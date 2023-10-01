One up, one down for all 32 teams after Week 3: Miami Dolphins offense is taking off, Tennessee Titans struggling to run the ball

• Dolphins taking off: Mike McDaniel's squad produced eight explosive runs, 10 explosive passes and put up 716 yards of offense on the Broncos.
• Titans run game struggles: Henry managed just 20 yards on 11 carries, and the Titans failed to have a single explosive run of 10 or more yards.
With the main slate of Week 4 just hours away, here's a look back at how each team did a week ago. Where can your team improve? And what can they look to keep consistent?
ARIZONA CARDINALS
One up: LB Kyzir White, 87.8 coverage grade
White had a big day in coverage, allowing just three catches for 23 yards. He also snagged the game-sealing interception.
One down: CB Kei'Trel Clark, 40.2 coverage grade
The cornerbacks have struggled early for Arizona. Clark was targeted in coverage 13 times, and he allowed nine catches for 114 yards, seven of which went for a first down.
ATLANTA FALCONS
One up: CB A.J. Terrell, 73.3 PFF grade
Terrell is off to a good start this season after a rough outing last season. He produced two run stops and didn't miss a tackle against the run. He also allowed just two catches for 16 yards against Detroit.
One down: QB Desmond Ridder, 44.2 passing grade
Ridder has struggled early — as has the Atlanta offense in general — but he had two more turnover-worthy plays in Week 3. The Falcons generated -0.316 EPA per passing play against the Lions defense.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
One up: QB Lamar Jackson, six explosive runs
Jackson had a phenomenal day on the ground, totaling six runs of 10 or more yards. He forced seven missed tackles and finished with 90 total rushing yards.
One down: Offense, -0.233 EPA per play
Outside of Jackson, they don’t have the best attack on the ground. They also averaged -0.527 EPA per pass play in their first loss of the season.
BUFFALO BILLS
One up: QB Josh Allen to WR Stefon Diggs, four explosive pass plays
One of the best connections in the league was on fire against Washington, combining for four pass plays of 15 or more yards. Diggs caught eight of his 11 targets for 111 yards, gaining five first downs.
One down: CB Christian Benford, 61.4 coverage grade
Benford hasn’t had the most ideal start to the season. He allowed two catches for 36 yards in Week 3.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
One up: QB Andy Dalton, 79.1 passing grade
Dalton looked like he could deal with the rest of the offense's low points, which Bryce Young has struggled with so far. He got the ball out quickly, averaging 2.32 seconds to throw, and tossed four big-time throws.
One down: T Ikem Ekwonu, 24.9 PFF grade
Ekwonu allowed four pressures, and his blocks were defeated quickly plenty of times.
CHICAGO BEARS
One up: CB Jaylon Johnson, 90.0 coverage grade
Johnson was the only bright spot defensively for Chicago last week. He allowed just one catch for -1 yard and forced one incompletion.
One down: Offense, -0.742 EPA per pass play
On the other hand, this offense cannot do anything through the air. Justin Fields had just 100 passing yards and is still holding onto the ball for too long. He averaged 3.49 seconds from snap to pass in Week 3.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
One up: WR Ja’Marr Chase, 75.6 PFF grade
Chase had an incredible game, catching 12-of-15 targets for 141 yards. He recorded two explosive plays of 15 or more yards.
One down: Offense, -0.155 EPA per play
The offense still is not hitting the ceiling we have seen in the past. They took great steps toward getting back to that and getting in the win column against the Rams.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
One up: Defense, allowed -0.373 EPA per play
No defense in the NFL is playing better than Jim Schwartz’s group right now. They allowed just six first downs and held the Titans to 94 yards.
One down: Offense, -0.194 EPA per run play
This offense definitely misses Nick Chubb. They averaged 2.5 yards per rush and only had one explosive run of 10 or more yards, which came from quarterback Deshaun Watson.
DENVER BRONCOS
One up: QB Russell Wilson, 84.9 passing grade
Wilson had a good game despite the final score. He threw four big-time throws and just one turnover-worthy play on an 11.1-yard average depth of target.
One down: Defense, allowed 70 points
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had Denver’s defense seeing ghosts. The Broncos allowed eight explosive run plays of 10 or more yards and 10 explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards.
DALLAS COWBOYS
One up: Edge DeMarcus Lawrence, 87.3 PFF grade
Lawrence tallied three run stops and zero missed tackles, leading to an 88.5 run-defense grade. He also had four pressures — one sack, one hit and two hurries.
