Baker Mayfield the time needed for him to create plays in the passing game. Tampa's two starting tackles, Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, who have both been excellent this season, earned 89.5 and 83.8 pass-blocking grades respectively.

Why the Saints lost: Spencer Rattler struggled when pressured in 2024, and that carried over into the final week of the regular season too. Rattler was pressured on just 22.2% of his dropbacks, 10 total times, but was spooked the entire time, completing three of eight attempts for 25 yards. The rookie earned a 28.6 grade and also had two turnover-worthy plays. The passing offense just didn’t function in bad spots.

Why the Texans won: Dameon Pierce stepped in to replace Joe Mixon and popped off. Pierce carried the ball 19 times for 179 yards and a touchdown, with the touchdown coming on a huge 92-yard run. But even aside from the big run, Pierce was consistent. He had four rushes of over 10 yards and forced five missed tackles, earning an 85.3 grade and helping the Texans to the win.

Why the Titans lost: The Titans' pass rush struggled against a Texans offensive line that hasn’t been at its best this season. Despite their struggles, the Titans registered just seven total pressures against C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills, as Mills was pressured just four total times while taking the majority of snaps at quarterback. The Titans did have one sack but struggled to consistently generate pressure.

Why the Cardinals won: Kyler Murray was at his best against the 49ers when working in a clean pocket. The Cardinals quarterback completed 24 of 28 pass attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 92.6 grade on 29 total dropbacks. All four of Murray’s pass attempts came from a clean pocket, and he added three big-time throws while earning a 140.2 passer rating.

Why the 49ers lost: Joshua Dobbs suited up for the 49ers and struggled in his first start of the season, committing turnovers that proved to be a killer for him and the offense. Dobbs threw two interceptions when blitzed by the Cardinals and also lost a fumble when pressured. The Cardinals, on the other hand, didn’t turn the ball over once. Losing the turnover battle by such a big margin is never a good sign.

Why the Broncos won: Bo Nix had the best game of his rookie season just as the Broncos needed a win to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. The first-round pick was excellent in a clean pocket, completing 92% of his passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per attempt and earning an 84.1 grade. Nix was electric all game and added 47 rushing yards to lead the team.

Why the Chiefs lost: Carson Wentz stepped in for the Chiefs at quarterback and struggled. Wentz was pressured consistently by the Broncos pass rush too, and faced pressure on 11 of his 22 dropbacks, and was sacked four times while completing four of six pass attempts for 54 yards. Wentz was hung out to dry.

Why the Chargers won: The Justin Herbert–Quentin Johnston connection was off the charts in the season-finale, as Johnston had the best game of his young career by a mile. Herbert targeted Johnston 14 times, and Johnston set career-highs by catching 13 passes for 186 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per reception. The former first-round pick caught both of his contested targets too, something that’s been an issue while averaging 5.31 yards per route run and earning an 86.0 grade.

Why the Raiders lost: Aidan O’Connell completed 70.6% of his passes against the Chargers but struggled whenever the defense got after him. The Chargers pressured O’Connell on 28.6% of his dropbacks, and the Raiders quarterback completed just three of nine attempts for 38 yards and a pick, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and earning a rough 29.2 passing grade.

Why the Seahawks won: Geno Smith has been excellent this season, and did his best work against the Rams when pressured. The Seahawks quarterback was pressured on eight total dropbacks, but he made those moments count, completing four of six pass attempts for 67 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 91.5 grade. Smith’s propensity for making big-time throws was on display too, and he was credited with two big-time throws.

Why the Rams lost: The Seahawks also racked up 126 yards on the ground, and the Rams' sloppy tackling played a part in those numbers. The Rams defense missed seven tackles against the run and allowed four rushes of over 10 yards, allowing the Seahawks to add big yards on the ground in the win.

Why the Jets won: The Jets pass rush feasted against the Dolphins, registering 31 total pressures and four sacks in the win. Ten separate Jets defenders earned a pressure, while Haason Reddick led the way with six pressures and a sack while being closely trailed by Will McDonald IV, who had five pressures and a sack. The Jets were constantly in the backfield, causing pressure all afternoon.

Why the Dolphins lost: The Dolphins had a bad afternoon all around, but they particularly struggled with disciplined tackling. The defense had 15 total missed tackles in the game, with seven against the run and eight in coverage. Ten total Dolphins’ defenders had tackling grades below 50.0, with six having tackling grades below 30.0. An awful performance.

Why the Lions won: It was the Jahmyr Gibbs show against the Vikings, as the running back scored four total touchdowns – three on the ground and one in the air. Gibbs cruised to 139 rushing yards and three scores on the ground averaging 6.0 yards per attempt while adding five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. He forced six total tackles on the night and earned an 82.3 grade. He got the Lions going in their biggest game of the season.

Why the Vikings lost: The Vikings' conversion rate was historically low against the Lions. Sam Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, completing just 18 of 41 pass attempts, and the Vikings finished 3-of-13 on third down, zero of three on fourth down, and zero of four in the red zone. There’s no other way to spin it, a horrid performance in the red zone and in critical spots.