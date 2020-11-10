NFL Week 9 QB Review: Top performances of the week and PFF QB rankings

Every week throughout the 2020 NFL season, we'll revisit the biggest storylines around the NFL's quarterback play and try to add proper context to PFF grading and traditional stats.

Before we start, here are a few disclaimers to aid in the understanding of the PFF system and its interaction with box score stats.

There's no doubt that quarterback play is the biggest driver of passing production, and most people are conditioned to have a picture of how well a quarterback played based on the five basic box score stats — completions, attempts, yards, touchdowns and interceptions.

The reality is that the best quarterbacks will rise to the top, or close to it, statistically over time, but in one-game samples or even full seasons, there are other forces at play that heavily influence those numbers.

The PFF grade is here to isolate the quarterback's play away from his playmakers, playcaller, opposing defense and anything else that could influence his statistics. We give credit for good throws regardless of the result, and we do the same for bad throws. The PFF passing grade has proven to be one of the most stable passing metrics available, and we believe adding proper context to every play is crucial for long-term player evaluation.

Week 8 is in the books, so here's a look at some of the top stories from the latest slate of NFL games.

[Editor's Note: PFF's advanced statistics and player grades are powered by AWS machine learning capabilities.]

Luckiest Pass of the Week: Kyler Murray

Murray comes away with a touchdown on this pass that goes right through cornerback Byron Jones’ hands.

Best Incompletion of the Week: Derek Carr

Carr drops this pass in beautifully along the sideline, but wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was unable to stay inbounds.

Big-Time Throw of the week: Matt Ryan and Kyler Murray

There’s nothing quite like a deep post against one-on-one coverage when the safeties are occupied. Ryan and Murray both put these passes in perfect spots way down the field for touchdowns.