One down: QB Dak Prescott, 44.4 passing grade
Prescott had a low 6.5-yard average depth of target and was off for most of the game. He had two turnover-worthy plays, one costing them the football game.
DETROIT LIONS
One up: TE Sam LaPorta, 80.1 PFF grade
LaPorta is becoming a star in this offense and the clear No. 2 weapon behind Amon Ra St. Brown. He caught eight of his 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown.
One down: CB Jerry Jacobs, 41.2 coverage grade
Jacobs got picked on in coverage and allowed four catches for 46 yards. Two of those catches went for a first down.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
One up: S Rudy Ford, 88.2 PFF grade
Ford has started to come along as the starting safety next to Darnell Savage. He was targeted four times but allowed just one catch for 4 yards.
One down: QB Jordan Love, 61.8 passing grade
Love has not played well this season, and against the Saints, he tossed two more turnover-worthy plays. He also had two big-time throws and a 12.7-yard average depth of target.
HOUSTON TEXANS
One up: QB C.J. Stroud, 84.3 PFF grade
Stroud is playing really good football as a rookie in Houston. He produced a 78.6% adjusted completion percentage and a big-time throw. He also may have a new No. 1 receiver, as fellow rookie Tank Dell snagged five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
One down: LB Henry To'oTo'o, 55.1 PFF grade
To'o To'o has improved his role on the defense since Week 1, but he has been inconsistent in doing so. In Week 3, he allowed seven catches for 59 yards in coverage, where he may be a liability moving forward.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
One up: CB JuJu Brents, 89.3 coverage grade
The rookie cornerback had a phenomenal debut. He allowed three catches for 18 yards and forced one incompletion.
One down: QB Gardner Minshew, 49.3 passing grade
Minshew did not play the best game, starting for the concussed Anthony Richardson. On 49 dropbacks, he had three turnover-worthy plays and took five sacks.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
One up: QB Trevor Lawrence, 83.1 passing grade
Lawrence is still playing good football, even in a tough loss to the Texans. He had one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play, but he also had four passes dropped.
One down: Defense, allowed 0.414 EPA per pass play
Defensively, the Jaguars are struggling, and C.J. Stroud carved them up at times. The Texans had five explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
One up: CB Trent McDuffie, 91.6 coverage grade
McDuffie has become the Chiefs' clear best corner. He allowed just one catch for 6 yards.
One down: WR Justyn Ross, 47.3 receiving grade
Ross had one contested catch opportunity and did not win that battle. The highest-graded receiver was rookie Rashee Rice with a 73.7 receiving grade, but one of these young wideouts needs to step up consistently.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
One up: WR Davante Adams, 90.9 PFF grade
Adams is still among the best in the game, which is not groundbreaking news. The veteran wideout was targeted 21 times, catching 14 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
One down: Defense, 50.6 coverage grade
Defensively, the coverage unit is a problem for the Raiders. They allowed 235 yards and two touchdown passes, and 10 of the Steelers' 16 receptions went for a first down.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
One up: Offense, 0.510 EPA per pass play
The Chargers diced up the Vikings' secondary, racking up nine explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards. Justin Herbert posted an 85.4% adjusted completion percentage and three big-time throws.
One down: Offense, -0.504 EPA per run play
The Chargers desperately need Austin Ekeler back from injury, as do many fantasy teams across the country. L.A. had just 30 net rushing yards and averaged just 2.0 yards per rush.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
One up: DI Aaron Donald, 92.9 PFF grade
Donald is still the best in the league. He produced a 29.8% pass-rush win rate and seven pressures.
One down: Offense, 26.7 pass-block grade
The Rams offensive line allowed 24 pressures against the Bengals. QB Matthew Stafford was hit twice and sacked five times.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
One up: Offense, scored 70 points (without WR Jaylen Waddle)
Mike McDaniel's squad produced eight explosive runs, 10 explosive passes and put up 716 yards of offense on the Broncos.
One down: CB Xavien Howard, 37.3 PFF grade
Howard had a rough game, and with the inexperience at the other cornerback spot, he needs to keep the unit afloat until Jalen Ramsey returns from injury. He allowed five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against Denver.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
One up: WR Justin Jefferson, 83.7 receiving grade
Jefferson is the one and only bright spot of this team offensively through the first three weeks of the season. He had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.
One down: Offensive line, 20 pressures allowed
The Vikings' offensive line has really struggled against the pass rush to start the season. They allowed seven hits and three sacks on Kirk Cousins.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
One up: T Trent Brown, 93.9 PFF grade
Brown allowed zero pressures against the Jets. He also dominated in the run game, posting a 95.0 run-blocking grade.
