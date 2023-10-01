One up, one down for all 32 teams after Week 3: Miami Dolphins offense is taking off, Tennessee Titans struggling to run the ball

• Dolphins taking off: Mike McDaniel's squad produced eight explosive runs, 10 explosive passes and put up 716 yards of offense on the Broncos.

• Titans run game struggles: Henry managed just 20 yards on 11 carries, and the Titans failed to have a single explosive run of 10 or more yards.

With the main slate of Week 4 just hours away, here's a look back at how each team did a week ago. Where can your team improve? And what can they look to keep consistent?

One up: LB Kyzir White, 87.8 coverage grade

White had a big day in coverage, allowing just three catches for 23 yards. He also snagged the game-sealing interception.

One down: CB Kei'Trel Clark, 40.2 coverage grade

The cornerbacks have struggled early for Arizona. Clark was targeted in coverage 13 times, and he allowed nine catches for 114 yards, seven of which went for a first down.

One up: CB A.J. Terrell, 73.3 PFF grade

Terrell is off to a good start this season after a rough outing last season. He produced two run stops and didn't miss a tackle against the run. He also allowed just two catches for 16 yards against Detroit.

One down: QB Desmond Ridder, 44.2 passing grade

Ridder has struggled early — as has the Atlanta offense in general — but he had two more turnover-worthy plays in Week 3. The Falcons generated -0.316 EPA per passing play against the Lions defense.

One up: QB Lamar Jackson, six explosive runs

Jackson had a phenomenal day on the ground, totaling six runs of 10 or more yards. He forced seven missed tackles and finished with 90 total rushing yards.

One down: Offense, -0.233 EPA per play

Outside of Jackson, they don’t have the best attack on the ground. They also averaged -0.527 EPA per pass play in their first loss of the season.

One up: QB Josh Allen to WR Stefon Diggs, four explosive pass plays

One of the best connections in the league was on fire against Washington, combining for four pass plays of 15 or more yards. Diggs caught eight of his 11 targets for 111 yards, gaining five first downs.

One down: CB Christian Benford, 61.4 coverage grade

Benford hasn’t had the most ideal start to the season. He allowed two catches for 36 yards in Week 3.

One up: QB Andy Dalton, 79.1 passing grade

Dalton looked like he could deal with the rest of the offense's low points, which Bryce Young has struggled with so far. He got the ball out quickly, averaging 2.32 seconds to throw, and tossed four big-time throws.

One down: T Ikem Ekwonu, 24.9 PFF grade

Ekwonu allowed four pressures, and his blocks were defeated quickly plenty of times.

One up: CB Jaylon Johnson, 90.0 coverage grade

Johnson was the only bright spot defensively for Chicago last week. He allowed just one catch for -1 yard and forced one incompletion.

One down: Offense, -0.742 EPA per pass play

On the other hand, this offense cannot do anything through the air. Justin Fields had just 100 passing yards and is still holding onto the ball for too long. He averaged 3.49 seconds from snap to pass in Week 3.

One up: WR Ja’Marr Chase, 75.6 PFF grade

Chase had an incredible game, catching 12-of-15 targets for 141 yards. He recorded two explosive plays of 15 or more yards.

One down: Offense, -0.155 EPA per play

The offense still is not hitting the ceiling we have seen in the past. They took great steps toward getting back to that and getting in the win column against the Rams.

One up: Defense, allowed -0.373 EPA per play

No defense in the NFL is playing better than Jim Schwartz’s group right now. They allowed just six first downs and held the Titans to 94 yards.

One down: Offense, -0.194 EPA per run play

This offense definitely misses Nick Chubb. They averaged 2.5 yards per rush and only had one explosive run of 10 or more yards, which came from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

One up: QB Russell Wilson, 84.9 passing grade

Wilson had a good game despite the final score. He threw four big-time throws and just one turnover-worthy play on an 11.1-yard average depth of target.

One down: Defense, allowed 70 points

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had Denver’s defense seeing ghosts. The Broncos allowed eight explosive run plays of 10 or more yards and 10 explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards.

One up: Edge DeMarcus Lawrence, 87.3 PFF grade

Lawrence tallied three run stops and zero missed tackles, leading to an 88.5 run-defense grade. He also had four pressures — one sack, one hit and two hurries.

