Ranking the highest-graded players in the 2024 Grey Cup

• Winnipeg Blue Bombers take top two spots: CB Tyrell Ford and RB Brady Oliveira are the two-highest graded players playing in the Grey Cup.

• Toronto Argonauts lead the way in top-10 players: Seven of the 10 highest-graded players in the Grey Cup are Argos, including RB Ka’Deem Carey and LB Wynton McManis.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts will meet in the 111th Grey Cup game this weekend to decide the CFL champion. These two teams faced off in this game two years ago, with the Argos coming away with a 24-23 victory. This will be the Bombers’ fifth straight Grey Cup appearance, and the Argos’ third in seven years.

This matchup features the two teams that have played the most Grey Cup games in CFL history. The Blue Bombers lead the way with 28 appearances but have just a .429 win percentage in those games, compared to the Argos’ .750 win percentage in 24 appearances. These two squads have been among the best over the past few seasons, and feature some of the most talented players in the league. Here are the 32 highest-graded players that we’ll see in the 111th Grey Cup.

1. CB TYRELL FORD, WINNIPEG: 92.0

Tyrell Ford leads the CFL with a 92.5 coverage grade and 19 forced incompletions.

2. RB BRADY OLIVIERA, WINNIPEG: 90.7

Brady Oliveira has a league-best 8.8% stuff rate (percentage of rushes for no gain or a loss).

3. RB KA’DEEM CAREY, TORONTO: 87.7

No running back in the CFL has forced more missed tackles than Ka’Deem Carey’s 77.

4. DI JARED BRINKMAN, TORONTO: 85.0

He missed half the season due to injuries, but Brinkman’s 91.4 run defence grade is the highest in the CFL.

5. CB TARVARUS McFADDEN, TORONTO: 84.2

Tarvarus McFadden is allowing just 0.47 yards per coverage snap on average, the second-fewest in the CFL.

6. QB NICK ARBUCKLE, TORONTO: 82.2

Nick Arbuckle has tallied five big-time throws this season while making appearances in just six games.

7. CB BENJIE FRANKLIN, TORONTO: 82.1

Benjie Franklin has 15 forced incompletions this season, the second-most in the league.

8. LB WYNTON MCMANIS, TORONTO: 81.5

No defensive player has more coverage stops than the 17 that Wynton McManis has recorded this year.

9. QB ZACH COLLAROS, WINNIPEG: 81.3

Zach Collaros has made 25 big-time throws this season, the third-most in the CFL.

10. DI RALPH HOLLEY, TORONTO: 80.9

Ralph Holley has a pass rush-win rate of 13.3%, a top-10 mark among pass-rushers this year.

11. DI JAKE CERESNA, TORONTO: 78.7

Jake Ceresna has 12 sacks (tied for league-high) and 51 total pressures this season.

12. WR KENNY LAWLER, WINNIPEG: 76.8

Kenny Lawler’s average of 2.44 yards per route run leads all receivers this year.

13. Edge WILLIE JEFFERSON, WINNIPEG: 76.1

Willie Jefferson has totaled 51 total pressures this season as well as a league-high 11 batted passes.

14. Edge FOLARIN ORIMOLADE, TORONTO: 75.1

Only two players in the CFL had a higher pass-rush win rate than Folarin Orimolade’s 15.2%.

15. DI JORDAN WILLIAMS, TORONTO: 74.0

Jordan Williams missed a large chunk of the season, but when he’s played, he boasts an 11.5% pass-rush win rate.

16. Edge TyJUAN GARBUTT, WINNIPEG: 73.7

TyJuan Garbutt has the eighth-best pressure percentage in the league at 11.1%.

17. HB DEATRICK NICHOLS, WINNIPEG: 73.4

Deatrick Nichols has a forced incompletion rate of 13.6%, the fourth-highest clip among halfbacks.

18. SLB REDHA KRAMDI, WINNIPEG: 73.0

There were only two secondary players to record more defensive stops this year than the 24 that Redha Kramdi made.

19. RT DEJON ALLEN, TORONTO: 72.7

Dejon Allen had the third-highest pass-blocking grade in the CFL this year at 79.5.

20. LB KYRIE WILSON, WINNIPEG: 72.4

At the time of his injury in Week 7, Kyrie Wilson had posted the fourth-most solo stops in the league with 13.

21. S ROYCE METCHIE, TORONTO: 72.4

Royce Metchie has made 117 total tackles this season, the most among safeties.

22. LB TONY JONES, WINNIPEG: 72.3

Tony Jones has a 9.0% missed tackle rate, the fourth-lowest among linebackers.

23. Edge ROBBIE SMITH, TORONTO: 72.2

Only one player in the CFL has more total pressures than the 61 that Robbie Smith has recorded

24. Edge DEREK PARISH, TORONTO: 72.1

Derek Parish is one of just three players with at least 40 tackle attempts to have missed only two or fewer tackles.

25. G RYAN HUNTER, TORONTO: 71.4

Ryan Hunter has a pass-blocking grade of 73.6, the fifth-highest among guards in the league.

26. HB DaSHAUN AMOS, TORONTO: 71.2

DaShaun Amos has 11 totaled combined interceptions and forced incompletions.

27. LT ISIAH CAGE, TORONTO: 70.9

Isiah Cage is one of just four offensive linemen to have both run- and pass-block grades above 70.0.

28. WR ONTARIA WILSON, WINNIPEG: 70.8

Only three other receivers in the CFL had more explosive receptions than Ontaria Wilson’s 31.

29. WR NIC DEMSKI, WINNIPEG: 70.2

Nic Demski has collected 445 yards after the catch this season, the third-most in the league.

30. WR DAMONTE COXIE, TORONTO: 69.6

Damonte Coxie’s 38 missed tackles forced on receptions are 13 more than the second-most in the league.

31. C PETER NICASTRO, TORONTO: 68.9

Nicastro has played more snaps than any player in the CFL this year at 1,164.

32. WR MAKAI POLK, TORONTO: 68.5

Quarterbacks targeting Polk have a passer rating of 126.0, the sixth-highest in the league.