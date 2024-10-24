2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 8

• Terry McLaurin feasts against the Panthers: He finished the day with 98 yards receiving and averaged 5.16 yards per route run (2nd).

• Several stars are now out for the year: Chris Godwin and Brandon Aiyuk both graded as top-22 receivers but likely won't play again in 2024.

On IR with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay lost more than its game on Monday night, as both of the team’s star receivers suffered serious injuries. Chris Godwin is set to undergo surgery on a dislocated ankle that occurred near the end of the game. The injury came after his fifth catch of the fourth quarter, a 21-yard gain against double coverage on third-and-17. Godwin finished the night with seven catches for 65 yards. He moved the chains three times, with two catches of 15-plus yards.

The 28-year-old receiver was in the midst of arguably his best season, ranking top-5 in several categories. Godwin caught 50 of 60 targets for 575 yards, gaining 347 yards after the catch and 169 yards after contact. He led the league with 32 first downs, caught five touchdown passes, recorded 13 catches of 15-plus yards and forced nine missed tackles.