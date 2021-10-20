 NFL Week 6 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 6 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Oct 20, 2021

Now that we're one-third of the way through the 2021 NFL season, any rookie “jitters” should be in the past. At this point, rookie mistakes are worrisome — not expected. As such, here’s what we saw from this rookie class in Week 6.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Key Takeaways

Offense Taking Over

The first seven picks in the 2021 NFL Draft were all offensive players, and 19 of the 32 first-rounders were on that side of the ball. So far, it appears NFL teams knew what they were doing. Of the 15 highest-graded rookies in the NFL, only two are defenders. And only four full-time starters on defense have earned PFF grades over 70.0. Impact defenders are few and far between early on for this draft class.

QB Class Taking Shape

The transitional period is over for the first-round quarterbacks, and a couple of them ceased to look like rookies in Week 6. Both Trevor Lawrence (79.4 overall grade) and Mac Jones (92.5) put together the highest-graded games of their NFL careers over the weekend. Lawrence did so while being under pressure on a ridiculous 43.2% of his dropbacks in a winning effort against the Miami Dolphins. Jones wasn’t pressured quite as often but was superb when he did have defenders bearing down on him. He went 5-of-6 for 63 yards in those situations en route to a 93.1 grade.

RELATED CONTENT FOR YOU: GRADING ALL 32 FIRST-ROUND PICKS AFTER WEEK 6 OF THE 2021 NFL SEASON via SAM MONSON
Minnesota Finally Starts a Rookie

With a rookie class that had played the fewest snaps of any team's group across the first five weeks of the season, the Minnesota Vikings finally got first-round left tackle Christian Darrisaw back healthy. His presence was a gift for quarterback Kirk Cousins in a tight overtime victory against the Panthers. On 53 pass-blocking snaps, Darrisaw allowed only one pressure in a difficult matchup with Brian Burns and Haason Reddick.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 7 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.