One down: QB Dak Prescott, 44.4 passing grade

Prescott had a low 6.5-yard average depth of target and was off for most of the game. He had two turnover-worthy plays, one costing them the football game.

One up: TE Sam LaPorta, 80.1 PFF grade

LaPorta is becoming a star in this offense and the clear No. 2 weapon behind Amon Ra St. Brown. He caught eight of his 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown.

One down: CB Jerry Jacobs, 41.2 coverage grade

Jacobs got picked on in coverage and allowed four catches for 46 yards. Two of those catches went for a first down.

One up: S Rudy Ford, 88.2 PFF grade

Ford has started to come along as the starting safety next to Darnell Savage. He was targeted four times but allowed just one catch for 4 yards.

One down: QB Jordan Love, 61.8 passing grade

Love has not played well this season, and against the Saints, he tossed two more turnover-worthy plays. He also had two big-time throws and a 12.7-yard average depth of target.

One up: QB C.J. Stroud, 84.3 PFF grade

Stroud is playing really good football as a rookie in Houston. He produced a 78.6% adjusted completion percentage and a big-time throw. He also may have a new No. 1 receiver, as fellow rookie Tank Dell snagged five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

One down: LB Henry To'oTo'o, 55.1 PFF grade

To'o To'o has improved his role on the defense since Week 1, but he has been inconsistent in doing so. In Week 3, he allowed seven catches for 59 yards in coverage, where he may be a liability moving forward.

One up: CB JuJu Brents, 89.3 coverage grade

The rookie cornerback had a phenomenal debut. He allowed three catches for 18 yards and forced one incompletion.

One down: QB Gardner Minshew, 49.3 passing grade

Minshew did not play the best game, starting for the concussed Anthony Richardson. On 49 dropbacks, he had three turnover-worthy plays and took five sacks.

One up: QB Trevor Lawrence, 83.1 passing grade

Lawrence is still playing good football, even in a tough loss to the Texans. He had one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play, but he also had four passes dropped.

One down: Defense, allowed 0.414 EPA per pass play

Defensively, the Jaguars are struggling, and C.J. Stroud carved them up at times. The Texans had five explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards.

One up: CB Trent McDuffie, 91.6 coverage grade

McDuffie has become the Chiefs' clear best corner. He allowed just one catch for 6 yards.

One down: WR Justyn Ross, 47.3 receiving grade

Ross had one contested catch opportunity and did not win that battle. The highest-graded receiver was rookie Rashee Rice with a 73.7 receiving grade, but one of these young wideouts needs to step up consistently.

One up: WR Davante Adams, 90.9 PFF grade

Adams is still among the best in the game, which is not groundbreaking news. The veteran wideout was targeted 21 times, catching 14 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

One down: Defense, 50.6 coverage grade

Defensively, the coverage unit is a problem for the Raiders. They allowed 235 yards and two touchdown passes, and 10 of the Steelers' 16 receptions went for a first down.

One up: Offense, 0.510 EPA per pass play

The Chargers diced up the Vikings' secondary, racking up nine explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards. Justin Herbert posted an 85.4% adjusted completion percentage and three big-time throws.

One down: Offense, -0.504 EPA per run play

The Chargers desperately need Austin Ekeler back from injury, as do many fantasy teams across the country. L.A. had just 30 net rushing yards and averaged just 2.0 yards per rush.

One up: DI Aaron Donald, 92.9 PFF grade

Donald is still the best in the league. He produced a 29.8% pass-rush win rate and seven pressures.

One down: Offense, 26.7 pass-block grade

The Rams offensive line allowed 24 pressures against the Bengals. QB Matthew Stafford was hit twice and sacked five times.

One up: Offense, scored 70 points (without WR Jaylen Waddle)

One down: CB Xavien Howard, 37.3 PFF grade

Howard had a rough game, and with the inexperience at the other cornerback spot, he needs to keep the unit afloat until Jalen Ramsey returns from injury. He allowed five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against Denver.

One up: WR Justin Jefferson, 83.7 receiving grade

Jefferson is the one and only bright spot of this team offensively through the first three weeks of the season. He had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

One down: Offensive line, 20 pressures allowed

The Vikings' offensive line has really struggled against the pass rush to start the season. They allowed seven hits and three sacks on Kirk Cousins.

One up: T Trent Brown, 93.9 PFF grade

Brown allowed zero pressures against the Jets. He also dominated in the run game, posting a 95.0 run-blocking grade.

