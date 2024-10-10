All
2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 6

2W9A1D0 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

By Lauren Gray

• Injuries affecting big names: Rashee Rice and Khalil Shakir didn't crack this week's rankings after being sidelined in Week 5, while Nico Collins is now week-to-week.

• Welcome back, Brandon AiyukAiyuk notched his first top-32 ranking of the year after a 147-yard day against the Cardinals.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

A strong receiving corps is the backbone of any successful passing attack and provides quarterbacks with reliable targets and the ability to stretch the field. This season, we'll be breaking down the league's best receivers each week, offering a detailed look at each player's impact.

As we dive into these wide receiver rankings, keep in mind that these early-season receiving grades are fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Once we have larger sample sizes, the rankings will stabilize, giving a clearer picture of who the top performers are.

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans (92.4)

Collins’ day was cut short after injuring his hamstring late in the first quarter. The injury came after his third touchdown catch of the season, a 67-yard strike from C.J. Stroud. Collins finished the day with two catches for 78 yards, and is week-to-week with his injury.

Collins continues to lead the league in yards (566), first downs (27) and explosive gains (18). He is up to eight catches of 20-plus yards and leads all receivers in yardage gained between the numbers (405).

2. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (88.3)

Chris Olave had his quietest night since Week 1, catching two passes for 10 yards against Kansas City.

He now has 22 catches for 275 yards on the season, with seven explosive gains and 16 first downs. He is also now the top-ranked contested catch receiver, securing five of his eight targets for 70 yards. All five of those catches have moved the chains, with one scoring a touchdown.

