Why your team won, lost: Super Bowl 59

Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl MVP performance: The Eagles’ star quarterback earned the Super Bowl MVP honors, putting forth an excellent performance and earning an 86.7 PFF overall grade.

Chiefs’ problems up front: The offensive line was sandbagged all day by a strong Eagles defensive line.

WHY THE EAGLES WON

A strong Jalen Hurts performance: It wasn’t a Super Bowl performance for the ages, but Jalen Hurts did just about everything he needed to in the win. He completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 221 yards and two touchdown passes against one interception, adding 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Hurts knew when to pull the trigger and target his guys downfield, accounted for four big-time throws, knew when to dump the ball off and knew when to take off. He was aided by stellar protection on his way to an 86.7 PFF overall grade.

Eagles' Highest Graded Offensive Players in Super Bowl 59

The Eagles win with four up front: Vic Fangio’s defense put forth a masterclass against the Chiefs, and it started up front. The pass rush generated 30 pressures and seven sacks, with Josh Sweat leading the way with seven pressures. All of the good work came from rushing four, as well. The Eagles blitzed just twice but pressured Mahomes on 40% of his dropbacks. That’s pure talent.

Star receivers win all over the field: Heavy passing volume wasn’t on the Eagles' agenda, but DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown were electric when their numbers were called. The duo combined for seven catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, with both flashing their elite ball skills. Smith caught a huge 46-yard touchdown pass, while Brown consistently got open against Trent McDuffie outside.

Eagles’ young cornerbacks step up: The Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the young cornerback pairing stepped up versus the Chiefs. DeJean allowed six catches on eight targets for 85 yards but had a pivotal interception returned for a touchdown in the first half en route to a 91.0 PFF coverage grade. Mitchell allowed just three catches for 22 yards, locking down the Chiefs' receivers on the outside. The two young cornerbacks finished their rookie seasons in style, helping shut down the Chiefs’ passing game.

WHY THE CHIEFS LOST

A bad Patrick Mahomes game: The good news for Chiefs fans is that Patrick Mahomes might never play a worse game in his career. The bad news, obviously, is that the bad performance came in the Super Bowl. Mahomes looked shaky early on, like a deer in the headlights under pressure, and threw two interceptions in the first half. He was sacked six times in the game and completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns, with the majority of his production coming with the game well out of sight. Mahomes earned a 55.1 PFF passing grade in the loss.

Struggles in protection: The Chiefs headed into the Super Bowl with an unpredictable offensive line. Joe Thuney had moved over to left tackle, taking him out of his much-preferred spot, while Mike Caliendo slotted in at left guard. The offensive line suffered against the Eagles, allowing 16 pressures and five sacks. Thuney let up seven pressures and a sack, while Caliendo and Trey Smith both allowed a sack and earned PFF pass-blocking grades below 50.0. They were beaten up all night by the Eagles' impressive front, and Mahomes was pressured on 40% of his dropbacks.

Chiefs' Offensive Line: Starters' PFF Grades in Super Bowl 59

Turnovers: The Chiefs were swept away in the game, with the Eagles dominating on offense and defense. That meant they’d have to play the perfect game to stand a chance, but they instead turned the ball over three times. Mahomes accounted for all three turnovers, throwing a pick-six, followed by an interception and then a strip-sack fumble. The Eagles turned those three turnovers into 17 points, compounding the Chiefs' misery.

Chiefs’ veteran stars couldn’t get out of the blocks: Nothing went right for the Chiefs' offense until the game was out of sight, and it didn’t help that their veteran stars just couldn’t get going. Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins combined for six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, but both had miscues throughout the game. Hopkins had a costly drop in the first half, while Kelce struggled to get anything going against DeJean and the Eagles‘ linebackers. Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy stepped up, catching two touchdowns, but the veteran stars were missing for much of the game, slowing down the Chiefs' offense further.