NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Back Drake Maye, Patriots to keep improving

• Drake Maye has a chance to build on his debut: He gets what might be the easiest possible matchup a passer can hope for in the Jaguars, who just allowed Caleb Williams and the Bears to walk all over them.

• Chargers-Cardinals has low-scoring potential: Both offenses have their strengths matched by the opposing defenses, likely resulting in a lower-scoring game than anticipated.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 7.

In this article, we’ll be identifying a young quarterback with an advantageous matchup. We’ll also fade two offenses that could be in for long days because of key matchup conditions. Let’s get into it.