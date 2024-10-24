All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 8

2YCCKX0 Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Lauren Gray

Terry McLaurin feasts against the Panthers: He finished the day with 98 yards receiving and averaged 5.16 yards per route run (2nd).

• Several stars are now out for the year: Chris Godwin and Brandon Aiyuk both graded as top-22 receivers but likely won't play again in 2024.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans (92.4)

On IR with a hamstring injury.

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (86.6)

Tampa Bay lost more than its game on Monday night, as both of the team’s star receivers suffered serious injuries. Chris Godwin is set to undergo surgery on a dislocated ankle that occurred near the end of the game. The injury came after his fifth catch of the fourth quarter, a 21-yard gain against double coverage on third-and-17. Godwin finished the night with seven catches for 65 yards. He moved the chains three times, with two catches of 15-plus yards.

The 28-year-old receiver was in the midst of arguably his best season, ranking top-5 in several categories. Godwin caught 50 of 60 targets for 575 yards, gaining 347 yards after the catch and 169 yards after contact. He led the league with 32 first downs, caught five touchdown passes, recorded 13 catches of 15-plus yards and forced nine missed tackles.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.