One down: QB Mac Jones, 57.8 passing grade
Jones had a rough day against Robert Saleh’s defense. He was kept clean but had a 63.0% adjusted completion percentage and one turnover-worthy play.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
One up: WR Chris Olave, 89.5 receiving grade
Olave is an absolute star. He caught eight of his 11 targets for 104 yards. Six of his eight catches went for a first down.
One down: Offense, 29% third-down efficiency
The Saints struggled on third downs, and the offense really stalled out in the second half. This allowed the Packers to score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with a win.
NEW YORK GIANTS
One up: DI Leonard Williams, 89.8 PFF grade
Williams had five pressures on Brock Purdy, getting one sack, two hits and two hurries. This led him to an 88.8 pass-rush grade.
One down: Offense, 16.9 pass-block grade
The Giants' offense has struggled, and the offensive line allowed 25 pressures against the Niners. Daniel Jones was hit once and sacked four times, but he was hurried on 22 dropbacks.
NEW YORK JETS
One up: Edge Bryce Huff, 89.5 PFF grade
Huff is still very much in a rotational pass-rush role, but he is still producing. Huff rushed the passer on just 12 snaps and had three pressures.
One down: QB Zach Wilson, 51.4 passing grade
Wilson managed only 157 yards on 42 dropbacks. He had zero big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. He produced a 7.9-yard average depth of target and completed only 48.6% of his passes.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
One up: DI Jalen Carter, 94.9 PFF grade
Carter is an unbelievable talent and is thriving on this Eagles defensive line. Through three weeks, he has 15 pressures on 76 snaps, which leads all interior defenders.
One down: QB Jalen Hurts, 58.5 passing grade
Hurts produced two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays against Tampa Bay. I would not worry, but he and new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson need to get the passing game going moving forward.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
One up: Offense, 0.019 average EPA per play
The Steelers offense has struggled, but they played their most complete game on Sunday Night Football. They had four explosive runs of 10 or more yards and four explosive pass plays of 15 or more yards.
One down: C Mason Cole, 16.3 pass block grade
Cole allowed five pressures, two of which were hits on quarterback Kenny Pickett. The center allowed a 15.6% pressure percentage.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
One up: Offense, 0.386 EPA per pass play
The Niners generated nine explosive passes of 15 or more yards, gaining 216 of their 317 passing yards on those plays. Deebo Samuel led the way with seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
One down: Interior offensive line, allowed 11 pressures
The interior offensive line is struggling in pass protection. Left guard Aaron Banks earned a 19.9 pass-block grade with four pressures allowed. Center Jake Brendel had a 20.3 pass-block grade with three pressures allowed.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
One up: WR D.K. Metcalf, 83.1 receiving grade
Metcalf had six catches for 112 yards, and five of those catches went for a first down. The Seahawks generated 0.081 EPA per pass play despite being without their two starting tackles for the second straight week.
One down: T Stone Forsythe, 23.5 pass-block grade
Forsythe is taking over at left tackle for the injured Charles Cross, and his play has been far from ideal. He allowed seven pressures against the Panthers, which included three hits and two sacks on quarterback Geno Smith.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
One up: T Tristan Wirfs, 81.8 PFF grade
Wirfs has shown he can be a top left tackle in the league after starting his career on the other side. He allowed zero pressures against the incredible Eagles defensive line.
One down: Defense, 29.6 run-defense grade
The Buccaneers allowed 201 yards on the ground, four of which were explosive runs of 10 or more yards. The Eagles averaged 5.0 yards per rush on the ground and forced 10 missed tackles.
TENNESSEE TITANS
One up: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, 91.3 PFF grade
Murphy-Bunting is showing to be a great signing for the Titans. He allowed just three catches for seven yards, leading him to an elite 90.2 coverage grade.
One down: RB Derrick Henry, 61.9 rushing grade
Henry managed just 20 yards on 11 carries, and the Titans failed to have a single explosive run of 10 or more yards. The offensive line allowed -1 before contact against the run plays and generated a -0.399 average EPA per run play.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
One up: G Sam Cosmi, 80.2 PFF grade
Cosmi was among the few bright spots in the Bills' 37-3 blowout win over Washington. He was the only Commanders offensive lineman who did not allow a pressure.
One down: QB Sam Howell, 41.5 passing grade
Howell was seeing ghosts against this Bills defense. The second-year quarterback had four turnover-worthy plays and was sacked nine times.