One down: QB Mac Jones, 57.8 passing grade

Jones had a rough day against Robert Saleh’s defense. He was kept clean but had a 63.0% adjusted completion percentage and one turnover-worthy play.

One up: WR Chris Olave, 89.5 receiving grade

Olave is an absolute star. He caught eight of his 11 targets for 104 yards. Six of his eight catches went for a first down.

One down: Offense, 29% third-down efficiency

The Saints struggled on third downs, and the offense really stalled out in the second half. This allowed the Packers to score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with a win.

One up: DI Leonard Williams, 89.8 PFF grade

Williams had five pressures on Brock Purdy, getting one sack, two hits and two hurries. This led him to an 88.8 pass-rush grade.

One down: Offense, 16.9 pass-block grade

The Giants' offense has struggled, and the offensive line allowed 25 pressures against the Niners. Daniel Jones was hit once and sacked four times, but he was hurried on 22 dropbacks.

One up: Edge Bryce Huff, 89.5 PFF grade

Huff is still very much in a rotational pass-rush role, but he is still producing. Huff rushed the passer on just 12 snaps and had three pressures.

One down: QB Zach Wilson, 51.4 passing grade

Wilson managed only 157 yards on 42 dropbacks. He had zero big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. He produced a 7.9-yard average depth of target and completed only 48.6% of his passes.

One up: DI Jalen Carter, 94.9 PFF grade

Carter is an unbelievable talent and is thriving on this Eagles defensive line. Through three weeks, he has 15 pressures on 76 snaps, which leads all interior defenders.

One down: QB Jalen Hurts, 58.5 passing grade

Hurts produced two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays against Tampa Bay. I would not worry, but he and new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson need to get the passing game going moving forward.

One up: Offense, 0.019 average EPA per play

The Steelers offense has struggled, but they played their most complete game on Sunday Night Football. They had four explosive runs of 10 or more yards and four explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards.

One down: C Mason Cole, 16.3 pass block grade

Cole allowed five pressures, two of which were hits on quarterback Kenny Pickett. The center allowed a 15.6% pressure percentage.

One up: Offense, 0.386 EPA per pass play

The Niners generated nine explosive passes of 15 or more yards, gaining 216 of their 317 passing yards on those plays. Deebo Samuel led the way with seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

One down: Interior offensive line, allowed 11 pressures

The interior offensive line is struggling in pass protection. Left guard Aaron Banks earned a 19.9 pass-block grade with four pressures allowed. Center Jake Brendel had a 20.3 pass-block grade with three pressures allowed.

One up: WR D.K. Metcalf, 83.1 receiving grade

Metcalf had six catches for 112 yards, and five of those catches went for a first down. The Seahawks generated 0.081 EPA per pass play despite being without their two starting tackles for the second straight week.

One down: T Stone Forsythe, 23.5 pass-block grade

Forsythe is taking over at left tackle for the injured Charles Cross, and his play has been far from ideal. He allowed seven pressures against the Panthers, which included three hits and two sacks on quarterback Geno Smith.

One up: T Tristan Wirfs, 81.8 PFF grade

Wirfs has shown he can be a top left tackle in the league after starting his career on the other side. He allowed zero pressures against the incredible Eagles defensive line.

One down: Defense, 29.6 run-defense grade

The Buccaneers allowed 201 yards on the ground, four of which were explosive runs of 10 or more yards. The Eagles averaged 5.0 yards per rush on the ground and forced 10 missed tackles.

One up: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, 91.3 PFF grade

Murphy-Bunting is showing to be a great signing for the Titans. He allowed just three catches for seven yards, leading him to an elite 90.2 coverage grade.

One down: RB Derrick Henry, 61.9 rushing grade

Henry managed just 20 yards on 11 carries, and the Titans failed to have a single explosive run of 10 or more yards. The offensive line allowed -1 before contact against the run plays and generated a -0.399 average EPA per run play.

One up: G Sam Cosmi, 80.2 PFF grade

Cosmi was among the few bright spots in the Bills' 37-3 blowout win over Washington. He was the only Commanders offensive lineman who did not allow a pressure.

One down: QB Sam Howell, 41.5 passing grade

Howell was seeing ghosts against this Bills defense. The second-year quarterback had four turnover-worthy plays and was sacked nine times.