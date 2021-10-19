 Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season

By Sam Monson
Oct 19, 2021

Mac Jones has been the best rookie quarterback this season, but the New England Patriots still don’t seem to trust him enough to put the ball in his hands in tough situations. Week 6 of the NFL season saw another stronger showing from Trevor Lawrence, who now has two solid performances in three weeks, this time in London.

The Minnesota Vikings also finally got a solid look at their top rookie, Christian Darrisaw, who seems as though he could be a significant upgrade for them over the course of the season and beyond. 

PICK NO. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall Rookie Grade: 56.8 (Rank: 6/6)
Week 6 Grade: 79.4

Lawrence this week looked a lot more like the Lawrence we always expected to see during his rookie season. It wasn’t perfect, but there was far more good than bad, which hasn’t been the case for much of his first few weeks in the league. He still made a turnover-worthy play, but it was a reasonable pass attempt left too far behind and to the inside of its intended receiver that gave the defender a chance to make a play on it — not the poor misreads or forced throws he has been guilty of in previous games. His high-end throws remain spectacular. Miami’s defense was depleted, but this now marks two good games from Lawrence in three weeks.

PICK NO. 2: QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Overall Rookie Grade: 59.4 (Rank: 3/6)
Week 6 Grade: Bye

Wilson and the Jets were on a bye this week. His first five games in the league have been a struggle, but he consistently flashes big-time ability. The Jets will be hoping that he, like Trevor Lawrence, can start to pull it together consistently from here on out.

PICK NO. 3: QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Overall Rookie Grade: 59.0 (Rank: 2/6)
Week 6 Grade: Bye

Lance was on a bye this week. He got his first NFL start in Week 5 and performed about as expected, with some impressive throws but also typical rookie struggles. Lance was the player the run game was built around, but he has obvious arm talent as well. How long he remains the starter will depend on Jimmy Garoppolo’s health.

PICK NO. 4: TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Overall Rookie Grade: 76.2 (Rank: 1/7)
Week 6 Grade: Bye

Pitts and the Falcons were on a bye this week after playing in London in Week 5. The fewer passing options Atlanta has, the more the offense taps into Pitts' incredible skill set. He is generating 1.77 yards per route run and a 108.5 passer rating when the ball comes his way.

