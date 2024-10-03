2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 5

• Justin Jefferson is returning to form: The NFL's highest-paid receiver moves up to seventh in these WR rankings after an 85-yard day against the Packers.

• Two unsung Rams make their debuts: Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington have carried the freight for a depleted L.A. receiving corps.

A strong receiving corps is the backbone of any successful passing attack and provides quarterbacks with reliable targets and the ability to stretch the field. This season, we'll be breaking down the league's best receivers each week, offering a detailed look at each player's impact.

As we dive into these wide receiver rankings, keep in mind that these early-season receiving grades are fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Once we have larger sample sizes, the rankings will stabilize, giving a clearer picture of who the top performers are.

Collins was unstoppable against Jacksonville, catching 12 passes for 150 yards. He gained nine first downs, with five catches of 15-plus yards, and he caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

Collins only has one game under 100 yards receiving entering October and is generating a passer rating of 116.0 when targeted. He ranks first at the position in receiving grade on targets to the intermediate level of the field.

The Houston star has at least three catches of 15 or more yards in every game this season and two games with at least five such catches. He leads all receivers with 17 explosive gains on the season and is tied for second with seven catches of 20-plus yards.

Olave caught eight passes for 87 yards against Atlanta, with two gains of 15-plus yards. Most of his production came in the second half, where he came down with five catches for 57 yards and four first downs. His final three catches of the day were gains of 10 or more yards on third-down plays in the fourth quarter with New Orleans trailing.

Olave now has three consecutive games with at least 80 yards receiving and four first downs. He is up to 20 catches for 265 yards on the season and ranks top-five in first downs (15) and yards per route run (2.68). The former Buckeye is second among receivers in grading against zone coverage, catching 13 of his 15 targets against zone for 198 yards.